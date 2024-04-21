 Skip to content
Style

4 Best Colors to Wear If You Have Warm Skin Undertones, Stylists Say

They'll play up your complexion in the best way.

By Juliana LaBianca
April 21, 2024
We're all about analyzing our colors these days. It seems like every time we swipe on TikTok and Instagram, our favorite influencers and celebrities are doing color analysis, in which a professional analyzes their skin tone and other features to decide which colors look best on them. It can be tough to do at home, but one of the easiest places to start is determining your skin's undertone. Here's a trick: Take a look at the veins on the inside of your wrist. If they veer blue or purple, you're likely cool; if they're more green, you may be warm. In that case, keep reading! We asked the pros for the best colors to wear if you have warm undertones. These will make you stand out in the best way.

1
Turquoise

Turquoise dress with white purse and brown heels on a white wood background
DenisProduction.com / Shutterstock

If you want to get compliments just for walking down the street, wear this bold color.

"Turquoise complements warm skin and makes the wearer look healthy and vibrant," says Michelle Barrett, stylist and founder of Capsule Closet Stylist. "This works particularly well on those with blue or green eyes."

You can pair it with burgundy, burnt orange, chocolate brown, or mustard yellow to add retro flair, Barrett adds. Or, let the color—and your complexion—shine by making it the star of the show on a sweater or sundress.

2
Ivory

An elegant middle-aged woman with short blonde hair wearing a white dress smiling against a peach background
NeonShot / Shutterstock

If you have warm skin undertones, the best white tone for you likely has a yellow tint.

"Ivory is so versatile and will mix with so many different colors," says Barrett. "For a chic look, team it with navy, black, stone, or beige, or to brighten it up, choose red, burnt orange, or cerise pink."

Or, just throw on an ivory maxi or shift dress and team it with gold or citrine jewelry. They'll bring out the warmer tones in your coloring for a dazzling effect.

3
Green

Hat, beige blouse and turqoise pleats skirt on light street backgraund.
Oleksii Dubrovskyi / Shutterstock

You can also try green—and experimenting to find the best shade is key.

"If your coloring is warm and muted, pick pea green or light olive, especially if you have green eyes," says Elizabeth Kosich, certified image stylist and founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. "For those who are warm, bright, and clear, go with spring green that [has] high-energy, high-intensity, and high-vibration."

You can pair the color with both light and dark warm neutrals to complete your outfit.

4
Tobacco

woman wearing plaid flannel wool jacket and brown purse
MS_Studio / Shutterstock

For a dark neutral, try tobacco. "Warm and toasty, tobacco is a reddish brown with depth and dimension that enriches and elevates everyday basics," says Kosich. "Tobacco accessories are nice accents too, so try a suede corset belt, wool rancher hat, or slouchy hobo bag—it's the kind of color you never get sick of."

Since it's a classic, you can use it as a go-to hue for investment pieces like coats, sweaters, and purses. Those items in this color will never go out of style.

Juliana LaBianca
Juliana is an experienced features editor and writer. Read more
