8 Style Tips for a Dad Bod, According to Experts

Learn how to embrace your body shape and look stylish in the process.

By Abby Reinhard
July 24, 2024
While the "dad bod" is a well-known body type at this point, the term first cropped up in a 2015 piece for the Odyssey, written by Clemson University student Mackenzie Pearson. In the story, Pearson said she heard about the "dad bod" term for the first time from her roommate, describing it as a "new trend" that fraternity boys seemed "to be rejoicing." But the dad bod applies to men of every age—including actual fathers. Wondering if you have this body type and how to embrace it? Read on to find out what style experts recommend.

What is a dad bod?

father and son playing outdoors
Anastasiia Stiahallo / iStock

Pearson explained the dad bod is the type that strikes "a nice balance between a beer gut and working out." It also "makes boys seem more human, natural, and attractive," she added. But actual dads and older men have also embraced this body type, which is simply a part of life.

"A 'dad bod' is the body type associated with middle-aged men, usually in their thirties or forties, who are not necessarily overweight, but who are carrying a few extra pounds (usually around the belly), and are not visibly toned," explains Jo Hayes, etiquette expert/consultant, speech-language pathologist, and founder of EtiquetteExpert.org.

It often happens naturally, both because of age and just life in general, according to certified image stylist Elizabeth Kosich, founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling.

"Yes, aging makes a cut physique tougher to maintain, though other life demands—work, family, deadlines, lockdowns—can make it impossible," she notes.

Do I have a dad bod?

adult man getting dressed
ruizluquepaz / iStock

A dad bod can be identified by those defining traits—the thicker middle and less-toned look—and Hayes says you can probably determine whether or not you have one when looking in the mirror.

"If you look in the mirror, and you've got more fatty flesh than visible muscle, you've got a dad bod," she says.

As with any body type, looking your best with a dad bod means knowing how to dress for it. Below, our stylists give some important tips you can follow.

How to Rock a Dad Bod

1. Choose the right fabrics.

close-up of the fabric of a green mens shirt
daily_creativity / Shutterstock

First and foremost, consider the fabrics that you wear.

"Fabrics with structure have an elongating effect, so ditch the jersey knits for woven fabrics with stiffness," Kosich says.
"Pick heavier-weight shirting materials that deliver a smoothing effect but not bulk, and ensure that fabric finishes are always matte, not sateen."

2. Be mindful of colors.

For the most flattering pairing with a dad bod, Kosich recommends going for a dark neutral above the waist and a light neutral below. In this case, grab a belt that matches your pants.

"Also, consider head-to-toe monochrome for a stronger, taller, and leaner look, making sure the belt is the same color and not a contrasting one," she suggests. "Bold, bright colors add visual weight, so wear strong statement colors below the waist to balance the body's lower half to its upper half."

3. Don't go too tight or too loose.

well-dressed business man
Nastasic / iStock

There's also a need to strike a balance when you have a dad bod: You don't want to accentuate certain areas, but you don't want to drown them either.

"Go for a slim fit that strikes a balance between not too tight and not too loose," Kosich advises. "Keep the cut traditional and tailored with set-in sleeves to accentuate strong shoulders, and make sure the fit skims the body in a way that both camouflages and elongates the physique at once."

If the setting/occasion allows, you might also find it's more flattering to leave your shirt untucked, she adds.

4. Choose a focal point.

Kosich recommends being strategic with your outfit's focal point with a dad bod.

"Command control of where others' eyes land by creating a focal point that distracts away from the midriff," she says. "Shop statement shirting details like color-contrasted collars or neckband trims to add visual interest and draw the gaze up and toward the face."

If you have a favorite baseball hat, that can be a good addition, as can a cuffed pant hem or color-contrasted shoelaces.

5. Don't be afraid of patterns and prints.

men's dress shirts on hangers
Tatiana Dyuvbanova / iStock

While you might not typically reach for prints, you can be strategic with them to balance or camouflage.

"Statement looks like plaid, madras, or patchwork styles are best below the waist to distract away from the midriff," Kosich shares. "Above the waist, try small, subtle prints with verticality to elongate the midsection."

Vertical (not horizontal) stripes are also known to be slimming.

"Stock up on striped shirting to ensure a variety of go-to wardrobe staples that work wonders for your shape," Kosich adds.

6. Dress up.

According to Jeff—the men's style, grooming, and dating educator behind The Style O.G.—it also helps to get snazzy more often.

"Suit jackets and blazers emphasize your shoulders and make your waist appear narrower than it actually is, giving you a desirable V-taper," he explains in a Nov. 2022 TikTok.

He also suggests wearing pocket squares and ties to "bring the eyes up to the chest and away from your belly."

7. Have everything tailored.

tailor measuring mens suit
AboutLife / Shutterstock

If you have a dad bod, tailoring can also do wonders for your look.

"Have all your clothes tailored, including your casual clothing," Jeff advises. "A good tailor can emphasize the strong points of your body and de-emphasize the weak ones."

8. Be choosy with your jeans.

jeans hanging on a rack
Irishasel / Shutterstock

Jeans are a staple in any wardrobe, and we all have certain washes that suit us best. But when you're shopping for new denim and rocking a dad bod, it's even more important to consider the fit.

"Wear jeans that are straight-fit, tailored, and narrowly tapered at the ankle," Jeff suggests.

Are dad bods attractive?

happy older couple walking on the beach
adamkaz / iStock

You can certainly dress to feel more confident with your dad bod, but you might also be wondering about how others perceive you. In 2015, Pearson argued that girls actually "love the dad bod" and "want more of it."

With that said, attraction is subjective—and a dad bod may be particularly alluring to some people and less so to others. But it goes beyond aesthetics, Hayes says.

"It's not (necessarily) the body that's the attractive thing, but rather what the dad bod represents: a humble, down-to-earth personality, a good sense of humor, a family man with a healthy respect for work-life," she tells Best Life. "He's likely not obsessed with self-image, nor looking for perfection in his wife or friends."

Wrapping Up

smiling well-dressed man
LittleBee80 / iStock

Rocking a dad bod is all about how you carry yourself—meaning your confidence is key. But your outfits and style choices can only help to bolster your self-assurance.

"The trick is learning … techniques on how to flatter your shape, not shouldering the burden to fix it," Kosich notes.

If you're looking for more style advice for your body type, be sure to visit Best Life again. We're your go-to source for the latest fashion tips and trends.

