30 Genius Backyard Accessories That Will Transform Your Space for Under $100
From outdoor lighting to gardening essentials, these products will revive your green space.
Summer is probably the time of year when your backyard gets the most use. And just like with any other part of your home, maximizing your outdoor space takes plenty of planning and work to get everything just right for your taste and needs. Whether it's making your lawn look its best, preparing to host guests, or just coming up with ways to turn your yard into an oasis of calm, you'll need the right items to realize its full potential—even if you're working on a tight budget. Read on for 30 genius backyard accessories to transform your space for under $100.
30 Affordable Backyard Accessories That Will Totally Change Your Space
1
This Adirondack chair
Any backyard's transformation into an inviting place to hang out begins with the right seating. This affordable Adirondack comes in a range of colors that will match your look, but most importantly makes it easy to sit back and take a beat.
2
This misting cooling system
Warm weather may draw us back outside, but there's still a threshold where it can become oppressive. A misting system will allow you to make use of almost every day of patio season by keeping you and your guests cool, no matter how high the mercury rises.
3
This raised garden bed
Even with a backyard, there might not be an obvious place for you to grow flowers, fruits, vegetables, or herbs. A raised bed can turn any corner into a garden and help give even smaller outdoor spaces a more organized look.
4
This outdoor bar cart
Hosting a summer get-together will require you to have the necessary refreshments on hand. This rolling bar cart provides a place to keep extra glasses, ice buckets, refreshments, and snacks without taking up too much floor space.
5
These solar garden lights
You've worked hard to get your garden looking its best: Why not let it literally shine? These solar-powered garden lights will brighten the look of your backyard by adding pops of light to your plants and swaying in the breeze during your nighttime gatherings.
6
These wildflower seeds
There's nothing wrong with carefully coordinating the flowers you plant, but there's also something to be said for a more natural approach to giving your garden some color. Planting wildflower seeds can be one of the easiest ways to get things in bloom—especially this mix, which is designed to attract butterflies and hummingbirds to your yard.
7
This lounge cushion
There's only so much patio furniture you can buy before your space starts to feel overcrowded, but that doesn't mean you or your guests should have to be stuck standing. This simple cushion can turn any part of your lawn into a seat and is designed to fold in half for even more cushioning comfort. It's great for an impromptu picnic or even as a kneeling pad for when you're tending to your flowerbeds.
8
This fire pit grill
Gathering around the fire pit is a staple summertime experience. Fortunately, this model also includes a grilling setup, making it a particularly practical piece of decor that will give you all the more reason to light up some logs.
9
This mosquito repeller
A swarm of biting insects can instantly ruin an evening on the patio, but a rechargeable mosquito-repellent machine can help keep the bugs away while you entertain. This Thermacell model creates a 20-foot no-fly zone and eliminates the need to cover yourself head to toe in smelly sprays or lotions.
10
These outdoor speaker lanterns
It's one thing to make your yard look better, but it's another to make it sound its best. These Bluetooth-enabled speakers double as lanterns, whether they're perched on the tabletop or hanging from the wall nearby. It's also the perfect tool for anyone stuck on grill duty who needs a little extra light but also wants their favorite tunes while they tend to the meal.
11
This composting bin
Anyone interested in composting might be surprised to learn how easy it can really be. This tumbling bin will take your kitchen and yard scraps and turn them into precious, all-natural fertilizer for your garden. It's an eco-conscious way to get your yard looking its best.
12
This smart hose timer
There's a delicate balance between letting your lawn get parched and having it flooded by an unnecessary watering session. Fortunately, smart home devices are now available for your backyard that can make irrigation much easier to manage and more efficient. Besides automating your sprinkler and acting like a timer, this Rachio system also knows to skip watering when it's rained.
13
This illuminated patio umbrella
It's important to have access to shade when you're hanging out on your patio. This useful umbrella can also help keep things bright, thanks to LED lights that can illuminate your nighttime dinner parties or gatherings.
14
This reclining patio chair
Your backyard should be a place you come to relax and enjoy a bit of fresh air. This zero-gravity folding chair will help you kick back in ultimate comfort, complete with a handy cup and device holder table and built-in sun shade. It's the perfect place to curl up with your Kindle or sip a beverage after a long day.
15
These hedge wall panels
Replacing fencing can be a budget-breaking and labor-intensive project. Instead, you can bring a splash of color and life to your backyard with these hedge wall panels. Use them to cover up unsightly fences or even just to liven up a patio wall with a splash of color.
16
This tomato trellis
Gardens are great to look at, but they're even better when they provide special ingredients for the table. This handy trellis is a space-efficient way to ensure you always have fresh tomatoes on hand while also providing greenery for your backyard or patio.
17
This outdoor projector screen
Inviting friends to your personal outdoor theater makes movie night even more special. This 120-inch screen comes with stands for easy assembly, whether you're watching a big game or just want to turn your backyard into a theater under the night sky.
18
This Bluetooth projector
TVs may be lighter and larger than ever before, but nothing beats the convenience of a good projector. This model provides crystal-clear images and features a Bluetooth connection, making it easy to access live TV, movies, and shows. It's perfect for a large gathering for a televised event and family movie nights alike.
19
These patio string lights
There's no reason to pack up your backyard party just because the sun is going down. String lights are a budget-friendly upgrade that practically every home needs. The best part? This set comes with a remote control that can be used to dim or brighten the bulbs to create the perfect ambiance.
20
This hammock
Relaxing in the backyard takes on a whole new meaning with a hammock. This easy-to-install unit comes with its own stand, meaning you can hang it practically anywhere and sway in the breeze.
21
This ladder ball game
Backyard entertainment can make or break a summer gathering. Get into the competitive spirit with this ball and ladder game, which is easily assembled and broken down. It also includes 10 distinct games, meaning you and your guests will never get bored.
22
This patio rug
Finding the perfect rug isn't just a priority for your living room: Your backyard could use the glow-up, too. This large, patterned piece is perfect for patios and decks, made from quick-drying materials that can be rinsed off between uses.
23
This seed and fertilizer spreader
Staying on top of basic lawn maintenance can be cost-effective if you focus on the right tasks. This spreader will not only keep your lawn looking lush and fully grown but can also be used to spread fertilizer to keep it looking that way all summer long. Bonus: It can also come in handy during the winter for spreading salt on your icy driveway and walkways.
24
This drip irrigation system
A drip irrigation system is one of the most affordable ways to take your garden to the next level. Not only does it help your flowers, fruits, vegetables, and herbs stay hydrated, but it's also incredibly efficient and a great way to save water.
25
This sun shade sail
Want to create a shady space on your patio but don't want to spring for a pricey canopy? Sun shade sails are aesthetically pleasing, easy to install, and incredibly effective at blocking the sun in the places where you need it most. This model is also available in multiple colors, so you can make your selection work with your backyard's overall look.
26
This cooler bar table
What's better than a cooler that keeps your favorite drinks cold? One that cleverly disguises itself as a table. This product is perfect for anyone hosting patio or pool parties and wants to cut down on wasted space.
27
These table fly fans
Whether you're having a nice family meal outdoors or putting out hors d'oeuvres and snacks for a party, there's nothing worse than having insects swarming your food. Keep the bugs at bay with these battery-powered tabletop fans. Their adjustable height also makes them perfect for protecting all kinds of plates.
28
This storage box
No matter how much work you put into it, your backyard will never feel complete if it looks chaotic. Keep everything organized with this storage bin, which can fit all of the toys, tools, and other items you need access to but don't need lying around. It's also waterproof and can function as a comfortable seating option.
29
This smart bird feeder camera
Friends and family won't be the only ones visiting your backyard. Help attract some new winged friends with this smart birdfeeder, complete with a camera that can log each stop-by and even identify the species using AI. You can also use your smart phone to check the latest activity and keep records of how many different types you see.
30
These garden torches
There's nothing like a flickering flame to set the ambiance for a nighttime gathering. These metal garden torches are durable and reusable and can also be filled with citronella oils to keep away biting insects.
