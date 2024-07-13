 Skip to content
12 Amazing Deck Ideas That Will Upgrade Your Outdoor Space

Make your yard the place to be with these tips from landscape designers.

By Juliana LaBianca
July 13, 2024
Installing or revamping a deck is one of the best investments you can make for your home—but it's not the type of project you can DIY overnight. Before you get started on execution, you'll need to sort through a range of deck ideas that work for your space to choose a size, style, and material. Then, you need an experienced contractor and builder to make your dream come to life. And the project isn't over there!

Once your deck is installed, you have many options for decorating it with seating nooks, plants, lighting, and even fire pits and cooling devices. Keep scrolling for landscaping experts' and contractors' favorite deck ideas to transform your backyard.

1. Decide on a decking material.

Composite

New modern deck
iStock/ChristopherBernard

This is a popular pick. "Composite decking made by recycled bottles and wood fibers is a strong, eco-friendly choice that can last up to 25 years," says Yaeir Moinzadeh, licensed contractor and owner of Blue Rise Baltimore Roofing. You can choose from a range of colors and textures.

Hardwood

Ipe decking
iStock/Radoslav Cajkovic

Hardwood is also quite common. "I prefer exotic hardwoods like ipe or teak for decks—the rich color and grain of hardwoods make a stunning, low-maintenance surface," says Steve Schumacher, founder of Boston Landscape Co. "Ipe, in particular, is naturally resistant to rot, weather, and insects."

Pressured-treated wood

The view from the balcony of a vacation log cabin home.Location: Minnesota, USA."
iStock/YinYang

These tend to use pine wood that's treated with a chemical mixture that protects it from rot and insect damage. The up-front cost can be high (the treated wood costs more than raw lumber), but the durability tends to pay off. You can stain it any shade you'd like.

PVC

Newlly constructed decking over two levels with deck lighting installed and in Ash grey colour with summer house painted in the same matching colour.Good Image for a landscape Gardiner
iStock/jimmcdowall

This material tends to look similar to composite, and many untrained eyes won't be able to tell the difference. It's made with high-strength plastic that provides extra durability, and if sustainability is important to you, it can be made of recycled materials.

Wood and metal combo

New Deck with Metal Wire Railing
iStock/EJ-J

You could also combine decking materials, like durable aluminum and wood. "You can easily define spaces and create a unique and striking look," says Richard Ala, president of Six Brothers Contractors. "The mix takes precision with design and installation, but the results are well worth the extra effort."

Stone tile

Beautiful backyard with a large stone deck or patio
Danny Kim4 / Shutterstock

For another interesting combination, pair stone tile with wood railings. "Tiles provide numerous style options, as all sorts of stones are available in various finishes, patterns, and colors," says Derek Perzylo, co-owner of exterior services contractor Big 5 Exteriors. "Stone holds up well against foot traffic and weathering, stays cool under bare feet during warm seasons, and some stone types, like slate, also feel luxurious underfoot."

Ceramic tile

Outdoor terrace area with beige ceramic floor tile with sitting area.
Kitthanes / Shutterstock

"I am a big fan of using ceramic or porcelain tiles to provide a stylish and customizable look," says Brian Curran, architect, interior designer, and founder of Drafting Services. "They are durable, water-resistant, and easy to clean, which makes them perfect for outdoor use."

Choose ones with a non-slip surface for safety.

2. Add a pergola.

Inviting Backyard Patio Deck With Pergola
iStock/JamesBrey

"These outdoor living structures will not only add shade when it's sunny but also allow you to be outside even in a light rain," says Kevin King, manager of Lancaster County Backyard. "I also like this option because there are so many other things that you can do once you have one."

Those include different lighting solutions and plant situations like hanging and climbing plants.

And your pergola doesn't have to be a built-in feature that you thought of when you first conceived your deck. "A total game-changer to provide shade in the deck is through a retractable pergola," says Moinzadeh. "It only costs around $2,500 to $5,000, depending on the make and size."

3. Attach a pavillion.

Outdoor terrace with a comfortable outdoor sofa and chairs next to a private building.
iStock/itchySan

These are similar to pergolas but feature a solid roof versus a lattice one. "Attaching the deck pavilion directly to the house is a great way to make a cozy outdoor space," says King. It's a nice little nook that's usable in any weather (add a few blankets or heat lamps in winter!).

4. Build benches with storage.

deck with custom built cedar bench and planter boxes, overlooking Lake Washington
Artazum / Shutterstock

Benches allow your guests to huddle together or spread out, depending on how many people are present. But they also offer storage space. "Their compartments are perfect for hiding cushions and some gardening tools," says Moinzadeh. "It's very practical without sacrificing appearance."

5. Try a sail shade.

White awnings in sails shape under blue sky
iStock/hxdbzxy

You've probably seen sail shades at high-end restaurants and beach clubs. "These keep [out] the light and can give an illusion of width for narrower decks," says Ala. "They give homeowners the flexibility to change the look by swapping out colors and they're quite cost-effective."

6. Add a mist system.

Water mister fan blows cool water into the air
Henk Vrieselaar / Shutterstock

"A cooling mist system is a great way to make a deck usable even in the hottest of months," says Ala. On those 90-degree days, your visitors will rejoice.

7. Build in a cooler.

backyard deck with a pergola and gray outdoor furniture
IJMphotos / Shutterstock

How many times do you drag a cooler out onto your deck? "One of our clients asked us to create a compartment in the deck that can be filled with ice and drinks, and I was totally impressed," shares Shakir Hussain, director of the property maintenance company HandyHumans. "That cooler would improve my football game nights by 100 percent."

8. Include a water feature.

white, square water table on a deck with two rattan chairs next to it
leshiy985 / Shutterstock

These can include a small fountain or waterfall. "The trickling water sound makes for a calming environment and can genuinely be a focal point that could accentuate the experience," says Samuel Davis, horticulturist and the CEO of London Gardeners.

9. Add a swing.

A beige string swing with a pillow on a patio. Wicker baskets, a rug and a blanket on a wooden deck in the garden.
iStock/KatarzynaBialasiewicz

The porch swing is nothing short of an icon, so why not add a deck swing? "They are a fun and unique seating option both for children and adults," says Curran. "I suggest installing them into the railing or using a standalone swing to add an element of playfulness to the deck."

10. Include garden features.

Hang planters.

Quiet Deck
iStock/DigiStu

Find a few pretty hanging baskets and affix them to the eaves of your house, pavilion, or pergola. They add visual interest to the upper half of your deck. Bonus: Hanging plants tend to come in lots of bright and beautiful colors!

Plant a vertical garden.

man planting vertical garden
iStock/Koh Sze Kiat

Take the traditional concept of a vertical garden and move it to your deck. "You can use pocket planters or repurpose wooden pallets," suggests Moinzadeh. Even a simple shelf can add a ton of new greenery to your space.

Use plants as dividers.

A rooftop home garden in a condo using planters on a raised deck.
Thomas Barrat / Shutterstock

"The coolest way to add plants to large decks is to utilize them as dividers—walls of plants that can easily be moved and locked to create defined spaces," says Ala. It's especially useful for designing parties where you expect people to break off into small groups.

Let your plants climb.

Wooden deck of family home.
iStock/volgariver

If you have a pergola, pavilion, or even a place on your deck where you can install a lattice, you can give climbing plants a go. "Plants such as wisteria and grapevines create a retreat that is bright but still cool and shady," says Davis.

Create shade with trees.

Balcony terrace in a wooden house with upholstered furniture and beautiful green surroundings. 3d rendering.
iStock/Peter_visual

Shady areas created by trees can be used to decide where your deck goes—but they can also be installed after the fact. "It strikes me as a more organic and visually appealing option compared to using artificial shades or umbrellas," says Curran.

11. Invest in a fire pit.

Cozy patio area with comfort settees and fire pit, overlooking the Puget Sound inTacoma, Washington
Artazum / Shutterstock

A fire pit makes your yard 10 times more exciting, and placing one on your deck makes the feature extra accessible (although you'll have to pay double the attention to safety measures).

"Aside from being a focal point, it can also serve as a table when covered," says Moinzadeh. "They cost between $200 to $3,000, depending on the materials and design."

12. Choose Stylish Lighting

Post or sconce light

black post lights on a brick building outdoors
Tommy Jerez / Shutterstock

An easy way to illuminate your deck is with a simple sconce or post light (these attach to a support beam on a pergola or pavilion). You can wire them up to a switch in your house or set them up on a timer system. Plus, there are lots of designs available to suit your style.

LEDs

light gray stone or concrete steps in a backyard, lit up by LED lights
Virrage Images / Shutterstock

LEDs are another popular option. "Lights installed under railings shine upwards to light steps and walkways and guide safe movement without being overly bright," says Perzylo. Again, you can set them up to turn on automatically at dusk with a timer.

Dimmable spotlights

Backyard pergola with an outside seating area at night
Ground Picture / Shutterstock

"I install dimmable spotlights focused on architectural details like pergolas or railings," says Josh Payne, owner of Classic Landscapes. They can play up those features and add drama to the space.

String lights

Stock photo showing ornamental Japanese-style garden with outdoor lounge area at night illuminated with fairy lights. Featuring crystal clear koi pond, whitewashed, grooved timber decking patio, Japanese bonsai maples and hardwood, cushion covered seating.
iStock/mtreasure

It doesn't get much more whimsical than this! "String lights are a great way to create ambiance," says Steve Sylva, landscape contractor and founder of Steve's Services. Check out different bulb sizes and placements—you could hang them on the rail of the deck or across the top of the deck in a net.

Tiki torches

Tiki torch blowing in the wind.
Michael E Hall / Shutterstock

Break these out for parties alongside more permanent lighting solutions. "Tiki torches provide additional lighting and create a cozy and inviting atmosphere," says Curran. "I suggest using them sparingly and strategically to avoid overpowering the space."

Juliana LaBianca
Juliana is an experienced features editor and writer. Read more
