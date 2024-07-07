This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Let's be honest: Finding the perfect gift for the men in your life has become a little more difficult in recent years. Many online retailers peddle a lot of the same products that all seem to fall within the same cliché categories, making it impossible to make anything that feels truly unique—especially if it seems he has everything he needs. Fortunately, there are still plenty of present options that will make him happy, no matter what his interests are. Read on for the all-time best gifts for men.

The 50 All-Time Best Gifts for Men

1 This wine decanter

The wine aficionado in your life knows how important it is for his best bottles to breathe back to life before they're served. This decanter is a service tool that will also look great at the dinner table or stored on his bar between uses.

$26 at Amazon Buy Now

2 This handy multitool

Traditional multitools come with plenty of bells and whistles, but their bulkiness can be cumbersome. This tiny version provides plenty of functionality right from your keychain, making it a no-brainer of an everyday carry for the man in your life who hates to be caught unprepared.

$13 at Amazon Buy Now

3 This massage gun

Your guy may not have the time for regular massages, but that doesn't mean he should have to deal with sore and achy muscles. A Theragun can work out tension after workouts or just from everyday fatigue. This unit boasts an impressively long battery life and multiple head attachments to pinpoint problem areas.

$149 at Amazon Buy Now

4 These comfy slides

No man should ever be without a comfortable, casual footwear option. Slides are the perfect item for the guy who needs to step out to walk the dog, grab a coffee, run an errand, or even hit the beach on a moment's notice.

$50 at Amazon Buy Now

5 These classic sunglasses

Sunglasses can be a difficult item to gift, since they're so dependent on personal style. But this classic pair of aviators has a timeless look that make them a surefire hit, no matter who you're shopping for.

$402 at Amazon Buy Now

6 This kitchen torch

There are some dishes you can't pull off without a kitchen torch. Not only are they perfect for creme brûlée, but they can also be used to add a sear to fish, meat, and poultry. Get this one for the grillmaster or home cook who is always looking to step up their game.

$18 at Amazon Buy Now

7 This facial cream

Looking your best isn't just about the clothes you choose to wear. The man in your life will appreciate the radiance this facial skin cream can bring, helping to visibly reduce five types of wrinkles with five special ingredients.

$74 at Amazon Buy Now

8 This robe

Everyone loves to feel comfortable around the house when they're getting ready for bed or just waking up. A good robe is something a man will rarely buy for himself but also something he'll use every single day. This soft terry option will make him feel like he's sneaking in a little spa time—even if he's just making his pot of morning coffee.

$40 at Amazon Buy Now

9 This portable espresso maker

For true coffee fans, there's never a bad time for a freshly pulled espresso. And thanks to OutIn, you can give the gift of java on the go. This device makes it possible to pour a perfect shot of espresso with the press of a button, heating up water to the optimal 198 degrees Fahrenheit in no more than 200 seconds. It's perfect for camping, hiking, fishing, or even just your morning drive.

$150 at Amazon Buy Now

10 This portable mouse and keyboard

Working from home is nice, but working from anywhere is a genuine luxury. This portable keyboard and mouse set is the perfect present for the wanderlust professional in your life who doesn't want to miss out on a fun long weekend away just to fire off a few emails.

$80 at Amazon Buy Now

11 This beard trimmer

The bearded man in your life knows how difficult grooming and proper maintenance can be without the right tools. This trimmer makes it easy to manicure and manage facial hair with precision, whether they're sporting a little stubble, goatee, or a full-blown beard.

$100 at Amazon Buy Now

12 This weekender bag

Having the right luggage on hand makes it easier to jet off with minimal notice. This weekender bag is perfect for the man in your life who likes to pick up and get out of town for a few days, providing plenty of space for his clothes, shoes, accessories, and electronics in one beautiful looking bag.

$139 at Amazon Buy Now

13 This desk zen garden

Unfortunately, not everyone has the time or space to make a personal zen garden in their backyard. But with this desktop set, you can give the gift of peace and tranquility that can be appreciated all day long. It even includes meditation materials to help complete the experience.

$39 at Amazon Buy Now

14 This water blaster

Shopping for someone who's a kid at heart? A Supersoaker will make any aging '90s kid nostalgic. It's an extremely fun gift for the guy who can't just sit by the pool for an afternoon without causing at least a little mischief.

$65 at Amazon Buy Now

15 This neck pillow

The jet setter in your life will love this specialized neck pillow, which has memory foam and a contoured shape to provide you with the neck and head support you need to doze off during long plane, train, or car trips.

$69 at Amazon Buy Now

16 This steel wok

Despite how versatile and useful they are, many home chefs still don't have a good wok in their arsenal. This unit is made from carbon steel, allowing for an even distribution of heat throughout. It's also well-balanced and easy to manage on the stove, grill, or fire-top, making it perfect for everything from stir-frying and braising to deep-frying and sauteeing.

$60 at Amazon Buy Now

17 This inflatable projector screen

There's only so far you can go with the home theater experience before you run out of room. An inflatable projector screen brings the cinema to your backyard with an easy-to-install 15-foot screen that pops up in less than 10 minutes. It's a great find for the guy who loves to host for the big game or is always down for a Dune rewatch on the big screen.

$92 at Amazon Buy Now

18 This fidget toy

This fidget roller is a completely silent tool that glides in a soothing pattern in your hand to release tension and ease anxiety.

$25 at Amazon Buy Now

19 This robot vacuum

This Eufy robot vacuum and mop makes basic cleanup a completely automated task—ideal for the man in your life who has never been keen to grab a broom. This top-of-the-line unit boasts an impressive range of features, including an automatic dustbin and dirty water removal system, AI-powered smart cleaning and path charting capabilities, and route memorization for efficient cleaning.

$800 at Amazon Buy Now

20 This after shave balm

A clean shave may leave your guy looking sharp, but it's not the last step in skincare. This after shave balm from Baxter of California is alcohol-free, using glycerin, aloe vera, and allantoin to hydrate and soothe the skin.

$20 at Amazon Buy Now

21 This cocktail reference book

Just like with cooking, there's always more to learn about mixology and cocktails. The home bartender in your life will love adding this cocktail compendium to his home library or bar cart, as it covers everything from ingredients and technique to history and theory.

$33 at Amazon Buy Now

22 This powerful blender

Getting in your daily fruits and vegetables gets a lot easier once you've got a good blender on your counter. But if you're shopping for a man who also appreciates being able to blitz up soups or puree sauces, this unit from Ninja should be on your list. This set even includes containers and lids for smoothies, so he can blend and then walk right out the door with his breakfast.

$170 at Amazon Buy Now

23 These swim trunks

Need a gift for a guy who can't stay away from the beach, pool, lake, or river? These Fair Harbor swim trunks take comfort to the next level, thanks to an anti-chafe liner and an odor-resistant quick-drying fabric that feels soft and looks great all day long. They're also made using 88 percent recycled polyester, making them an eco-conscious option.

$72 at Amazon Buy Now

24 This backpack

Whether he's a regular commuter or just always on the go, there's simply no replacement for a good backpack in a man's arsenal. This unit from Thule has plenty of space for all of his gadgets and accessories, including a padded laptop pouch and places to stash chargers and cables. It also easily slips onto luggage handles to be carted through the airport.

$87 at Amazon Buy Now

25 This slow cooker

There are some dishes in which time is the secret ingredient to delicious results. A classic slow cooker will be a well-used addition to the home of any guy who loves melt-in-your-mouth meat, succulent stews, or slow-braised beans and vegetables—especially if he's looking for a way to streamline his weekly meal prep.

$100 at Amazon Buy Now

26 These noise cancelling headphones

In this day and age, a pair of cheap wired earbuds simply won't cut it. These noise cancelling headphones from Soundcore are a great gift for all types of guys, from office workers who need to focus to frequent travelers who like to relax en route. This set not only enjoy 50 hours of playtime on noise-cancelling mode and 65 on regular mode, but can also charge for just five minutes to get enough juice for four hours of listening time in a pinch.

$150 at Amazon Buy Now

27 This cooler

What good is it having all of your favorite snacks and beverages on hand if they're not nice and cold? This Yeti model will keep ice frozen for hours on end and is also streamlined to be exceptionally portable, easily fitting into an already jam-packed vehicle laden with supplies for a day at the beach.

$250 at Amazon Buy Now

28 This backup charger

The human experience has evolved other time, and it now includes the universally shared frustration of a dead phone battery. This power bank is the kind of practical gift any guy will appreciate when they open, but they'll really fall for it the first time it saves them from falling below one percent.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

$90 at Amazon Buy Now

29 This grill and smoker

There are grills that get the job done. But then there are also wood-pellet-fired electric smokers and slow cookers that churn out impossibly tender meat, delicious fish, and more with the push of a button. This Traeger model makes all of that possible—and is even somewhat portable for the guy who likes to tailgate or take his pit show on the road.

$480 at Amazon Buy Now

30 This sketchbook

Creative impulses can strike at any time and it pays to be prepared to take advantage of them. The budding artist in your life will appreciate this sketchbook, which features silky soft pages perfect for doodling or getting more serious with pencil, charcoal, and even watercolors.

$20 at Amazon Buy Now

31 These crystal glasses

Even a perfectly made cocktail doesn't taste as good if you don't have the right glassware for it. This set of crystal rocks glasses is designed to accommodate large block ice, making it ideal for those who go back and forth from sipping their favorite spirits to shaking and stirring up concoctions.

$45 at Amazon Buy Now

32 This tabletop game

If you need a gift for a guy who loves to give in to his competitive spirit, look no further than this magnetic tabletop game. This fast action Nordic creation has become a modern party mainstay, combining foosball and air hockey for an addictively fun game anyone can enjoy.

$60 at Amazon Buy Now

33 This Monstera plant

Need a gift for a guy with a green thumb? A living plant is an appropriate gift for a housewarming, birthday, or any reason at all. And no matter what his past history with houseplants may be, this low-maintenance Monstera is something he'll be able to nurture as it grows for years to come.

$15 at Amazon Buy Now

34 This insulated drink cooler

This can cooler can keep his favorite canned or bottled drink chilly or be used as an insulated cup for his favorite drink. It also features a silicone boot for stability and extra insulation.

$25 at Amazon Buy Now

35 This handy drone

If you're shopping for a guy who fancies himself a social media master, you'll want to get one of these HoverAir X1 drones in his hands ASAP. Highly portable, it takes off and lands right from the palm of your hand to grab the kind of photos and videos your smartphone could never get. It's also remarkably easy to use, thanks to several pre-programmed flight patterns.

$479 at Amazon Buy Now

36 This wooden cutting board

Anyone who's spent hours roasting meat to perfection knows the finished product deserves to be served on something equally regal-looking. This wooden cutting board is not only good for carving, but it can also double as a cheese and charcuterie board, making it a great gift option for anyone who loves to entertain.

$60 at Amazon Buy Now

37 This scented candle

Don't be mistaken: Men love scented candles just as much as anyone else. This special fragrance evokes the smells of the great outdoors, with the scent of pine and cassis along with hints of jasmine, cedarwood, and rosebud. Grab this for the man who can't wait to get back out on the trail again.

$38 at Amazon Buy Now

38 This ramen kit

Without any additions, instant ramen from the grocery store hardly makes for a fine-dining experience. But thanks to this ramen kit from the world-famous Ichiran ramenya chain, you can easily prepare a memorably fantastic soup right at home. This box comes with the base ingredients for three bowls of delicious soup that your giftee can dress up to his liking.

$29 at Amazon Buy Now

39 This record player

The reward for finding a gem of an album after sifting through the crates all day should be listening to it on a fantastic sound system as soon as you get home. This record player is a great present for an audiophile who will never stop building out his vinyl collection.

$149 at Amazon Buy Now

40 This adjustable pillow

Given how much time we spend there, no one should put up with an uncomfortable bed. This pillow can be customized to your recipient's ideal sleeping position, whether that's on his back, stomach, or side. It also promotes breathability and helps keep sleepers cool during the night.

$75 at Amazon Buy Now

41 These adjustable dumbbells

A home gym can help him stay committed to his fitness goals, but it's difficult to find the space necessary for bulky machines. Enter: These adjustable dumbbells, which take the space of an entire rack, providing the power of 15 individual pairs in one compact set that runs from five to 52.5 pounds.

$429 at Amazon Buy Now

42 This travel-sized moisturizer

Aquaphor is an all-use ointment that soothes dry skin, moisturizes lips, and even for soothes cuts and wounds. These tiny, travel-sized tubes will ensure that your giftee is never without relief when they need it most.

$6 at Amazon Buy Now

43 This pocket drum machine

We all have a beat somewhere deep inside us that's just dying to get out. Fortunately, you no longer need a fancy recording studio or a room full of high-end equipment to make your musical dreams a reality. This handy beat maker is portable and easy to use, even for beginners.

$40 at Amazon Buy Now

44 This wake-up light alarm clock

This alarm clock uses light to slowly wake sleepers up naturally so that they can sidestep that groggy feeling that comes from a sudden chime or alert. It's also an excellent gift for any guys you know who are trying to cut down on screentime by leaving their phones out of their bedroom.

$39 at Amazon Buy Now

45 This chef's knife

Simply put: There's nothing more important in the kitchen than a good knife. This piece from Global stands out for its remarkably even weight distribution thanks to a sand-filled grip. With proper care, your giftee will be able to use it to prepare great meals for years or even decades to come.

$120 at Amazon Buy Now

46 This game console

Even if your guy's not a gamer, he'll likely still appreciate having a Nintendo Switch on hand to play with. Not only is it easy to download new and nostalgic games right to the console, but you can also take it on the road, making it the perfect gift for someone who might not always have the time to spend glued to the couch.

$299 at Amazon Buy Now

47 This food-deciding dice set

If you want a tongue-in-cheek way to help that indecisive guy in your life finally make a call, look no further than this set of foodie dice. It helps avoid the dreaded "what do you want to eat?" conversation that arises every night by leaving the base ingredients to chance. Still not sure what you want to whip up? There's an extra side die that can help you pick what type of takeout you want, too.

$20 at Amazon Buy Now

48 This monocular telescope

A monocle can help any outdoorsy guy make the most of his hobby time. This set comes with a convenient stand that's perfect for static viewing, but can also be used to set up his phone for a long-range snapshot of that rare species of bird he's been trying to spot for weeks.

$46 at Amazon Buy Now

49 This portable food-warming lunchbox

There's nothing better than a hot meal when you need it most. Thankfully, this heated lunchbox can provide just that: He'll simply plug it in at his desk or the portable battery at his campsite and prepare to enjoy a warm dish.

$38 at Amazon Buy Now

50 This hot honey

Sometimes, the best gifts are the ones that become regular staples in our lives. This hot honey is great for topping off pepperoni pizza, fried chicken, biscuits, and cheese boards, and it can even be an ingredient in his favorite cocktails or cup of tea.