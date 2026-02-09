These HomeGoods kitchen finds are trending fast and perfect for a February refresh.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Are you looking for some new items to spruce up magic-making in food and beverage form in the kitchen? Head to HomeGoods. The home emporium has so many random items, ranging from seasonal kitchen towels and food and drinkware to gadgets and cookware, all well below retail price. I shopped at my local store over the weekend and was amazed by some fantastic finds hidden in the aisles. What should you shop for this month? Here are 7 HomeGoods kitchen finds shoppers are loving this February.

1 Acrylic Organization Essentials

If you haven’t started spring cleaning your kitchen, HomeGoods has everything you need to get organized. The store always has an extensive selection of acrylic organizers, including bins, egg holders, and dividers from all the top brands.

2 So Many Mugs

Don’t drink your coffee or hot cocoa this month in a Christmas mug. There are tons of new options that feel a lot more in-season and evergreen, including Easter mugs, Disney princesses, Winnie the Pooh, and Harry Potter.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Easter Stuff

It’s never too early to start planning your Easter brunch table. HomeGoods has already gotten in so many amazing dishes, serving platters, and table decor. Many of them feature whimsical bunny art and other Easter themes.

4 Viking Dutch Ovens

I found so many large Dutch ovens, and some were even on sale. These oval-shaped Viking Dutch ovens are so gorgeous and well-made. The blue one was on sale for $65, which is a steal considering they retail for close to $300 at upscale kitchen stores like Sur La Table.

5 Coffee and Espresso Machines

If you have been on the hunt for a high-end coffee or espresso machine, run to HomeGoods. There is currently a wide selection of brands, such as Breville and Krups. Also, don’t forget to stock up on gourmet espresso beans at a discount. The Breville espresso maker is $449.99, but is selling for over $100 more at other stores.

6 Easter Kitchen Towels

I love swapping out my kitchen towels seasonally to add a little festive style to my cooking space. I couldn’t decide which Easter dish towel set to buy because they were all so cute. Luckily, since they are all priced so right, I could afford to get a few.

7 Acrylic Cups

There was also an entire endcap of acrylic dishes and glasses, making me excited for outdoor entertaining. I love this set of Cupcakes and Cashmere glasses in a tinted pink color. It will look so pretty for spring and summer parties.