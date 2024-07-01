50 All-Time Best Gifts for Women

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Whether it's for Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, a birthday, or simply just because, it can be difficult to find the perfect gift for the women in your life. It may seem like they already have everything they need, and there's also an overwhelming amount of options to choose from that can make deciding nearly impossible. So we've come up with the best presents that are sure to please, no matter what her interests are. Read on for the all-time best gifts for women.

The 50 Best Gifts for Women at Every Price Point

1 This comfy robe

One of the best perks of staying at a nice hotel is the comfy robe they provide for guests. This terry velour piece is the same you'll see in some Marriott properties, with a soft interior and plush texture that practically feels like being wrapped in a blanket.

$98 at Amazon Buy Now

2 This windowsill herb garden

Know someone who would love to get a small garden going but is short on space? This windowsill herb garden makes it easy for her to get her green thumb on. The home chef in your life will never be short on fresh basil, thyme, or parsley ever again.

$15 at Amazon Buy Now

3 This scented candle

Candles are a perennial favorite gifting item for a reason: Everyone loves to light them up. Not only does this La Jolie Muse piece smell fantastic, but it's also enclosed in a beautiful glass case, complete with a topper to keep dust out between uses.

$29 at Amazon Buy Now

4 This cooling spray

Trying to get comfortable in warmer weather can feel like a losing battle. If you know someone who loves to spend time outdoors but could use a little relief, consider this cooling spray that uses menthol to instantly soothe whenever she's feeling flush. It's also a great gym or beach bag addition.

$20 at Amazon Buy Now

5 This easy-to-use drone

Leaps and bounds in personal drone technology have made it possible for hobbyists to get the kind of photos and videos that were only previously possible with an expensive production budget. Any giftee who loves to capture the moment will love this lightweight, portable drone that takes off and lands directly from their hand to capture high-definition video and images from up above and all around. It's also easy to use, thanks to basic pre-programmed flight controls accessed with the push of a button.

$479 at Amazon Buy Now

6 This astrological sign necklace

Your astrological sign can say a lot about your personality. If your giftee is the type who likes to advertise theirs to the world—ahem, Taurus and Leo—consider picking them up this gold necklace with their corresponding symbol. It's a fun, subtle way to sneak a personalized touch into an outfit.

$43 at Amazon Buy Now

7 This moisturizing skincare set

No matter what age you are, everyone aspires to having soft skin that looks and feels great. This set from Sol de Janeiro features three pieces from their ever-popular Bum Bum lineup, including an exfoliating scrub, moisturizing cream, and a body oil to finish up the routine.

$142 at Amazon Buy Now

8 This bath and bed caddy

What's the only thing that makes lounging in bed or the tub even better? Having all of your necessities easily at hand. This handy caddy works for both bathing and reclining, providing space for a tablet, phone, e-reader, towel, candle, and even a safe spot for a stemmed glass of wine. All your giftee will need to do is start up their favorite show, grab a snack, and kick back.

$40 at Amazon Buy Now

9 These cozy socks

There are everyday socks we wear out of necessity, and then there are comfy socks that feel like a treat to put on. This pair from UGG falls into the latter category, making them a perfect gift for anyone who likes to relax at home while keeping their feet warm and toasty.

$18 at Amazon Buy Now

10 This iced facial roller

Anyone who's serious about skincare will tell you it's not just about lotions and serums. This face roller is designed to be stored in the freezer and then used cold, soothing the skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, and tightening up pores.

$7 at Amazon Buy Now

11 This wine bottle chiller and drinks pitcher

Everyone appreciates a beverage that stays cold to the last drop. This handy item works as both an insulated jacket for your favorite bottle of white, rosé, or bubbly and as a spill-proof pitcher for your favorite batched cocktails or mocktails. Simply swap out the top depending on what you're serving and enjoy hours of chilled refreshment.

$70 at Amazon Buy Now

12 This sun hat

Good news: You can keep the sun out of your eyes and look good while doing it! This classic wide-brimmed hat is a stylish way to reduce glare and stay cool while outdoors. It's also foldable, making it an easily packable item for your giftee's next sun-soaked getaway.

$26 at Amazon Buy Now

13 This silk pillowcase

Shopping for someone who cherishes their sleep sanctuary? She'll love this silk pillowcase, which not only helps regulate temperature through the night but also reduces the appearance of creases and minimizes hair mess while she sleeps.

$24 at Amazon Buy Now

14 This aroma diffuser

Even the most perfectly decorated home isn't complete until it smells just right. That's why any giftee on your list will appreciate this ceramic aroma diffuser, which can be filled with their favorite scent or essential oil. Aromatherapy session, anyone?

$30 at Amazon Buy Now

15 This weekender bag

A girl on the go needs the right hardware to ensure she's always ready to head out the door at a moment's notice. This weekender bag is a traveler's dream come true, perfectly sized for a few days away or as an add-on to a carry-on bag for longer trips. It's also filled with plenty of pockets and compartments, making it easy to stay organized—while still looking stylish.

$68 at Amazon Buy Now

16 This money tree plant

For as simple and traditional as they are, there's nothing boring about gifting someone you love a living plant. This potted money tree makes for the perfect housewarming, birthday, congratulations, or anytime gift that will brighten up any home or office.

$34 at Amazon Buy Now

17 This cocktail book

Adventurous mixologists are like home chefs in that they're always looking for styles and techniques to add to their repertoire. This modern classic cocktail book takes an overarching approach to the art of making the best drinks, focusing on flavor profiles and combinations that transcend basic recipes, and offers enlightening ways to broaden your giftee's skills, no matter how comfortable they are with a shaker and spoon.

$19 at Amazon Buy Now

18 This knife set

No kitchen is complete without the right knives. Whether your giftee is just getting into cooking or is an accomplished chef looking for an upgrade, this 10-piece set provides everything she'll need to slice and dice ingredients for her next great meal.

$275 at Amazon Buy Now

19 This pajama set

A nice pair of pajamas is the kind of item someone secretly always wants but rarely ever buys for themselves. Do your giftee a favor and get them this set, which will keep them comfy from right before they slip under the covers through making their morning coffee.

$30 at Amazon Buy Now

20 These under-eye patches

A serious skincare routine requires extra attention to the sensitive skin around your eyes. These patches refresh the sensitive area underneath your peepers using a special formula derived from snail secretion, refreshing and hydrating the skin with two separate applications for extra coverage.

$21 at Amazon Buy Now

21 This heated neck and back massager

You can't always be on hand for a back rub, but you give your giftee the next best thing. This heated massager is perfect for those hard-to-reach muscles in the shoulders that carry more tension than we realize. It's the perfect self-care gift for anyone who deserves to loosen up a little.

$40 at Amazon Buy Now

22 This pillow spray

Soft sheets make it easier to doze off, and even more so when you use a little aromatherapy. This calming pillow mist will help your giftee relax come bedtime.

$10 at Amazon Buy Now

23 This hair dryer

Looking your very best requires the right tools. This Dyson hairdryer is a fixture on many wishlists for a reason, with ultra-precise temperature control that protects hair from intense heat. But most importantly, it has a powerful motor that produces a jet of air that will dry all types of hair in no time flat.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

$429 at Amazon Buy Now

24 These bath bombs

Relaxing in the tub at the end of a long day is a reward in and of itself, but it can be even more special with the right add-ons. These bath bombs are made with all-natural ingredients, providing an aromatherapy boost and moisturizing element to any soaking session.

$24 at Amazon Buy Now

25 This water bottle

Not only does this water bottle have a convenient built-in straw and double insulation that will keep liquids cool for hours, but it also has a compartment in the bottom that's perfect for stashing vitamins, pills, keys, cash, and more. It's the ideal gift for anyone who's always on the go or at the gym.

$25 at Amazon Buy Now

26 This custom birthdate candle

Everyone is used to seeing candles on their birthday. But a birthdate candle? This personalized piece borrows from astrology, numerology, and tarot to come up with the perfect blend of aromas that will burn for up to 80 hours. It's a deeply personalized spin on a favorite gift anyone can appreciate.

$49 at Amazon Buy Now

27 These noise-cancelling headphones

Whether they're an avid traveler or like to stay focused while working, they can likely use a good pair of noise-canceling headphones. This pair provides powerful bass and crystal clear sound for up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge—all while reducing ambient noise by up to 90 percent.

$50 at Amazon Buy Now

28 This tea set

If you need a gift for someone who's always looking for their next cuppa, look no further than this assorted tea set from Vahdam. It includes 25 different flavors ranging from Darjeeling Spring to Cookies & Cream, making every time the kettle whistles a new and exciting experience.

$15 at Amazon Buy Now

29 This cold press juicer

This juicer model stands out for its ability to cold-press ingredients for maximum extraction while preserving the nutrients you're looking for. The best part? It's a breeze to clean when you're done whipping up that carrot and ginger elixir.

$99 at Amazon Buy Now

30 These slippers

Friends don't let friends trudge around the house barefoot. Treat your giftee to the feeling of walking on air with these oh-so-fluffy slippers that will keep their feet warm whether they're working from home, getting comfy on the couch, or getting ready for bed.

$24 at Amazon Buy Now

31 This caviar spoon set

Know someone who has a taste for the finer things in life? Then they probably know there's no replacement for a proper caviar service spoon. This restaurant-grade set is perfect for the hostess who loves to spoil her guests with Osetra—or simply dive into it herself.

$6 at Amazon Buy Now

32 This Kindle e-reader

Consider gifting that someone who finishes books faster than they can make it back to the bookstore for their next read a Kindle e-reader. Not only does it make it possible to download titles on the go, but its glare-free display makes it easy to read in any conditions. This model also boasts an impressively long battery life and is waterproof, making it perfect for that literal beach read.

$150 at Amazon Buy Now

33 This jewelry organizer stand

Accessorizing your look becomes a lot easier when you know where everything is. This simple organizer helps arrange rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more in one coherent place. Your giftee will thank you when she reclaims all that dresser space.

$13 at Amazon Buy Now

34 This weighted blanket

Ironically, a weighted blanket is one of the best ways to take a load off at the end of a long day. This 15-pound version provides the perfect starting point for any giftee who wants to nap or sleep feeling comforted by pressure without getting stifled or too hot.

$76 at Amazon Buy Now

35 This revitalizing face mask

Help your giftee put their best face forward with this rejuvenating face mask. Crushed cranberry seeds gently exfoliate the skin, while turmeric leaves it looking radiant and refreshed. It's the perfect gift for anyone who could use a little self-care in her life.

$50 at Amazon Buy Now

36 These gel pens

Just because we spend more time tapping, typing, and talking than ever before doesn't mean the art of handwriting is gone. These gel ink pens are a great gift for anyone who's still up on her cursive. The multiple colors are also perfect for meticulous note-takers and schedule managers.

$8 at Amazon Buy Now

37 This decorative water pitcher

Need a housewarming gift for a recently relocated friend? This gurgle pot is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. It makes the perfect pitcher or eye-catching vase that your recipient will love.

$45 at Amazon Buy Now

38 These wine glasses

It's not impossible to find the perfect present for wine aficionados, though they are notoriously difficult to shop for. Take these crystal wine glasses: They're perfectly weighted to provide an elegant feeling in the hand, while also designed to highlight and amplify the intricate characteristics of all styles of wine. Cheers!

$68 at Amazon Buy Now

39 This tote bag

Don't let someone you love suffer through a long commute without the right bag. This simple yet stylish tote has plenty of pockets for storing everything from your tablet and laptop to documents and other essentials, all while fitting comfortably over your shoulder. It's also an ideal bag for quick runs to the grocery store or that evening yoga class.

$129 at Amazon Buy Now

40 This gua sha facial tool

Gua sha stones have become a go-to for skincare and wellness enthusiasts. This simple jade tool is said to help increase circulation, reduce the signs of aging, and boost the appearance of healthy-looking skin. It's a simple yet irreplaceable part of a balanced routine.

$6 at Amazon Buy Now

41 This ice cream maker

What better gift than an endless homemade supply of their favorite frozen treat? This machine can pump out ice cream, gelato, sorbet, frozen yogurt, and more with no limits on flavors. Buy it for the sweet tooth in your life and you just might get to enjoy a gifted batch of your own from time to time.

$70 at Amazon Buy Now

42 This sleep eye mask

Light sleepers and avid travelers agree: Eye masks can make all the difference in the world when it comes to getting some decent shut-eye. This particularly comfortable pair is contoured to remove all pressure from the eyes, facilitating the eye movements needed to naturally drift off.

$23 at Amazon Buy Now

43 This jewelry cleaner

No matter how stunning a piece of jewelry looks out of the box, it won't stay that way forever without the right upkeep. An ultrasonic cleaner will have your accessories looking as bright and shiny as the day you bought them with the push of a button.

$40 at Amazon Buy Now

44 This digital picture frame

Not all digital frames are created equal. This version from Aura looks great right out of the box and presents images in crisp high-definition with a constant rotation of their favorite pictures. It also works with an app that makes it easy for anyone to contribute new photos.

$149 at Amazon Buy Now

45 This Audible gift subscription

True bookworms don't just rely on the printed page. An audiobook subscription is the perfect gift for anyone who can't get enough of their favorite reads but might not have the time to curl up with a copy. Your giftee will also receive access to exclusive podcasts included in their membership.

$45 at Amazon Buy Now

46 This wine fridge

There's nothing worse than having the perfect wine on hand, only to find it's at the wrong serving temperature. Instead of constructing a full cellar for your giftee, get them a reliable wine fridge that will ensure they're never left with a lukewarm sauvignon blanc or syrah at the last minute.

$263 at Amazon Buy Now

47 This cold brew coffee and tea maker

Brewing a hot pot of coffee or a fresh spot of tea is one thing, but pumping out cold brews requires different hardware. This simple yet effective product makes it easy to steep leaves or grounds to perfection, producing a refreshingly chilled version of your preferred caffeinated beverage overnight. This method also extracts less acid from coffee, making it a gentler drink overall.

$36 at Amazon Buy Now

48 This Apple Watch

A solid smartwatch can be a life-changing device. Whether you know someone who is monitoring their sleep habits, counting their steps, or just wants to cut down on screen time with their phones, the Apple Watch is a great gift to accomplish all of the above. It also gives you access to voice commands.

$189 at Amazon Buy Now

49 This productivity journal

Some of the best gifts are the ones your recipient can use every day. This productivity journal provides prompts for daily reflection and tools for setting and reaching goals. It's perfect for students, self-starters, and anyone who loves to think ahead.

$33 at Amazon Buy Now

50 This vintage-looking radio speaker

Need a gift for someone who appreciates a nostalgic aesthetic? This AM/FM radio doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, bringing the best of the past and present together in a vintage package.

$68 at Amazon Buy Now