Shop 7 new Aldi finds under $6, from magnetic meal planners to vintage tin candles.

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Attention bargain shoppers! There are tons of under-$6 items hitting Aldi this week, and no, I’m not talking about food and beverages. From organizing essentials and clothing items to Disney-branded merch, you can get a lot of bang for your buck if you make a trip to the grocery store. But beware: Some items from the latest drop sold out within a day of hitting stores. If you see something you like, run, don’t walk, to your closest Adli. What should you grab? Here are the 7 best new Aldi finds under $6.

1 A Magnetic Meal Planner

Aldi is getting in a ton of merchandise to organize your kitchen and eating habits. There are a few different versions of the Joie Magnetic Meal Planner, each $4.99. This one sticks right to your fridge and has areas to jot down meals for every day of the week. There is also a place for notes and your grocery list.

2 A Can Organizer

Why go to The Container Store and spend top dollar on organizing essentials when you can buy the same ones at Aldi for less? The Crofton Can Organizer, $4.99, slides neatly into your refrigerator and keeps cans from slipping around while taking up minimal space.

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3 Clear Crofton Trays

Another great buy as part of the organization drop? The Crofton Trays Clear, $4.99. They come in various sizes and are meant to store fruit and veggies in your refrigerator, giving you extra space in addition to the produce drawers you already have.

4 Character Socks

Among the new character-licensed collection, there are tons of adorable options for kids who love Bluey, Disney, and more. There are Character 8pk Socks for $4.99. In addition to “Bluey Girls,” there are Bluey Boys, Disney Princess, Lilo & Stitch, Minecraft, and Spiderman.

5 Finger Paint Books

Parents already know that Aldi is a great resource for fun books, games, arts and crafts, and other activities. Little painters who love dinos will get a kick out of the Hinkler Dinosaurs Finger Paints Book for just $4.99. No paintbrush needed, and they get to color with their little hands.

6 A Whole New Drop of Vintage-Looking Tin Candles

Aldi makes some of the best candles for anyone on a budget. They look, smell, and burn similar to name-brand alternatives but cost a fraction of the price. There is a new Kirkton House candle drop featuring vintage tins and bougie scents. This KIRKTON HOUSE Vintage Tin Candle Naples Oranges Can is only $5.99.

7 Disney Princess Plates

Kids will also love the new licensed character eating tools, like these Zak! Character 2 Pack Plates. The reusable plastic dish set comes in various character options, including Disney Princess and Bluey, which will make mealtime all the more fun for young ones.