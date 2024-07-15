40 Unique Gifts for Men That Will Surprise Him

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Online shopping has made finding a gift for anyone much easier, but it's also made the task of coming up with something truly special nearly impossible. This only gets harder if you're shopping for a guy who already appears to have everything or has picky tastes. Fortunately, there are still some options out there to consider if you really want to wow him with something great. Read on for the most unique gifts for men that will surprise him.

The Most Unique Gifts for Men on Amazon

1 This special cutting board

Home chefs can be notoriously hard to shop for, but this Himalayan pink salt cutting board is one kitchen item they've probably never thought to pick up for themselves. It's perfect for grilled or roasted meats, seafood, and vegetables, adding another layer of depth to the seasoning.

2 This fire pit

Nothing can transform a backyard like installing a cozy new firepit. This smokeless model from Breeo can go practically anywhere thanks to a design that controls heat distribution. It can even become a grill top with separately sold attachments.

3 This insulated coffee mug

Just because the guy in your life is really on the go doesn't mean he shouldn't be able to enjoy his morning coffee or tea. This insulated mug not only keeps liquids piping hot for up to 12 hours but features a completely spill-proof seal and splash guard that protects against overeager sips.

4 This customized retro viewfinder

A walk down memory lane can be so much more than scrolling through photos on your phone. If you're looking for a nostalgic gift, this viewfinder adds a vintage element to your memories—and even turns your images into a 3D display.

5 These house slippers

Going barefoot around the house in the colder months is hardly comfortable, especially if you have wood or tile floors. These wool slippers from Nootkas help keep your feet warm or cold, making them good to wear all year round. And of course, they'll keep your giftee's feet comfortable and supported.

6 This travel journal

Wanderlusts know traveling is one of the best ways to make lifelong memories. Ensure your giftee never forgets his trips with this special travel journal, which includes planning pages, prompts to help outline daily activities, and spots to attach photos and mementos.

7 This stand-up paddle board

Shopping for an outdoorsman who appreciates his time on the water? This paddle board comes with everything they'll need to get out there, featuring a non-slip surface and super stable design that's good for all levels of expertise.

8 This personalized cocktail

Home mixologists tend to have most of their needs covered, but can they age their own cocktails? This personalized barrel will condition everything from negronis to Manhattans, giving their favorite drinks an added layer of complexity you can only get with time.

9 This oyster cookbook

The oyster is arguably one of nature's simplest foods that can be enjoyed without so much as adding a single ingredient. However, knowing what to do with them can open up an entirely new world of indulgence. This comprehensive guide by Nils Bernstein covers everything from how to buy the right bivalves, methods for opening them, and recipes and techniques for preparing them.

10 This galaxy projector

Anyone who's a devoted stargazer will love this quirky projector. It brings the grandeur of space indoors, making it a great gift for anyone who likes to set a mood indoors—especially when weather conditions are blocking out a meteor shower.

11 This electric knife sharpener

No matter their skill level, home cooks need their knives to perform like new if they want to keep churning out great meals. This electric sharpener makes that possible, complete with specific slots for different types of blades.

12 This watch winding box

Watch collectors are faced with a problem: With so many pieces to show off, how do they keep them running when they're stashed in their drawers between uses? A watch winder box like this solves the issue by keeping timepieces moving, saving your giftee from having to reset them every time they put it on.

13 This fitness tracker smartwatch

Having a workout plan requires knowing exactly how much you're leaving out there. The gym-going guy in your life will appreciate this fitness tracker, which features an impressive 14-day battery life, sensors for tracking more than 150 activities, and GPS features—all in a package that looks like a traditional watch.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

14 This electric lighter

Whether it's firing up the grill or setting the mood at the dinner table with candles, no one likes to be caught off guard by an empty lighter. The handy guy in your life will appreciate this rechargeable electric version, which uses plasma to ignite wicks, kindling, and more.

15 This home weather station

This unit can keep track of conditions right in your giftee's backyard, recording 55 data points and giving them access to historical information with as with a built-in anemometer, wind vane, hygrometer, rain gauge, and thermometer. It even includes a barometric outlook that can provide a 12-hour forecast for their area.

16 This condiment fork

Let's face it: The best snacks in the world are often the ones you sneak with the fridge door still open. Thanks to this ingenious fork, you can make sure your favorite grazing guy will never go hungry between meals.

17 This Bluetooth meat thermometer

Everyone has their own methods for grilling, roasting, and preparing meats, but there's no arguing around the need to nail the perfect internal temperature. This Bluetooth-enabled Meater thermometer is a home cook's best friend, removing all the guesswork by alerting them the instant it's time to take things out of the heat. It will also free up your giftee to mingle with guests or relax on the couch instead of staying stuck on grill or oven duty.

18 This portable watercolor set

The artistic types in your life know that it pays to be prepared for whenever creativity strikes. This handy portable watercolor kit turns the typically complicated process of painting and makes it as easy as doodling, featuring a full palate of colors and brushes that clip right onto a notebook canvas. Finally, they'll be able to capture that seaside sunset they've been meaning to immortalize.

19 This instant camera

Cameraphones have turned physical photos into a reborn novelty. Bring your giftee back with this instant camera that prints your shots out on the spot. It's perfect for parties, vacations, and snapping more meaningful shots.

20 This custom ice cube stamp

Home bartending already frees amateur mixologists up to put unique touches on their creations. Why not go the extra mile with some literal personal branding? A customized ice stamp like this will make their next libation a truly special creation.

21 This fidget pen

Pens are arguably the ultimate fidget device, thanks to their ability to click, doodle, and twirl. This magnetic kit takes things even further by turning an everyday writing device into a creative outlet that can help reduce anxiety and spur creativity—even beyond what's on the page.

22 This slim wallet

There's nothing fun about misplacing a wallet. Fortunately, this slim case not only keeps your cards and cash in a pocket-sized container but also features a button for easy access to them. The best part? It includes a holster for an Apple AirTag, ensuring your giftee's most vital everyday carry won't go missing again.

23 This espresso machine

It's one thing to brew a pot of coffee in the morning. But if your giftee is the type who appreciates a nice pull of espresso, latte, or cappuccino, they're going to need more hardware to get what they want. Fortunately, this unit from Breville provides everything they need to become a home barista with practically zero set-up fuss.

24 This Lego coffee mug

Some people prefer to drink their morning coffee or tea out of the same mug every day. For those who appreciate a little creative flare, consider this building-block-ready option. It's the perfect way to add a little playfulness to their morning routine.

25 This modern typewriter

The distractions caused by our devices are enough to pull even the most dedicated creators from their work. A word processor like this Freewrite Alpha provides the non-cluttered workspace writers need to get their ideas out without having to deal with social media notifications, email alerts, and other nuisances. It also sports an impressive 100-hour battery life with each charge and boots up in an instant, making it a great portable option.

26 This portable foam roller

Foam rolling is an integral part of workout routines focused on recovery. This portable model ensures your giftee will never miss a session, fitting easily into gym bags or suitcases. Simply pull the cord to activate it and roll away.

27 This fingerprint padlock

With today's technology, the idea of relying on a number combination to protect your valuables seems a little laughable. Your giftee will use their thumbprint to open this padlock, making it perfect for the gym, office, home safe, and more. It also features a dedicated app that can work as a key in a pinch.

28 This robot lawnmower

We've been able to outsource the jobs of vacuuming and mopping to robots: Why not add yard chores to that list to give your guy his weekends back? This automatic lawnmower maps intelligent routes to cut grass coherently, using sensors to stop and return to its base in case it starts raining. Once things dry up, it will head back out and resume from the exact spot where it left off.

29 This filter water bottle

Your guy deserves to drink great-tasting water no matter where he is. This filter bottle allows him to fill up on the go, providing that bottled water taste without the waste.

30 These high-tech sunglasses

Taking photos with your hands is so 2019. With a pair of these Ray-Ban Meta sunglasses, your giftee can snap photos, take videos, make hands-free calls, and even live stream his POV. It's the ultimate present for the gadget-obsessed guy in your life who loves to be on the cutting edge of tech.

31 This calligraphy set

Modern technology has made even halfway decent handwriting a rarity. If you know someone who likes to leave a mark with their memos, this calligraphy kit might be the perfect gift. It includes all the pens and hardware he'll need to get the hang of the beautifully written word—and all but assures your next invitation or holiday card from him will look fantastic.

32 This pocket translator

There's no better advantage when traveling the world than being able to communicate with the locals. This pocket gadget not only computes voice translations with 98 percent accuracy, but can also use its camera to translate menus, signs, and more. The best part? It doesn't require Wifi or a cellular network, meaning it will work no matter where you are.

33 This cocktail machine

Even the most capable home bartenders appreciate being able to order a drink on demand every now and then. A Bartesian machine makes that simple wish a reality, whipping up cocktails with the push of a button. Simply fill with base spirits, load the required cartridges, and enjoy.

34 This custom puzzle

One way to surprise your guy is to get him a one-of-a-kind gift. This customized photo puzzle combines the nostalgia of a moment with being able to spend quality time together when you're working on it. It's especially ideal for anyone who already loves to put hours into solving jigsaws.

35 This food dehydrator

Need a gift for a guy who loves to make his own snacks? A food dehydrator like this model from Cosori makes it easy to make delicious jerky, dried fruit, and crispy vegetables. It's compact, though it can fit five trays, meaning it won't take up too much valuable counter space.

36 This e-bike

Whether he's committing to a car-free commute or simply wants a fun way to get around town, an e-bike is an excellent gift option. This model can reach speeds up to 20 mph and cover up to 40 miles per charge, providing plenty of pedal assist while saving on battery for those longer rides.

37 This LED light therapy mask

Get your guy in the habit of practicing self-care. This LED light therapy mask can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, minimize fine lines, and fight acne, all while he relaxes on the couch and binges his favorite show.

38 These freezable glasses

Keep his favorite beverage frosty to the last drop. These freezable tumblers are perfect for the guy who wants to sip spirits, savor wine, or otherwise relish their drink without rushing to finish it before it gets too warm.

39 This washlet bidet

The COVID-19 pandemic taught us many things, including that toilet paper might not always be there for us. The subsequent spike in popularity for bidets has sustained now that the public understands just how useful and hygienic they can be. This model warms water and your seat, making for a luxurious and comfortable experience.

40 This hydrating face mask

Need something for the guy who loves to update his skincare routine? These popular hydrating face masks include hyaluronic acid and vitamin B3 that will leave his kisser looking as radiant as ever.