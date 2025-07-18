Dermatologists Agree This Is the #1 Anti-Aging Skincare Ingredient

There’s no denying that developing a skincare routine these days can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re just getting started. The market is flooded with products that all claim to provide immediate results. At the same time, social media is overrun with influencers and experts pushing a constantly changing lineup of items and conflicting advice on what to use.

But before you completely run out of bathroom cabinet and counter space, dermatologists have weighed in on which anti-aging skincare ingredients are actually worthwhile, with retinoids emerging as a clear favorite.

RELATED: Don’t “Waste Your Time” With This Popular Skincare Product, Plastic Surgeon Says.

Dermatologists share the most effective skincare ingredients.

Have you ever wondered if all the creams, serums, and masks are really the best use of your skincare budget? A recent study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology provided insight into where the real experts believe you should focus your efforts.

To reach consensus, a survey was sent to 62 different dermatologists working across 43 different care centers. Out of 318 initial inclusions, the group narrowed down the number of recommended ingredients to just 23, specifically targeting common issues such as wrinkles, acne, redness, dark spots, large pores, dry skin, and oily skin.

Only ingredients that received backing from at least 70 percent of the respondents (and no more than 15 percent strongly disagreeing) were considered for the final list.

When it came to the final tally, it was retinoids that stood out as the top ingredient, with more than 96 percent of respondents recommending them. Besides being useful for anti-aging and addressing issues such as wrinkles, they were also cited as an excellent option for acne, dark spots, large pores, and oily skin, per StudyFinds.

Here’s why retinoids are so effective.

Anyone who has been through the skincare aisle is likely familiar with the word “retinoid.” According to Natasha Dauncey, founder of skincare brand Apothaka, the term refers to a “family of molecules” that are derived from vitamin A. Along with prescription-strength versions, such as tretinoin, this also includes more accessible ingredients, like retinol.

“Retinol is one of these derivatives and probably the most well-known over-the-counter retinoid, though others, including retinaldehyde, are becoming increasingly popular within the cosmetic market,” Dauncey previously told Best Life.

This family of topical skincare treatments is helpful because it helps speed up the turnover and replacement of cells on the outermost layer of skin, according to Harvard Health. It can also help stimulate the growth of new blood vessels, which can effectively help even out skin tone and improve color.

“Your dermatologist can help you find the right retinoid and the right dosing regimen,” Murad Alam, MD, the study’s lead author and vice chair of the department of dermatology at Northwestern Medicine, told StudyFinds. “Hardly anyone is really allergic, but many people just use too much, even though a tiny amount, applied one or two nights a week, can be enough.”

RELATED: 4 Proven Ways to Smooth and Tighten Aging Skin, According to a Dermatologist.

Preventative skincare is also essential.

While retinoids may help reduce the appearance of wrinkles over time, they’re not the only highly recommended product to emerge from the survey.

Respondents nearly universally recommended using sunscreen to help prevent the onset of wrinkles, with roughly 95 percent suggesting mineral versions and about 82 percent recommending chemical versions, according to StudyFinds.

According to Muneeb Shah, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, applying sunscreen should be the last step of everyone’s morning skincare routine, regardless of their skin tone.

In a video posted to TikTok, he suggests using a quarter teaspoon (which is roughly equal to two full finger lengths) that gets dotted evenly across your face and ears before rubbing it in to ensure full coverage. You should then reapply every two hours to keep up the protection.

RELATED: Dermatologists Share the Best Drugstore Skincare Products: “Anything More Is Not Necessary.”

Here’s what else made the anti-aging recommendation list—and what was cut.

If you’re looking to round out your routine, there’s at least one other ingredient you might want to focus on along with retinoids and sunscreen.

Vitamin C was also listed as a recommended option, with 88.7 percent of respondents backing it for the treatment of fine lines and wrinkles (and almost equally as many recommending it for dark spot treatment).

“Most of these ingredients themselves are not very expensive,” Alam told StudyFinds. “They are usually available in very affordable products as well as more expensive ones, and users can choose which is best for them. The same ingredients will often work as well if they are in an affordable product as if they are in an expensive one.”

Of course, the study also revealed which products dermatologists don’t recommend. Namely, many said the highly touted (and high-priced) products on social media, such as peptides, DNA repair treatments, and “growth factors,” simply weren’t backed up by enough research to be worth your money.

The takeaway:

Feeling overwhelmed by another trip to the skincare aisle? A new study polling 62 dermatologists found that retinoids were widely considered to be the best ingredient for anti-aging regimens, with 96 percent of respondents recommending them.

Sunscreen came in a close second place, with nearly every respondent agreeing that it was an essential part of preventative skincare to keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay.