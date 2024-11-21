If You’re Over 40, Try This Affordable Anti-Aging Skincare Routine From a Dermatologist

By no means is skincare cheap. Illustrating this, a survey from Advanced Dermatology found that the average American woman spends $877 per year on appearance. As we age and implement more products into our skincare routine, that dollar amount only goes up. But what if it didn't have to be that way? According to dermatologist Daniel Sugai, MD, known as “Dr. SPF” on TikTok, building an anti-aging skincare routine can actually be both simple and affordable. In a recent clip, the dermatologist highlights several budget-friendly products for those over 40 that boost collagen and combat fine lines and wrinkles. Read on to find out what Sugai recommends.

Morning Step 1: CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser Amazon For a morning skincare routine, Sugai recommends washing your face with CeraVe’s Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser. It has hyaluronic acid, amino acids, and three essential ceramides, all of which hydrate and protect the skin barrier. “Don’t break the bank on a gentle cleanser,” Sugai tells followers, noting that you can find a good cleanser at your local drugstore. Amazon $19.99 $18.38 Buy Now

Morning Step 2: RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Serum Amazon After you’ve cleansed your face, apply “four to five drops” of vitamin C serum to your face, neck, and chest. “If you’re starting to notice some photoaging here, vitamin C can help reverse that,” Sugai explains. You can also rub an excess product “on the back of your hands.” Sugai’s vitamin C serum of choice is the RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Serum. A word of caution: Because it’s an ethylated vitamin C derivative, it could potentially irritate sensitive skin. Before you add this serum to your daily routine, conduct a patch test. Amazon $34.99 $26.97 Buy Now

Morning Step 3: L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon Next, Sugai says those over 40 should apply “three to four drops of hyaluronic acid serum.” Sugai suggests using the L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Dermatologists love it for its “hydrating and plumping” benefits and because it “helps temporarily hide fine lines and wrinkles.” It contains 1.5 percent hyaluronic acid, which is helpful, but Sugai stresses it doesn't provide "long-term benefits like vitamin C serums or retinol.” RELATED: Dermatologist Reveals Her 7 Favorite Dollar Tree Skincare Products for Anti-Aging. Amazon $35.99 $17.98 Buy Now

Morning Step 4: Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream SPF 30 Amazon The last step of your morning skincare routine should be a moisturizer with SPF. Sugai recommends the Olay Regenerist SPF 30 because it has niacinamide and peptides “to help increase collagen production.” Amazon $27.49 $19.56 Buy Now

Evening Step 1: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser Amazon At night, your skincare routine can be as short and simple as three steps, says Sugai. Start off with a gentle cleanser that contains niacinamide, like La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Face Cleanser to wash your face. Amazon $17.99 Buy Now

Evening Step 2: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Night Cream Amazon Next is Sugai’s “favorite of the evening routine.” He recommends applying “a pea size amount of retinol to your entire face.” You can also apply a thin layer to your neck and the back of your hands. However, proceed with caution! Retinol can be extremely potent in high percentages, so be sure to check product packaging for details. A good starter cream is the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro+ Night Cream, which contains .5 percent retinol. If you don't like any scent in your skincare products, Sugai also recommends an option from RoC.

Amazon $34.97 Buy Now