Wellness

9 Best Exfoliators for Sensitive Skin You Should Switch to Now

You can officially say goodbye to irritation and redness.

By Abby Reinhard
August 3, 2024
While exfoliation is a pivotal part of any complete skincare routine, it can be more intimidating for those of us with sensitive skin. Fears about potential irritation may leave you hesitant when trying out different products, especially if you've had a bad reaction in the past. However, dermatologists say that certain exfoliators are the best for sensitive skin, meaning you won't have to skip this step anymore.

"Choosing the right exfoliator for sensitive skin is crucial. Sensitive skin can easily react to harsh ingredients, leading to redness, irritation, and discomfort," dermatologist Hannah Kopelmanphysician MBA and host of the weekly dermatologist podcast Derm Club, tells Best Life.

She continues, "When advising my patients with sensitive skin, I always recommend selecting products that are specifically formulated to be gentle. The right exfoliator will remove dead skin cells without stripping away natural oils or causing inflammation. It's about finding that balance where the skin feels smooth and refreshed without any negative side effects."

Looking for the option that's right for you? Read on for the nine best exfoliators for sensitive skin.

Prices are current at the time of publication but are subject to change.

RELATED: 5 Benefits of Adding Retinol to Your Skincare Routine.

First things first: Be mindful of exfoliation method.

woman shopping for skincare
AnnaStills / Shutterstock

The exfoliation method—or formula—is one of the most important aspects of your selection process. You can find physical exfoliants, which are your typical scrubs that manually remove dead skin cells, and chemical exfoliants, which use acids like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs) to remove dead skin. Products that have a little bit of both fall under the hybrid designation.

It's worth noting that physical exfoliants might be less desirable for sensitive skin. According to Meredith Price, MD, a board-certified dermatologist at Grosse Pointe Dermatology, they are often too harsh.

"Products that physically scrub your skin, whether with grainy items in a scrub or loofahs, are likely to cause micro lacerations in the skin and are highly irritating," she warns.

With this in mind, we've compiled a list of different, gentle options below.

1
La Roche Posay Glycolic B5 10% Pure Glycolic Acid Serum

la roche posay serum
Amazon
  • Key Ingredients: Glycolic acid, kojic acid, lipo-hydroxy acid, vitamin B5, tranexamic acid
  • Size: 1 fl. oz.
  • Formula: Chemical

First on Price's list of sensitive-skin-friendly products is the La Roche Posay Glycolic B5 10% Pure Glycolic Acid Serum. This has a chemical formula, so it doesn't have the grainy texture you might expect.

"With 10 percent glycolic acid to gently exfoliate and B5 to soothe and hydrate, most sensitive skin types can use this product," Price says. "Starting with once weekly application, working your way up, and coupling with a moisturizer will help introduce this into your routine."

$44.99 at Amazon
2
Avène Gentle Exfoliating Gel

avene exfoliating gel
Amazon
  • Key Ingredients: Cellulose and jojoba wax beads, niacinamide, sodium salicylate, zinc gluconate
  • Size: 3.5 fl. oz.
  • Formula: Hybrid

Kopelman recommends Avène Gentle Exfoliating Gel as an effective option for sensitive skin.

"Formulated with soothing ingredients, this gel exfoliator helps to refine skin texture without causing irritation," she says.

On Amazon, the Avène exfoliator has a 4.6-star rating, with reviewers praising its gentle formula and scent.

"This is a gentle yet very effective cleanser and exfoliator," a Nov. 2023 review reads. "I have dry, sensitive skin and this works great for me. My skin looks clean, refreshed, and is glowing."

$26 at Amazon
RELATED: 6 Benefits of Adding Hyaluronic Acid to Your Skincare Routine.

3
Paula's Choice 1% BHA Exfoliant

paulas choice exfoliant
Amazon
  • Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, natural prebiotics, allantoin and mushroom extract
  • Size: 3.3 or 1 fl. oz.
  • Formula: Chemical

If you want to try something that will also help clear and unclog your pores, consider Paula's Choice 1% BHA Exfoliant. The allantoin can reduce any redness, while the gel-cream formulation can soothe sensitive skin.

According to Kopelman, salicylic acid is a major benefit of this formula, as it's a "gentle exfoliant that helps to unclog pores and improve skin texture without causing irritation."

$35 at Amazon
4
Vetted Dermlab R Retinoid Serum

vetted exfoliant
Amazon
  • Key Ingredients: Hydroxypinacolone retinoate, squalane
  • Size: 30 ml
  • Formula: Chemical

Price recommends the Vetted brand in general as it has "eliminated disrupting chemicals and common sensitizers from formulas."

The Dermlab R Retinoid Serum is unscented and both gentle and powerful, formulated with sensitive skin in mind. And while it's a pricier option, it might be worth the investment.

"The type of retinoid here, hydroxypinacolone retinoate, is more active, less irritating, and more stable," Price explains. "Balanced with squalane to hydrate and further increase cell turnover, this is a great option for those with sensitive skin."

$98 at Amazon
RELATED: How to Get Rid of Forehead Wrinkles: 18 Dermatologist-Approved Tips.

5
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

first aid beauty exfoliator pads
Amazon
  • Key Ingredients: Glycolic and lactic acids, lemon peel, cucumber water, Indian gooseberry
  • Size: 28 or 60-pad containers
  • Formula: Chemical

The gentle exfoliator comes in a different form, pads, which you can wipe across your face to help clear dull skin.

"These pads are infused with a blend of lactic and glycolic acids that gently exfoliate and brighten the skin," Kopelman says. "They are designed to be safe for sensitive skin."

Those with sensitive skin attest to the effectiveness of these exfoliating pads, too.

"I've loved using these pads to wipe my face in between washing my face. This summer has been so hot and these have been a lifesaver!" an Amazon review from June reads. "Easy on my sensitive skin and such a refreshing feeling. I always travel with these and use them on long flights!"

$18 at Amazon
6
Typology Paris Exfoliating Cleansing Gel

typology exfoliator
Amazon
  • Key Ingredients: Polyhydroxy acids (PHAs), aloe vera
  • Size: 6.76 fl. oz.
  • Formula: Hybrid

As someone with exceedingly sensitive, dry skin, I've tried my fair share of exfoliants. The best I've found for my skin is the Typology Paris Exfoliating Cleansing Gel. The lightweight formula is extremely gentle, and the scent is clean and fresh rather than overpowering and irritating.

Unlike with other products, it's worth noting that my skin isn't dry after using this exfoliant (which may be a testament to the aloe vera). I keep it in the shower and use it after cleansing three to four times a week. I follow it up with a lightweight moisturizer.

$47.99 at Amazon
RELATED: 8 Skincare Ingredients That Help Hide Your Wrinkles, Experts Say.

7
La Roche-Posay Ultra-Fine Face Scrub

la roche-posay ultra-fine face scrub
Amazon
  • Key Ingredients: Glycerin, perlite
  • Size: 1.69 fl. oz.
  • Formula: Physical

You may still want a physical exfoliant—and if you're looking for the right one, try the Ultra-Fine Face Scrub from La Roche-Posay.

"This scrub uses micro-exfoliating particles that are gentle on sensitive skin while effectively removing dead skin cells," Kopelman says.

Those with sensitive skin tout its benefits, too. "This [is] the product you need to use if you have sensitive skin," an Amazon reviewer wrote.

$19.99 at Amazon
8
Glytone Resurfacing Body Oil

glytone exfoliator
Amazon
  • Key Ingredients: Glycolic acid, papaya fruit extract, avocado oil, agave tequilana leaf extract
  • Size: 4 fl. oz.
  • Formula: Chemical

If you're looking for an exfoliator that you can use on the full body (as opposed to just your face), Price recommends Glyton Resurfacing Body Oil.

"Combining 5 percent proactive glycolic acid that releases over time, limiting irritation and maximizing results, with avocado oil to hydrate and soothe, this body oil improves texture and hydration," she explains.

$56 at Amazon
9
AmLactin Daily Nourish Lotion

amlactin daily nourish lotion
Amazon
  • Key Ingredients: Ammonium lactate, mineral oil, glycerin
  • Size: 2, 7.9, 14.1, or 20-oz bottles
  • Formula: Chemical

Another favorite from Price, this product is actually a moisturizer/exfoliator combination.

"With 12 percent lactic acid, mineral oil, and glycerin, this is a great daily use exfoliating moisturizer," she says.

It's also fragrance-free and a great option if you like a lotion that isn't greasy.

$14.79 at Amazon
We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Abby Reinhard
Abby Reinhard is a Senior Editor at Best Life, covering daily news and keeping readers up to date on the latest style advice, travel destinations, and Hollywood happenings. Read more
