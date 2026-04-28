11 Best New Tractor Supply Home Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Tractor Supply home decor finds, from a porch swing to cast aluminum bistro sets.

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Tractor Supply Co. has a reputation built on feed bags and work boots, which makes stumbling onto their home decor section feel a little like that much more of a find. The Red Shed label, Veikous outdoor furniture, and a handful of other brands have been quietly making Tractor Supply a legitimate destination for home and porch upgrades at prices that don’t require any justification.

This week’s selection covers a lot of outdoor living ground: a solid wood porch swing, cast aluminum bistro sets, a climbing garden arch, string lights, throw pillows, a rocking chair trio, a garden accent rug, and a few smaller finds that round out a porch or patio without demanding a big budget. You’ll also find interior lighting and indoor/outdoor area rugs—ideal for tying together whichever space in your home needs sprucing. Here are eleven Tractor Supply decor finds worth knowing about.

1 Red Shed Cotton Embroidery Cushion

A well-made embroidered throw cushion is one of the easiest ways to update a porch or living room without committing to anything structural. This Red Shed cotton embroidery cushion measures 12 by 20 inches—a classic lumbar size that works behind a bench cushion, on a porch chair, or layered on a sofa. The cotton construction gives it a natural, quality texture for just $21.24.

2 Carstens Dark Denim Stripe Pillow

Denim stripe is a pattern that plays well with almost every decor style—farmhouse, coastal, rustic, contemporary—because it’s familiar without being overly decisive. Carstens has been making home textiles with a Western and outdoor sensibility for decades, and their dark denim stripe pillow brings a relaxed, lived-in texture to a sofa, reading chair, or porch bench. It’s $30.99.

3 Veikous Outdoor Wooden Patio Porch Swing

This Veikous 4-foot porch swing is made of solid hardwood, coated in a waterproof layer of polyurethane paint with thicker reinforced galvanized steel chains that are rust-resistant and weatherproof. It’s got a slightly curved seat bottom that adds extra comfort for two people. This Veikous wooden porch swing is $109.99.

4 Red Shed Metal Touch Table Lamp

A touch lamp eliminates the fumbling-for-a-switch problem in low-light rooms, and this Red Shed metal touch table lamp in gold brings that convenience with a 12-inch profile that works on a nightstand, end table, or console. The gold finish reads warm and current without leaning too trendy—priced at $21.24.

These Allsop LED globe string lights span 25 feet with shatter-resistant LED globe bulbs and plug-in convenience, designed for both outdoor and indoor use. They add instant atmosphere to a porch, pergola, or backyard and are durable enough to stay up through the season. They’re $49.99.

6 Indoor Lighting

Tractor Supply’s indoor lighting selection has expanded significantly in recent seasons, with options that work across farmhouse, rustic, and transitional interiors. If you’re shopping for a ceiling fixture, floor lamp, or table lamp that doesn’t require a specialty lighting store trip, it’s an obvious destination. This globe pendant lamp—cool, neutral, and natural—is a standout option. Pricing starts at $89.99.

7 Red Shed Resin Indoor/Outdoor Mama Duck Statue

A duck statue is exactly the kind of garden or porch accent that comes across as charming rather than cluttered. This Red Shed mama duck statue is made of resin and works indoors or outside, measuring 9 inches—substantial enough to hold its own as a standalone accent. It’s $21.24.

8 Vegtrug Climbing Arch

A climbing arch is a structural garden feature that changes the entire feeling of a yard or garden bed—creating a defined entry point, supporting climbing plants like roses or clematis, and giving a garden a deliberate shape rather than an open field. This Vegtrug climbing arch in black is powder-coated steel and built to hold climbers through multiple seasons. Best of all, it’s priced at $149.99.

9 Veikous Solid Wood Patio Outdoor Rocking Chair Set (3-Piece)

A 3-piece rocking chair set is a front porch decision that pays off for years. This Veikous solid wood outdoor rocking chair set includes two rockers and a side table—a complete porch seating arrangement without needing to source anything separately. Solid wood construction holds up to outdoor conditions with appropriate seasonal care. Choose between classic white or black sets for just $169.99.

10 Nuu Garden 3-Piece Black Cast Aluminum Patio Bistro Set

This Nuu Garden 3-piece outdoor bistro set includes a 24-inch round cast aluminum table and two matching armless chairs in a black finish, featuring a butterfly design. The chairs have a curved backrest and seat and a table lightweight enough to reposition around an outdoor space as needed. This Nuu Garden cast aluminum bistro set can transform your patio for $143.99.

11 Nuu Garden Indoor/Outdoor Tribal-Inspired Floral Area Rug

An indoor/outdoor area rug adds color and visual texture to a porch, sunroom, hallway, or patio without requiring the maintenance of a standard area rug. This Nuu Garden tribal-inspired floral area rug is built to handle outdoor conditions while still looking at home inside—a versatile addition at the best price point on this list. It’s just $19.99.