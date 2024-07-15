First impressions are so important—and that's just as true when it comes to your home. The front yard is usually the first thing people see, so you want to make sure it's up to snuff for passersby's eyes. But coming up with ways to increase your home's curb appeal isn't always easy, which is why we consulted top experts to get their insight. If you're ready to give your exterior area an extra boost with a refresh, their guidance can help. Read on to discover 12 front yard landscaping ideas that will transform your home.

Why is front yard landscaping important?

In general, landscaping can help make things look good, but it's about so much more than that. The front yard "sets the tone for the entire property and reflects the homeowner's pride and attention to detail," says Derek Perzylo, exterior home contractor and co-owner of Big 5 Exteriors Ltd.

"Homeowners can express their personal style and creativity through their front yard," he tells Best Life. "And a visually appealing front yard can enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of the home and contribute to the character of the neighborhood."

If you ever decide to sell your house, your front yard landscaping will also have a massive impact on your return on investment (ROI), because it helps determine your curb appeal, according to Lawn Love CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi.

"Curb appeal is the first conclusion any potential homebuyer will make about a house, so you have to make sure to make a strong impression with your landscaping so that you can convince potential buyers to come inside and to put in a high offer," he explains.

Ready for your transformation? Read on for 12 expert-backed front yard landscaping ideas.

1 Start with a welcoming entryway.

The first thing you want to do for your front yard is make sure people feel invited in when they enter the space. To do so, you can create a welcoming entryway with pathways and lighting, as Taylor Olberding, co-owner of Heroes Lawn Care, suggests.

"Pathways and lighting not only guide guests to your front door, but also enhance safety and add to the overall aesthetics," he notes.

For this landscaping idea, you'll need to start by planning your pathway design and selecting the materials you want to use. Perzylo recommends taking a decorative approach by using materials such as natural stone, pavers, or stamped concrete. This will add both "structure and visual interest to the front yard," he says.

Then, focus on "adding outdoor lighting along the path and around the entryway," Olberding advises.

2 Add some artistic touches.

You can go even further by adding other artistic elements around the area.

"Give your front yard a unique touch with sculptures, mosaics, or artistic benches," suggests Nathan Thorne, lawn expert and Horticulturist at Handyflowers.

When doing this, you should "choose artistic elements that complement your home's style and ensure the elements are weather-resistant," Thorne cautions.

3 Create a comfortable outdoor living space.

Your front yard can also be a place that people can hang out—not just something for them to look at as they're passing by. With that in mind, consider a comfortable outdoor living space, Perzylo recommends.

"Constructing or enhancing a front porch or patio area creates a welcoming and functional area for relaxation or entertainment," he shares.

One of the best things you can do to encourage relaxation and socializing in your front porch or patio area is to "set up cozy seating areas," adds Christian Wolf, real estate agent and CEO of CW Real Estate.

"Imagine unwinding in a hammock or lounging on plush cushions—it's pure bliss," Wolf gushes. "But don't forget ambient lighting either, as lanterns or string lights will create a magical atmosphere for evening gatherings."

4 Embrace bold colors and patterns.

Exciting hues and textures can help bring new energy to the front of your house. So don't be afraid to embrace bold colors and patterns within your porch or patio area.

"Paint your porch furniture in a cheerful color, or add pops of color with patterned cushions and throws," Wolf suggests.

5 Try planting a new tree.

Trees with unique colors and shapes will also transform your front yard, according to Yamaguchi.

"I always recommend flowering cherry trees to people aiming to make their front yard look more expensive while not actually having to spend a lot of money," he says. "These trees look expensive and luxurious, but they're actually decently cheap, and they can grow quite big–so you get great bang for your buck."

A striking new tree can make the perfect focal point for your space, Adam Chahl, interior design specialist with Vancouver Home Search, confirms.

"This idea not only adds visual interest, but also brings a sense of tranquility and natural beauty to the front yard," he explains.

6 Consider a layered planting scheme.

When considering actual greenery, one of the most dramatic changes you can make is to use a layered planting scheme, according to George Matusyan, home improvement specialist and owner of repair company United Windows Pro.

"This is where plants of different scales create visual effects of overlapping textures," he explains. "A backbone of shrubs or small trees is punctuated by a mid-size layer of perennials for color, and then finished with a ground-cover at the lowest planting level."

7 Or opt for vertical gardens.

If you have any boring, blank walls making your front yard look bland, think about transforming them into "attractive, lush green features by using hanging or vertical gardens," Thorne advises.

For this idea, you'll want to "choose a suitable wall that receives enough direct sunlight and then mount a sturdy frame or trellis," Thorne says. Don't forget to select plants that will thrive in vertical positions as well, such as ferns, succulents, or herbs, he adds.

8 Add edible elements.

Beautiful landscaping can also be functional when you add edible elements. This means planting fruit trees, veggies, and herbs in your front yard—all of which can make your space look good and give you fresh produce, as Matthew Wilson, professional landscape designer and CEO of Handy Gardeners, notes.

"Choose food-producing plants that will thrive in your local climate and sunlight conditions," Wilson recommends. "Any space must allow the right square feet per plant for good growth and appearance."

9 Give your yard a mulch makeover.

Adding new plants and trees to your front yard can be a costly endeavor. For a more budget-friendly landscaping option, Matusyan suggests doing a mulch makeover.

"Replace mulch that is overgrown or tired-looking with mulch that is in a natural shade and spice up your flower beds," he says. "You can do this yourself and all it will require is a bit of muscle, a wheelbarrow, and mulch bags that cost just between $2 to $5 per bag."

10 Think about adding artificial turf.

If you're struggling with upkeep for your front lawn, Taylor Green, lawn care expert and co-founder of Artificial Grass Solutions, suggests looking into artificial turf.

"This provides a lush, green lawn without mowing, watering, or fertilizing," she says.

For the best results, it is recommended that homeowners get their artificial turf professionally installed.

"This will mean the initial cost is higher, but the long-term maintenance costs are low," Green explains, adding that this option is especially "ideal for drought-prone areas."

11 Incorporate soothing water features.

"The sound of water is incredibly calming," Wolf tells Best Life. So if you want to promote a soothing and relaxing vibe in your front yard, consider adding a fountain or small pool to the area for a "touch of serenity that will transport you to the Mediterranean," he suggests.

"Water features not only enhance the beauty of your space but also provide a refreshing escape from the heat," Wolf adds.

12 Set the mood with music.

Adding outdoor speakers to your front yard or upgrading your cozy seating area with a sound system can help you "create the perfect ambiance for entertaining or simply enjoying your own private oasis," according to Wolf.

"Complete your sea-summer escape with a curated playlist of upbeat, Mediterranean-inspired tunes," he advises.

Remember, while it's likely that not all of these front yard landscaping ideas will work for your home or your tastes, incorporating even some of these suggestions can go a long way toward transforming your outdoor space and boosting your curb appeal in the process. Get ready for a brand new look—and prepare for the compliments that will follow.