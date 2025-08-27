The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As someone who has been writing about home design, decor, and furniture for decades, I have discerning taste. I can not tolerate anything that looks, feels, or smells cheap. Something I have learned from years of research, personally testing out products from various retailers? Affordable items – even sofas, lamps, and linens – can still look and feel expensive. Case in point? Many of the home goods sold at Walmart. I recently shopped the store’s new arrival section and found some shockingly low-priced, luxurious items. Here are the 7 best new Walmart home finds hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 4 Major Walmart Changes Coming to Stores, and How They’ll Affect You.

1 A Stunning, Cloud Sofa Sectional for Under $500

On the market for a sectional for under $500? I had to do a double-take to make sure the price of this Muumblus Sectional Sofa Cloud Couch with Reversible Ottoman, L-Shaped Chenille Sofa, wasn’t for a single piece. The neutral sectional is marked down to $479.00, a savings of $1,320 compared to the original price. “This couch has surpassed all my expectations,: writes a shopper. “Comfortable, visually stunning, and easy to reconfigure. It’s been on my wish list for a while, and I’m thrilled to finally have it.”

2 An Expensive-Looking Wall Sconce

I love wall sconces that require no wiring, like this Home Decor Collection Cordless Brass Rechargeable Wall Scone with Scalloped Fabric Shade and Remote. It honestly looks like it was professionally installed, but costs just $30. “These are perfect for beside my painting! I love that they have a simple keyhole hang up and it made process of hanging them much easier. The lights also come with a remote and a USB charger so when they need to be charger taking them down is simple too. Super cute for only $30!” writes a shopper.

3 A Stunning Floor Mirror

This ornate gold floor mirror, $66, looks similar to the Anthropologie Primrose and comes in lots of colors and sizes. “Definitely exceeded my expectations. My daughters love it and the value of what I paid is definitely worth it! If you’re thinking about purchasing it, stop thinking about it and get it. You won’t regret it,” writes a shopper.

4 An Organic Feeling Boho Lamp

This Beautiful Burl Wood Table Lamp by Drew Barrymore, 18.5″ H, is just $39.67 and is the “Perfect boho lamp,” a shopper says. “I LOVE the look of this lamp. It’s the perfect blend of boho that I was going for do redo my living room. It was packaged super well and safely. This could go in a bed room, living room- even a kitchen if you wanted it to!” Another write that it is “Absolutely beautiful! It is definitely not light, very heavy and durable material. Looks very well made. Absolutely in love and excited to style my home with it!”

5 A Very Preppy Doormat

Bows are so hot right now, and this adorable My Texas House White Bow Outdoor Coir Doormat, 18″ x 30″, is sure to sell out, just $12.98. Its tough, textured surface helps scrape dirt and dust off shoes.

6 A Fluffy Faux Fur Fall Pillow

I am loving the fall vibes of this Beautiful Faux Fur Floral Pillow by Drew Barrymore, 20″ x 20″, $28.33. “This pillow is beautiful because of the fall color blend. The color blend is so making a perfect addition to any home using sage as a primary color palette. Additionally, the texture is very soft making it a comfy pillow besides using it for decorative purpose only. I felt that it was overpriced even though of the quality of it,” a shopper says.

RELATED: Walmart Warns Shoppers It’s Raising Prices on These 4 Groceries Due to Tariffs.

7 A Decorative Pumpkin Shaped Tray

It’s time to get into the fall home decor season. This Wicker Rattan Woven Pumpkin Decorative Tray, Brown, 12″ x 11.12″, Harvest by Way To Celebrate, is super adorable and will look great with candles and other decorative items. Get it for just $7.97.