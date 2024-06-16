17 New $1.25 Fourth of July Finds at Dollar Tree, Shoppers Share

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

What's red, white, and blue… and only costs $1.25? Why, that would be the July 4th decorations at Dollar Tree. Whether you're looking for American flags and bows or nostalgia-themed decor, the popular dollar store has you covered for all your patriotic entertaining needs. But to help take the guesswork out of your shopping trip, we've rounded up shoppers' favorite Fourth of July finds at the store. Read on for their 17 best picks this year.

1 Popsicle serving platter

Dollar Tree keeps rolling out new popsicle-themed merchandise, and we're absolutely loving this red, white, and blue serving tray that shopper @findsforpeanuts found. It looks exactly like that nostalgic bomb pop we used to order from the ice cream truck.

2 Star table runners

In her TikTok video, @findsforpeanuts also highlighted these cut-out star table runners that are available in red or blue.

3 Banners and garland

"If you're planning on throwing a Fourth of July party, if you want to just have a really festive backyard, they have all sorts of garland and banners that you can just put everywhere," said TikToker @katiegolanharden while shopping at Dollar Tree. "You know, it's $1.25 each."

4 Mini flags

Hoping to line your front lawn or driveway with mini American Flags? You can get a major deal on them at Dollar Tree.

5 Plastic water bottles

Dollar Tree has several different Independence Day-themed plastic water bottles, but we're partial to this cute version that TikTok shopper @everdayshortcuts recently shared.

It can hang around your neck to keep your arms free for barbecuing and noshing—and we can see parents enjoying an adult beverage from one of these, too!

6 Beaded decor

Whether you're looking to spiff up your backyard or inside your house, these beaded decorations are lovely and totally in keeping with a modern farmhouse vibe.

Even better, @everdayshortcuts said she saw nearly identical decor selling for $10 on Amazon.

7 Signs

If graphic decor is more your style, check out Dollar Tree's selection of wooden and tin signs that will jazz up any July 4th get-together.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In her own video, TikToker @teressahh_m showed a large display of these at her local store, including those with cute sayings such as, "friends, fireworks & freedom" and "red, white, and blessed." But we have to say, we're a bit partial to the adorable gnome signs!

8 Bows

Is there anything more classic Americana than a red, white, and blue felt bow to ring in the July 4th holiday? Dollar Tree has them in several different sizes, colors, and patterns.

9 LED tea lights

Going sophisticated with your Fourth of July party theme? Scatter these star-shaped tea lights on your table or along the edges of your walkway. They come in blue, red, gold, and silver. TikToker @katiegolanharden also found little standing star-shaped LED lights in an American flag pattern.

10 Giant buckets

If you're looking to play some backyard games of the drinking variety, pick up some of Dollar Tree's oversized red, white, and blue buckets that TikToker @_stephanierogers says would be perfect for lawn beer pong.

They'd also make great ice buckets or even planters.

11 Mini cups

If jello shots are more your thing, look no further than these mini cups that shopper @aubreyborrego recently showed to her TikTok followers.

12 Glow sticks

Once the sun sets, light up your yard by handing out these red, white, and blue glow sticks or glow flags.

13 Paper lanterns

Or, string these lovely lanterns throughout your backyard to give your outdoor space a whimsical feel.

14 Costume accessories

In her video, @everdayshortcuts pans over different patriotic accessories that we could imagine wearing to the local parade or a friend's backyard shindig.

There are beaded necklaces, flower leis, novelty glasses (including a pair that lights up!), and adorable butterfly wings for little girls.

15 Hair accessories

A little less novelty, these American flag scrunchies and headbands that @katiegolanharden spotted are so cute for adults and kids alike.

16 Paper plates and napkins

No Fourth of July party would be complete without a spread of hamburgers, hotdogs, and potato salad—and Dollar Tree has you covered with all kinds of on-theme options for paper plates and napkins.

17 Hot dog holders

Speaking of hot dogs—help your guests avoid messes by serving their brats in these cute paper bowls that @aubreyborrego found while shopping at her Dollar Tree.