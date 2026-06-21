Shop 11 new Costco backyard finds members love, from mega water parks to Blackstone grills.

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Backyard season is officially here! If your outdoor spaces need a little extra love, head on over to Costco. The members-only warehouse has so many fun, fabulous outdoor items that will motivate you to spend more time outdoors. From popular grills and prep stations to outdoor water parks and mosquito-repelling gadgets, you never know what you are going to find in the store’s aisles. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 11 best new Costco backyard finds members love this week.

1 The Thermacell E95 Zone Mosquito Repeller

Zap pesky bugs with the Thermacell Zone Mosquito Repellent, now available online and at select warehouses. “This might be one of the best summer finds for anyone who actually wants to enjoy being outside without constantly swatting mosquitoes,” Costco Buys shared. “The Thermacell E95 Zone Mosquito Repellent + FAST-Charging Dock is a rechargeable mosquito repellent device that creates a 20-foot zone of protection around you, making it perfect for backyard hangs, gardening, DIY projects, patios, or on the sidelines at sports games. No sprays and no chemicals applied to your skin. One charge provides up to 13 hours of mosquito protection, the starter pack includes 72 hours of repellent, and it is people + pet friendly, scent-free, and EPA reviewed for safety and effectiveness. Even better? It is currently $15 OFF at Costco, bringing it down to just $43.99 for a limited time. Find it online and in-store at select locations today for more summer, less swatting.”

2 A “Mega” Waterpark

Costco Wonders shared about an epic outdoor waterpark for kids. “Costco just dropped one of the wildest summer finds at the warehouse with this Elephant Mega Water Park and it’s basically a water park for your backyard. Between the slides, splash areas, and climbing features, this is the kind of setup kids will talk about all summer long,” they wrote in the caption.

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3 An Outdoor Kitchen

Costco Wonders also shared about an outdoor kitchen. “Costco just dropped the ultimate backyard upgrade at the warehouse with this 5-piece outdoor kitchen setup and it’s the kind of find that makes you start planning summer cookouts immediately. Between the grill, prep space, storage, and outdoor kitchen design, this feels more like a backyard transformation than a simple purchase,” they wrote.

4 A Blackstone Grill

Not sure what to get dad for Father’s Day? “Costco just dropped a Father’s Day deal at the warehouse with this Blackstone griddle now $50 off and if Dad has been talking about getting one, this is your sign. From smash burgers and breakfast skillets to tacos and hibachi nights, this thing can do it all,” Costco Wonders shared.

5 A Dog Tent

Dog owners will love the new pet tent. “Costco might have one of the best pet finds right now at the warehouse with this pet tent because it gives your furry friend a cozy space they can call their own. It’s comfortable, stylish, and honestly looks like something pets would never want to leave,” Costco Winders shared.

6 And, the Blackstone Prep Cart

Along with the grill, there is a Blackstone prep cart. “Costco just dropped one of the smartest grilling upgrades at the warehouse with this new Blackstone prep cart and it’s the kind of setup that makes you wonder why every griddle doesn’t come with one. Between the prep space, storage, and organization features, it turns outdoor cooking into a much smoother experience,” Costco Wonders shared.

7 Snoopy Towel Totes

Costco Wonders shared about the Snoopy towel totes. “Costco just dropped one of the cutest summer finds at the warehouse with this Snoopy tote and towel set and it’s the kind of item that instantly makes you stop and look. The matching design is perfect for beach days, pool trips, or vacations, and Snoopy fans are going to love this one,” they captioned a post.

8 An Outdoor Patio Set

Costco Savvy shared about a gorgeous outdoor patio set. “Spotted this SunVilla patio set at Costco and had to take a closer look 😍 The swivel rocking chairs and sofa make it such a comfortable setup, and the whole design feels really elevated for outdoor living. Definitely one of those finds that makes you want to spend more time outside this summer,” they captioned a post.

9 A Giant Bounce House

Costco Savvy also shared about a game-changing outdoor item for parents. “I spotted this giant Castle Haven bounce house at Costco…and I lowkey want this for myself! 😂🏰 Extra-wide slide, blower included, and mesh walls so you can still keep an eye on them while they play,” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Summer Finds Hitting Shelves Right Now

10 Swan Patio Chairs

Costco New Deals shared about some great patio chairs. “These swan outdoor patio chairs by @sunvillaoutdoor might be one of the prettiest outdoor finds I’ve spotted at Costco this summer. ☀️🏡✨ all-weather resin wicker, premium Sunbrella fabric cushions, and comes fully assembled so it’s ready to enjoy right away,” they wrote about the set, just $499.

11 And, The Dude Cowboy Cauldron

Costco New Deals shared about another innovative outdoor cooking tool from The Dude. “Cowboy Cauldron fire pit, grill, cook pot 😲 is back at Costco Father’s Day gift idea?” they wrote about the $999.99 item.