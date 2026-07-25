11 Best New Harbor Freight Workbench and Tool Storage Finds Under $15

Stay focused on your to-do list with these bins, drawers, tool sets, and more.

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It should come as no surprise that Harbor Freight can be one of the best places to stock up on workbench accessories that are as affordable as they are useful. But in the spirit of keeping your work area productive, it can also be helpful to know that the discount hardware retailer is also well stocked with organizational products that can help you keep it all under control. From cubbies for small parts to tool sets that include their own case, we see it as a budget-friendly way to stay on top of that project list. Here are the best new Harbor Freight workbench and tool storage finds you can scoop up for under $15.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Garage and Storage Finds Under $25.

1 U.S. General 18 in. Magnetic Tool Holder

We’ve been touting this U.S. General 18 in. Magnetic Tool Holder ($4.99) since we first came across it. And since we’re on the topic of keeping your equipment nice and organized, it only felt right to include it once again! At this low price, we’d suggest installing a few above your workbench for easy access and cutting down on search time.

2 HFT Anti-Fatigue Roll Mat

We don’t need to tell you that all those long hours standing in the garage take a real toll on the body. But what if we did tell you that adding an HFT Anti-Fatigue Roll Mat ($11.99) could help ease the strain on your feet, legs, and lower back?

“I was super surprised at what a difference these made on the cold, hard concrete in my shop!” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Price was great and I am already planning to get a couple more for my other work stations and benches!”

3 Storehouse 20-Bin Rail Mount Stackable Parts Storage

Having too many small parts on hand can lead to some big messes. Fortunately, this Storehouse 20-Bin Rail Mount Stackable Parts Storage ($14.99) is an ideal addition to your workbench for easy access to all the pieces you’ll need to get the job done. From woodworking to electrical components, it can help ease what often becomes a huge headache!

4 Pittsburgh Tool Set, 53-Piece

At a certain point, you realize that having a complete tool set that you can just leave at your workbench can save you the hassle of having to hunt them down before you get working. This 53-piece Pittsburgh Tool Set ($14.97) is currently on a major clearance discount, but it includes all of the basic essentials you’ll need, including a ratchet, sockets, extension, adapter, bit driver, wrenches, and hex keys.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Sales Starting This Week.

5 U.S. General 15-Slot Wrench Organizer, 2-Piece

Speaking of large tool sets needing a place to live, we think this 2-piece U.S. General 15-Slot Wrench Organizer ($9.99) is the perfect workbench addition that makes it easy to find the exact size you need within seconds. The fact that it’s currently on sale for Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty club members is just a huge bonus!

6 Storehouse 12-Drawer Storage Organizer

Bins can be great, but sometimes, drawers can offer more. We love this Storehouse 12-Drawer Storage Organizer ($9.99) for stashing parts, smaller tools, and other hardware. Harbor Freight shoppers in the review section also point out that the drawers themselves are made of a sturdy plastic that doesn’t break as easily as other brands.

7 U.S. General Magnetic Bit Storage

Having all those bits on hand is only helpful if you can actually find them! This U.S. General Magnetic Bit Storage ($9.99) solves the age-old problem of spending more time searching than drilling, securely holding your hardware in place between uses.

8 Bauer 16 in. Tool Bag with 6 Pockets

Sometimes, it can help to have a “go bag” of tools for jobs around the house. This Bauer 16 in. Tool Bag ($14.99) provides plenty of space for your power tools, hand tools, and more, with six pockets for added organization. But what we really love is that members of Harbor Freight’s Inside Track loyalty program can currently score this versatile piece for just $7.98!

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Outdoor Lighting Finds Under $25.

9 Tool Hook

One of the first steps towards getting your workspace organized is getting everything up and off the ground. This Tool Hook ($1.39) couldn’t be more simple, affordable, or effective than it is, making it a true essential.

Not surprisingly, shoppers have given it an impressive 4.8-star average rating on the Harbor Freight website. Reviews say they’re “amazing, durable and simple to use,” and that they “turn an empty wall or section of wall into an organized storage area.”

10 Pittsburgh Pliers Set, 6-Piece

It might sound counterintuitive, but buying tools as an entire set can sometimes help down on the clutter brought on by redundancies. And with this 6-piece Pittsburgh Pliers Set ($9.99) priced so well, you really can’t argue against stocking (or upgrading) your existing arrangement.

11 Pittsburgh 9-1/2 in. Magnetic Parts Tray

As an efficient space, anything you add to your workshop should make your life easier. And as far as we’re concerned, nothing does that quite as well as a Pittsburgh 9-1/2 in. Magnetic Parts Tray ($9.99). This larger-format version of one of our all-time Harbor Freight favorite dishes helps make errant screws, bolts, bits, and nails a thing of the past by helping secure those tiny objects in place while you work.

And like its smaller counterpart, this product also gets rave reviews from customers (including nearly 850 5-star ratings).

“It practically snatches bolts and nuts out of my hand, and when I’m done, I just stick it to the side of my toolbox,” writes one. “Worth the money.”