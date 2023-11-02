18 Anti-Aging Tips That Will Make You Look 10 Years Younger

The anti-aging industry has always been huge; now it seems to be growing with every Instagram and TikTok post. Although the science behind anti-aging products has progressed tremendously, some new products and lifestyle claims are more snake oil than fountain of youth. So what habits actually work? These are 18 anti-aging tips that experts say can make you look 10 years younger.

1 Eat Enough Protein

"Consuming a diet adequate in protein can assist with collagen production. Collagen has been shown to help with skin elasticity, reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin hydration," says registered dietitian Alex Evink, MS, RD. "Collagen production decreases as we age, and a diet that includes high-quality protein sources ensures that we have the amino acids that synthesize that production." High-quality protein sources include chicken, fish, and eggs.

2 Get Your Veggies

"Vitamin C, copper, and zinc are also needed to produce collagen," notes Evink. Making sure your diet contains plenty of fruits and vegetables can help maintain collagen production, keeping skin more youthful looking.

3 Treat Hyperpigmentation

"When it comes to skincare, women tend to be concerned with reducing their lines and wrinkles to look younger, but the quickest, easiest way to look 10 years younger is to reduce hyperpigmentation and even out your skin tone using Vitamin C," says Jillian Ehrenberg, a cosmetic chemist and owner of the plant-based skincare line Acta Beauty. "When we're younger, we have a more even skin tone, and as we age and are exposed to UV rays, we can develop dark spots on our faces. Those dark spots make us look older—much older than any lines and wrinkles do. The easiest way to turn back the clock is to use a Vitamin C serum to reduce hyperpigmentation."

4 Hydrate With Foods

"Beyond drinking ample water, indulge in water-rich foods like cucumbers and watermelon," says Anna Peterson, a cosmetologist and owner of Salon Route. "They keep the skin plump, combat dehydration lines, and flush out toxins. Remember, radiant skin starts from within."

5 Try a Facial Mist

Hydrating isn't just about consuming more H20. "While drinking water is essential, ensuring our skin retains that moisture is equally crucial," says professional makeup artist Melissa Aragon of Elemental Spot. "I've found that using a hydrating facial mist throughout the day can keep the skin plump and youthful. It's a quick spritz that fits seamlessly into any routine."

6 Do Facial Massage

"I've seen some great transformative effects of regular facial massages. It's not just about relaxation; it boosts circulation, promotes lymphatic drainage, and can lift the facial muscles," says Aragon. "Incorporating a 5-minute massage with a jade roller or even your fingers can work wonders."

7 Apply Vitamin-Rich Serums

Even if you don't have hyperpigmentation concerns, vitamin-rich serums may reduce the signs of aging. "Before your moisturizer, apply a serum rich in Vitamin C or E," advises Peterson. "These potent antioxidants fight free radicals, stimulate collagen production, and brighten the complexion. For those exposed to city pollution, it's a must."

8 Manage Stress

"Chronic stress can have significant physical and mental effects, including accelerating the aging process," says Jennifer Silver, a dentist and owner of Macleod Trail Dental. "The body's stress response can trigger the release of stress hormones such as cortisol. When cortisol is elevated for extended periods, it can break down collagen and elastin in the skin,

leading to premature signs of aging." Techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in enjoyable activities are effective at reducing stress.

9 Practice Facial Yoga

"Often overlooked, facial exercises can provide a natural lift, improving blood circulation and muscle tone," says Peterson. "Daily practice can yield impressive results." She suggests trying the 'smiling fish face': suck in your cheeks and lips, then attempt to smile. Hold that position for five seconds, then repeat 10 times.

10 Add Cold Showers to Your Routine

"Cold showers or cold water exposure can stimulate blood flow and tighten your skin," says Silver. "When your body is exposed to cold water, blood vessels constrict, and this process can improve your circulation, leading to healthier-looking skin. Additionally, cold water exposure can help improve the lymphatic system's drainage, leading to reduced puffiness and inflammation."

11 Mind Your Brows

"Eyebrows frame our faces, and as we age, they can thin out or droop," says Aragon. " From my

experience, a well-groomed and slightly lifted brow can instantly give a more youthful appearance. It's not about dramatic changes but subtle tweaks using the right brow products.

12 Use Retinol at Night

"The number one recommendation I suggest for those concerned about visible signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles is to start incorporating a retinol serum into your nightly skincare routine," says Fawn Bowe of Skincare Stacy. A derivative of vitamin A, retinol stimulates collagen and elastin production when applied topically. Bowe suggests applying a pea-sized amount of CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum to your face three times a week after washing your face and before applying moisturizer, ultimately working your way up to using it five to six nights per week.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

13 Try a Red Light Mask

"Red light therapy is a newer innovation in skincare, but it's taken the world by storm," says Bowe. "Treatment with red light can help boost collagen production, reduce inflammation, and even improve your skin texture. When I first started using red light therapy with an LED mask from CurrentBody, I was amazed at the results—a blister on my face healed in just 48 hours, and my acne breakouts cleared up much more quickly. Now I try to use my red light mask for at least 10 minutes every other day."

14 Avoid Sugar

"Consuming excess sugar creates compounds called advanced end glycation products, which wreak havoc on your skin," says Bowe. "AGEs destroy your collagen and cause premature wrinkles, sagging skin, and an uneven complexion. It sounds clichéd, but it's true: beautiful skin starts from the inside out."

15 Get Enough Sleep

"It's not just a fairy tale—beauty sleep is real," says Bowe. "During deep sleep, your body undergoes crucial repair and rejuvenation processes, which include restoring your skin cells. Without adequate sleep, you'll be more prone to skin conditions such as dark circles around your eyes, and acne can disrupt your complexion."

16 Drink Water First Thing

"Morning water intake is essential for keeping your skin healthy and youthful, meaning that a glass of water should be the first thing you provide your body as you wake up," says Valerie Aparovich, a biochemist and certified cosmetologist-aesthetician at OnSkin. "Water helps activate the lymphatic system, regulate the body's fluid levels and natural detox. Regularly drinking water in the morning can help you achieve a cleaner, fresher, and smoother skin appearance." She recommends hot water, which is more quickly absorbed than cold. "It should be plain water with no added flavors like lemon, herbs, or honey. The rest of your morning drinks and breakfast should follow 15 to 20 minutes later," she says.

17 Minimize Alcohol Consumption

"Swapping a cocktail for a mocktail can significantly support the skin against premature aging, preventing alcohol-induced oxidative stress and enabling the skin to restore its regeneration mechanisms and achieve a more rejuvenated look," says Aparovich. "Alcohol has a diuretic effect, so it dehydrates the skin. Metabolizing alcohol is also water-consuming. Dehydrated skin is less resilient and more likely to wrinkle." It can also retain water, creating puffiness throughout the body, and dilate blood vessels, exacerbating skin conditions like rosacea.

18 Sleep in a Cool Room

"Cooler temperatures in your bedroom can promote a more youthful and refreshed skin appearance," says Aparovich. According to the National Sleep Foundation, the optimum temperature is about 65 degrees. "Lower temperatures stimulate more intense melatonin production. This chemical is associated with slowed aging as it promotes the skin's protection against free radicals and prevents degeneration processes within the cells, thus delaying the signs of aging."