How to Dress With a Pear Body Shape, Stylists Say

When it comes to clothing, most stylists will tell you the biggest rule is to wear what you want and what you feel good in. However, they'll also likely recommend dressing with your specific body type in mind to find the most flattering cuts and silhouettes. Do you have a pear body shape? We recently talked to several experts to get their insight on the best and worst styles for your figure. Read on to learn more about how to dress with a pear body shape.

What is a pear body shape?

Are the measurements of your shoulders and bust significantly smaller than the width of your hips? "If they are, you're probably a pear-shaped body type," notes personal stylist Cynthia Kennedy.

"A pear body shape is characterized by fuller hips, thighs, and buttocks in proportion to the upper body and shoulders," according to James Firestein, style expert and founder of the online luxury marketplace OpenLuxury.

"The pear body shape is also sometimes referred to as a triangle or spoon shape," Firestein notes. "Women with a pear shape tend to carry more weight or muscle in their hips, rear, and thighs rather than their midsection."

How does the pear body shape compare to other body types?

The pear body shape is the "second most common female body shape," notes Peter Martinez, a fashion designer and stylist working with Leather Skin. According to Martinez, over 20 percent of women have this figure.

One of the most defining features of a pear body shape is the waist. "Those with this figure have a waist that is typically more defined compared to other body types," Firestein explains.

This feature helps differentiate it from another common body shape for women: the apple, which has a "wider midsection," according to Amber Roy, senior fashion designer at the custom clothing brand Clifton.

"Unlike the hourglass shape, which is balanced between the bust and hips with a defined waist, the pear shape distinctly emphasizes the lower body," Roy adds. "The rectangle shape, on the other hand, tends to have a more uniform width from shoulders to hips without a pronounced waist."

With all that in mind, here are 10 stylist tips for dressing with a pear body shape.

1 Wear tops with wide necklines.

Experienced stylist Elizabeth Kosich tells Best Life that one of the most flattering silhouettes for a pear-shaped body is a wide neckline since it balances the upper body and lower body.

"A wide neckline creates a horizon line that pushes the eyes out, giving the shoulders the appearance of more width," she explains. "Try a wide-shouldered v-neck or boatneck t-shirt and watch how adding volume at the shoulders makes the waist look smaller and hips appear more balanced."

2 Be bold with your top color.

The hue you choose for your upper half can make all the difference as well.

"Bright and bold colors add weight visually, making them a great wardrobe strategy for wide hips. Shop tops, tees, and turtlenecks in your best and most strong accent colors," Kosich advises.

3 But go dark for your bottom color.

On the other hand, brighter isn't necessarily better for your bottom half if you have a pear body shape. Instead, Firestein recommends opting for darker colors on the bottom.

"This can help slim the hips and make the upper body the focal point," he explains.

4 Don't be afraid to try shirts with statement elements.

Another good way to draw the eye to the upper portion of your body is to wear tops with statement elements near the neck and shoulders, according to Mikara Reid, personal stylist and CEO at MIIEN Consultancy.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

This includes "ruffles around the neckline or shoulders, embellishments around the neckline or shoulder, big collars, lace around the neckline, and structured shoulder tops," Reid notes.

In fact, Kosich says she's a big fan of statement shoulders for this body type. "A stylized sleeve like Juliette or puffy-style balances a pear-shaped figure beautifully. It adds a touch of volume above the waist to balance hip width, plus makes the waist appear smaller," she explains.

5 But stay away from busy bottom elements.

You don't want to have the same statement elements towards your lower half, however. "Some of the styles I let pear shapes know to avoid are tops and dresses that have detailing on the bottom of the top or dress since that draws attention to the bottom portion of your body," Reid tells Best Life.

This applies to your actual bottoms as well. Kennedy advises people with pear shape bodies to "stay away from bottoms with embellishments, pockets, or patterns that draw attention to the hips."

6 Avoid tight pieces on your bottom half.

Speaking of what you want to wear (or not wear) for your bottoms, Firestein says the "worst style for a pear body shape is anything too tight or clingy around the hips and thighs."

"Pear shapes tend to have narrower shoulders and fuller hips, so tight bottoms like skinny jeans or pencil skirts can really accentuate that and throw the proportions off balance," he explains.

7 Get clothing that cinches at the waist.

Accentuating your waist is a "great styling tool for pear-shaped figures because it distracts away from other areas," Kosich notes.

"For a statement look, cinch the waist with a corset belt, sash, or obi, and make sure it's in a dark color for a slimming effect," she suggests.

Jacqueline Harris, co-founder and designer for the online clothing store I Love Tyler Madison, also recommends looking for clothing pieces that cinch at the waist. "Belted dresses, wrap dresses, and tops with a peplum detail are good choices," she says.

8 Look for pieces with asymmetrical lines.

Kosich is a big fan of asymmetrical or diagonal lines for pear-shaped bodies. "These lines are magic tricks every woman should learn how to use," she says. "They push the eye in various directions which both distracts and elongates, resulting in a flattering effect."

You can adopt asymmetrical lines into your wardrobe with several different pieces. "Try a handkerchief-hemmed skirt or dress, preferably with wide straps, statement shoulders, or a sweetheart neckline with wider straps to make the shoulders appear wider," Kosich recommends. "Or, opt for diagonal slit pants or skirt pockets to cut the horizontal line of wide hips."

9 Don't forget to consider what fabrics you're choosing.

It's not just the shape of clothing pieces that can make a difference for your pear figure. You'll also want to consider the fabrics you choose.

"Use lighter, more voluminous fabrics on top to add dimension," Kennedy advises. "Choose more structured, heavier fabrics on the bottom to streamline your hips."

10 Feel free to go all out with accessories.

Accessories can also flatter your pear body shape, so don't be afraid to add some statement jewelry to your look.

"Draw attention to your upper body with bold necklaces," Kennedy suggests. "Bold earrings can also help draw attention upwards."

If you're not big on jewelry, "Use scarves to add volume and interest to your top half," she adds.