Esthetician Shares the 4 Beauty Products to Avoid at T.J. Maxx: "Trash Skincare"

A trip to Sephora or Ulta can quickly add up, especially if you're restocking your staple beauty products. However, savvy shoppers know there are often ways to score name-brand or similar products at a more competitive price, namely by shopping at off-price retailers. But while these stores often sell well-known favorites at a fraction of the price, you still need to be wary of what you're throwing in your cart. That's why esthetician Isabella Traboscia is sharing her thoughts on the four beauty products you should avoid at T.J. Maxx. Read on to find out what she dubs "trash skincare."

1 Precision Beauty Make-Up Removing Cleansing Wipes with Retinol

In a July 3 TikTok video, Traboscia (@elevenesthetician) takes viewers on a trip through T.J. Maxx, documenting products she considers an "esthetician's nightmare."

First up are Make-Up Removing Cleansing Wipes with Retinol from the Precision Beauty Skincare Solutions brand. In the text overlaying the video, Traboscia questions why makeup remover would need retinol.

According to the packaging, retinol is added to "help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles." However, commenters weren't impressed with the makeup wipes either.

"Nothing like retinol right on the eyelids when u take off ur mascara," one commenter joked.

In response to another commenter asking why the retinol would be bad, a TikToker wrote, "Retinol is deactivated by water so it's pointless when washing your face after and it should never go on our eyes (unless it's a retinol eye cream that's different.)"

Yet another cautioned: "[Retinol] is extremely drying for your skin! Even if you feel as though it's not drying it, overconsumption of retinol is not good for ur skin."

2 Kylie Skin Products

Also on Traboscia's list of beauty products to avoid are those from Kylie Skin. The esthetician says the products from Kylie Jenner's company are an "immediate no," specifically calling out the Kylie Skin Clarifying Exfoliating Toner.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

There were some dissenters in the comments, with one TikToker writing that while it's an "unpopular opinion," the Kylie Skin Moisturizer is "actually one of the best I've ever used."

Another added, "Her fash wash is so bomb. My skin is so sensitive [too]. It's really gentle."

Reviewers have also had mixed experiences. In a 2019 piece, Jenna Rosenstein, beauty director at Harper's Bazaar, wrote that while Kylie products aren't "groundbreaking," they do perform. However, Redditors point out that different skincare YouTubers and dermatologists have had "abysmal" reviews of the skincare line.

3 Mario Badescu Skin Care

Traboscia's most polarizing pick for skincare products to avoid was the Mario Badescu brand. In the video's text, the esthetician didn't hold back, calling the facial sprays "trash skincare."

Several commenters agreed, writing that they don't trust Mario Basescu due to a lawsuit alleging it included steroid ingredients in its products without listing them on labels.

Still, some argued that the issue has since been "sorted" and that products are effective.

"Nahh those Mario sprays definitely cleared my skin I HAVE to always restock," a comment reads. Another wrote, "Mario has been a staple in my skin care routine for years. i will not let go. thanks anyways."

4 True Glow by Conair Microdermabrasion Rechargeable Beauty Tool

Traboscia also lists the True Glow by Conair Microdermabrasion Rechargeable Beauty Tool as a no-no from T.J. Maxx.

"I just know whoever is purchasing will destroy their skin barrier and bruise their face," she writes in the video's text.

Speaking to Traboscia's prediction, a commenter wrote, "I bruised my face using one of those devices and I was a bridesmaid in a wedding THE NEXT DAY. Never again."

Yet another noted, "No [because] when i was 16 i definitely bruised and destroyed by skin barrier with one of those."