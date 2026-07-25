 Skip to content

7 Best New Aldi Finds Under $6

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 25, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop 7 new Aldi finds under $6, from magnetic meal planners to vintage tin candles.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 25, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Attention bargain shoppers! There are tons of under-$6 items hitting Aldi this week, and no, I’m not talking about food and beverages. From organizing essentials and clothing items to Disney-branded merch, you can get a lot of bang for your buck if you make a trip to the grocery store. But beware: Some items from the latest drop sold out within a day of hitting stores. If you see something you like, run, don’t walk, to your closest Adli. What should you grab? Here are the 7 best new Aldi finds under $6.

1
A Magnetic Meal Planner

Joie White Magnetic Meal Planner
Aldi

Aldi is getting in a ton of merchandise to organize your kitchen and eating habits. There are a few different versions of the Joie Magnetic Meal Planner, each $4.99. This one sticks right to your fridge and has areas to jot down meals for every day of the week. There is also a place for notes and your grocery list.

2
A Can Organizer

Crofton Can Organizer
Aldi

Why go to The Container Store and spend top dollar on organizing essentials when you can buy the same ones at Aldi for less? The Crofton Can Organizer, $4.99, slides neatly into your refrigerator and keeps cans from slipping around while taking up minimal space.

RELATED: 11 Best New Aldi Under-$20 Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

3
Clear Crofton Trays

Crofton Clear Large Tray
Aldi

Another great buy as part of the organization drop? The Crofton Trays Clear, $4.99. They come in various sizes and are meant to store fruit and veggies in your refrigerator, giving you extra space in addition to the produce drawers you already have.

4
Character Socks

Chs Character 8pk Socks
Aldi

Among the new character-licensed collection, there are tons of adorable options for kids who love Bluey, Disney, and more. There are Character 8pk Socks for $4.99. In addition to “Bluey Girls,” there are Bluey Boys, Disney Princess, Lilo & Stitch, Minecraft, and Spiderman.

5
Finger Paint Books

Hinkler Dinosaurs Finger Paints Book
Aldi

Parents already know that Aldi is a great resource for fun books, games, arts and crafts, and other activities. Little painters who love dinos will get a kick out of the Hinkler Dinosaurs Finger Paints Book for just $4.99. No paintbrush needed, and they get to color with their little hands.

6
A Whole New Drop of Vintage-Looking Tin Candles

KIRKTON HOUSE Naples Oranges Vintage Tin Can Candle
Aldi

Aldi makes some of the best candles for anyone on a budget. They look, smell, and burn similar to name-brand alternatives but cost a fraction of the price. There is a new Kirkton House candle drop featuring vintage tins and bougie scents. This KIRKTON HOUSE Vintage Tin Candle Naples Oranges Can is only $5.99.

7
Disney Princess Plates

Zak! Character 2 Pack Plates - Disney Princess Zak! Character 2 Pack Plates - Disney Princess
Aldi

Kids will also love the new licensed character eating tools, like these Zak! Character 2 Pack Plates. The reusable plastic dish set comes in various character options, including Disney Princess and Bluey, which will make mealtime all the more fun for young ones.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
Filed Under
 •

Copyright 2026 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family