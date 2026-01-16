These HomeGoods kitchen finds just hit clearance with major markdowns on dishes and cookware.

The HomeGoods clearance sale is going strong. I visited my local store in Dresher, PA, last night and was shocked by all the sensational deals I found, from candles and decor to bedding and so many fabulous kitchen finds. There were numerous gorgeous sets of dishes, Dutch ovens, small kitchen appliances, and even espresso machines, with prices slashed. What should you shop for? Here are 11 HomeGoods kitchen finds just marked down on clearance.

1 This Great Set of White Dishes

Most chefs recommend using a set of clean, white plates for everyday cooking. This 30-piece set is clean and sophisticated, originally retailing for $80, and $49.99 at HomeGoods. Currently, it is priced at $39, which is an excellent deal for a 6-person setting.

2 A Stoneware Set for Four

If you prefer dark dishes, run to HomeGoods for this Thyme & Table 12-piece dinner set with service for four. It comes with two bowls, a salad plate, and a dinner plate, all black and stunning. The original retail price is $60 but it is on clearance for $24.

3 There Are Even Stanley Cups on Sale

Stanley cups are on rare sale. I found this turquoise tumbler for $24, which retails for $45 at other stores. There were also several Yeti cups on clearance.

4 A Gourmet Rice Cooker

Once you use a rice cooker, you will never go back to a pot again. This Imusa Rice Cooker is on clearance, but won’t last long.

5 The Nutribullet Juicer Pro

Drink more juice in 2026. I was shocked to find the NutriBullet Juicer Pro on major sale. It was originally over $150, then $99.99 at HomeGoods. It is now down to $79.

6 A Nespresso Vertuo Creatista

At Williams-Sonoma, the Nespresso Vertuo Creatista is priced at $699.99. Run to HomeGoods, because it is $200 less. The clearance price is $499, a total steal for the espresso machine.

7 A Martha Stewart Cookware Set

There are tons of cookware sets on clearance, including this Martha Stewart 10-piece set. It originally sold for $129.99 at HomeGoods, but the pots and pans are now $99.

8 Dutch Ovens

HomeGoods recently got a new shipment of spring and summer-hued Dutch ovens. It seems they are clearing out the more winter- and autumn-colored options.

9 A KitchenAid Espresso Machine

This KitchenAid espresso machine originally retailed for $230 and hit HomeGoods for $159.99. It is now on clearance for $119.

10 A Professional Knife Set

There are also knife blocks with professional, chef-worthy knives on major sale. This set of Cangshan knives has been marked down to $149, originally retailing for over $350.

11 All-Clad Pots and Pans

Even All-Clad is on clearance. This HA1 Nonstick set is just $199. The same set is currently available at Williams-Sonoma for $600. Yep, a third of the price. Run to HomeGoods before its gone.