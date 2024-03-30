The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While they're an inevitable part of life, visible signs of aging can shake your confidence and leave you unhappy with what you see in the mirror. In general, society leads us to believe this is something that primarily affects women, who seem to have a monopoly on the anti-aging product market. But in reality, it's just as important for many men to combat signs of aging to truly feel their best.

According to master esthetician Limor Weinberg, MSN, ARNP, FNP-BC, both men and women experience skin changes with age, namely "decreased collagen production and formation of facial lines." With that in mind, we all could use different methods and products to combat these body changes.

"Anti-aging treatments aren't just for women these days," Weinberg tells Best Life. "As a nurse practitioner specializing in anti-aging treatments, I can attest that more and more men are becoming patients at my clinic … I believe social media and easy access to information on this topic is largely responsible for men's sudden interest, and we're not mad about it!"

There are certainly injectable options that can help improve those wrinkles and fine lines, but if you're looking for products you can use at home to achieve real results, medical professionals have you covered. Read on for the 10 anti-aging products every man should know about.

1 EltaMD Barrier Renewal Complex

First up on the list of must-have products for men is EltaMD Barrier Renewal Complex, according to Marina Sominsky, RN, owner of Capital Aesthetics.

"For a hydrating anti-aging moisturizer, I recommend the EltaMD Barrier Renewal Complex, which contains various ceramides and vitamin E derivatives to help maintain skin elasticity and protect against moisture loss," she says.

According to the product description page, the formula also contains squalene, which is a lipid found in olives that can help skin feel "more elastic and pliant." Even better, you may see results in just 21 days.

2 Skinbetter Science Solo Hydrating Defense

Another addition to your skincare arsenal is the Solo Hydrating Defense Men serum from skinbetter science. RN Esthetics founder Michelle Doran, MSN, APRN-BC, CANS, cites this product as a great option for an antioxidant serum, which is applied right before your sunscreen in the morning.

According to the skinbetter website, the product supports hydration and protects against the effects of sun exposure, blue light, and pollution. In doing so, you should see "fast, visible improvement in the appearance of pores, skin tone, skin texture and redness," as well as a reduction in oily appearance.

3 ZO Skin Health Exfoliating Cleanser

Weinberg also stresses the need for men to find a quality cleanser, which may vary depending on your skin type.

"A great cleanser is important to ensure we are washing off the dirt and sweat, allowing active ingredients to optimally penetrate the skin," she explains.

Weinberg recommends the ZO Skin Health Exfoliating Cleanser, which is best suited for those with oily and acne-prone skin.

4 La Roche-Posay Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

If you shave often, you might want to consider a gentler cleansing option, which can also keep acne under control, according to Kristin Gunn, CLT, LMA, master educator and advanced level cosmetic injector.

Sarah Palmyra, a beauty influencer, recommends the La Roche-Posay Hydrating Gentle Cleanser. In a TikTok video describing the skincare products her dad uses, Palmyra said he saw results after using the La Roche-Posay option as part of his evening routine.

5 SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic with 15% L-Ascorbic Acid Vitamin C Serum

Skincare experts also stress the importance of vitamin C in any man's anti-aging routine.

"Vitamin C is another excellent active ingredient to add to your skincare regimen," Sominsky says. "Vitamin C serum can brighten skin tone and neutralize free radicals from the sun that are known to cause photodamage to the skin and accelerate visible signs of aging."

Looking for a specific recommendation? Weinberg recommends SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic with 15% L-Ascorbic Acid Vitamin C Serum. It's pricey, but the serum is also medical grade—and in studies, it showed promising results, including a 37 percent increase in firmness, a 27 percent reduction in fine line appearance, and a 36 percent reduction in wrinkle appearance, per SkinCeuticals' website.

"You always want to stick with medical-grade products to ensure the efficacy of the ingredients, especially the serums which have a high percentage of active ingredients which, is going to be the most beneficial and the best bang for your buck," Weinberg explains.

6 Alumier MD Retinol Resurfacing Serum 1.0

Retinol is another key step to reduce signs of aging.

"The first topical treatment that is by far the most effective in treating collagen loss is retinol. As a derivative of vitamin A, retinol is a strong acid that works to increase cell turnover and help block the production of the enzyme that breaks down your skin's collagen over time," Sominsky says.

She adds, "Collagen is responsible for skin elasticity, which means retinol can help sustain the firmness and plumpness of the skin, making your appearance stay youthful longer."

Sominsky specifically recommends Alumier MD Retinol Resurfacing Serum 1.0, which is another medical-grade product that can be used by both men and women.

"This product has 1 percent retinol, which is the highest potency you can get without a prescription," she shares. "I like Alumier because it is free from dyes, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and fragrances, and contains soothing niacinamide, which helps combat any potential dryness or irritation from the retinol."

7 Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair

Not ready to shell out over $100 for a retinol treatment? Palmyra recommends a more affordable option.

"Once my dad was consistently wearing sunscreen every day, we started him on a retinol," she recalls. "His favorite is the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair."

It's important to note that you might need to start small with retinol, limiting use to a few times a week at night before applying it daily.

8 EltaMD Ultra Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF

Sunscreen is vital to protect against damage from UV rays—and you want an option that tackles both UVA (aging) and UVB (burning) rays. According to Sominsky, sunscreen is actually "the most critical factor in maintaining skin health," and especially important "in order to get all of the benefits from vitamin C safely."

Weinberg recommends EltaMD Ultra Clear Broad Spectrum SPF, which is medical-grade and available in different SPF levels.

9 ZO Skin Health sebum control products

According to Doran, men should also use a product that controls sebum, or oil production.

She recommends additional products from ZO Skin Health: the Oil Control Pads (for those who have oily or acne-prone skin) or the Complexion Renewal Pads (suitable for all skin types).

10 Bosley hair loss products

While skincare is vital for men, another telling sign of aging could be hair loss.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"I've seen firsthand how a full head of hair can take 10-20 years off a man's face and how a receding hairline can do the exact opposite," Ken Washenik, MD, PhD, dermatologist and chief medical officer at Bosley, tells Best Life. "Hair loss is a gradual process—once it starts, it continues, often at an increasingly rapid pace. It's best (and most cost-effective) to help prevent hair loss before it happens rather than wait until it's gone."

Depending on the stage of hair loss, you'll need different products. If you're taking preventive steps, go for the BosleyMD line, which has "supplemental and medical hair products, including shampoos, conditioners, topicals, and supplements" that you can add to your personal maintenance routine.

If you've already started to show signs, Washenik recommends the BosleyRx line, which offers prescription topical and oral medications, as well as the Revitalizer Low-Level Laser Therapy Cap, which "uses low-level lasers for laser therapy for hair loss."