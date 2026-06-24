Shop 11 new Kirkland's decor finds hitting shelves this week, from jute mirrors to accent chairs.

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If you are on the hunt for designer-looking furniture and decor for less, head over to Kirkland’s. The retail chain, part of the Bed Bath & Beyond family, has so many gorgeous, bougie-looking items at budget-friendly prices. Whether you are going after the classic Pottery Barn look or the coastal, cool Serena & Lily vibe, there is something for everyone. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Kirkland’s home decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Coastal Jute Mirror

The Round Woven Jute Wall Mirror, on sale for $69.99, is a gorgeous coastal find. “Beautiful mirror! This mirror is made very well and is a beautiful addition to creating a nautical space. Highly recommend!” writes a shopper. Another maintains it went well with their western decor.

2 A Round Vase

The Matte Eggshell Rotund Vase, currently on sale for $41.99, is an understated, elegant, and neutral statement piece with a designer look. “Exactly what I was looking for. Creamy white in color and looks perfect on a dining room table or any table for that matter. Can be used year round, just change your flowers,” writes a shopper. “I’ve been looking for a large neutral vase- I couldn’t be more happy with this purchase! Paired with some greenery, it’s is a statement piece!” adds another.

RELATED: 11 Kirkland’s Home Decor Finds That Look Like Pottery Barn for Less

3 A Pottery Barn Looking Sideboard

This Easton Mango Wood 4-Door Sideboard, on sale for $599.99, looks like a Pottery Barn piece. “I am very pleased with this cabinet. It looks perfect in our home and the price was right,” a shopper writes. Another calls it a “piece of beauty,” in a 5-star review.

4 Elegant Lamps

This Dusty Gray Blue Nora Glass Table Lamp, on sale for $55.99, is another gorgeous, coastal-feeling decorative item. “More beautiful in person than the pictures! Perfect accent for bedroom!” writes a shopper. “I saw these, lamps and had to have them. They are a light blue with swirled glass with an oatmeal shade. You can accessorize with blues, greens or grey in the room to pull more color,” another adds.

5 A Custom-Looking Armchair

The Astor Natural Upholstered Armchair looks custom but costs just $249.99. “Beautiful accent chair,” writes a shopper. “I bought this almost a month and it comfortably and beautiful color also I recommend this chair.” It is also available in a mushroom hue.

6 A “Beautiful and Nature Inspired” Wall Panel

The Raw Teak Root Panel Wall Plaque is a gorgeous wall art option on sale for $125.99. “Very beautiful and nature inspired,” a shopper writes. “I’ve had three of these for nearly two years. They are large, heavy, authentic and beautiful. I paired two together vertically on one wall and another horizontally on a bathroom wall. They were perfect for my warm, nurturing, nature vibe. I don’t know that I’ll ever tire of this art and can see it staying in place or moved to other locations in years when I decide to change decor…these will stay. Keepers!!”

7 A Pottery Barn Looking Mirror

The Black Nouveau Linear Curved Corner Mirror resembles a style from Pottery Barn. It is on sale for $55.99. “So pleased with this mirror. High quality with a very clean mirror,” writes a shopper. “I have bought many of these in different shapes and sizes for my flip houses and new homes. They work great in bathrooms. They are a great value too, especially when you catch them on sale,” adds another.

8 A Leathery Arm Chair

The Brown Wyatt Faux Leather Armchair looks shockingly similar to a Pottery Barn best-seller and is on sale for $359.99. “I was looking for an accent chair for a room in our house that is not used so often but I wanted to make it comfy and inviting. This was the perfect addition and goes perfectly with the furniture we have in that room,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Kirkland’s Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

9 A Decorative Leaning Ladder

This Distressed Natural Leaning Ladder looks vintage and is perfect for hanging blankets or towels. Get it on sale for $48.99. “I bought this a month ago. I’m so happy that I did. I have a very old afgan that my great grandmother made for me and an afghan that my mother made displayed on the ladder,” writes one.

10 Striped Throw Pillows

This Blue Wide Stripe Outdoor Pillow comes in a variety of colors and looks like it could be from Pottery Barn. It’s on sale for $19.99. “Super cute in my outdoor decor,” writes a shopper. “Love this pillow. It’s so durable – holds up in all the weather and doesn’t fade in the sun.”

11 A Set of Distressed Lamps

These Distressed Cream Adelaide Table Lamps, which come in a set of 2, are on sale for $104.99. “Was doing a refresh of my living room and went with this set of lamps. They work perfectly for the look I was going for. Great value for both lamps!” writes a shopper. “I bought these lamps a few weeks ago and love the way they match my farmhouse decor,” adds another.