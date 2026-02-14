These fresh HomeGoods spring finds look designer but cost way less.

It might be winter outside, but over at HomeGoods, spring has sprung! The mecca of all things kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, living room, and even backyard is brimming with new arrivals right now, helping you organize and decorate your entire home for the upcoming season. I can’t stop by my store without spending at least $100. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best HomeGoods spring finds that just landed in stores.

1 This William Morris Nightstand

This William Morris nightstand with the trademark Strawberry Thief upholstered nightstand is everything. I don’t need any nightstands, but I almost bought them anyway. Get the statement maker for $249.99. Can’t make it to the store? You can also order it from T.J. Maxx for the same price.

2 These Little Wall Hangings

I found these little wall hangings by the checkout. I love that they have ring hooks, making them easy to hang anywhere. I think they are perfect for a bathroom or anywhere in a beach house.

3 Vera Wang White Sheets

HomeGoods is a great spot to buy bedding. You can never go wrong with a fresh set of high-end, white sheets. This set of Queen Vera Wang sheets is just $59.99.

4 This Pretty Chair

Looking for a new chair for your living room or bedroom? This upholstered accent chair is simply gorgeous, and I couldn’t believe it was at HomeGoods and selling for $299.99. I love that it’s on little castor wheels.

5 An Acrylic Lamp

I am a sucker for all things acrylic, especially lamps. This statement table lamp is super striking but will also go with anything, thanks to its clear design and white lampshade.

6 And, This Green Slingy Chair

There are so many furniture finds at my store right now. This green, upholstered wooden sling chair is a great option at $349.99.

7 Full Length Mirros

There were a bunch of amazing full-length mirrors for sale, including these two, which give serious Anthropologie vibes. There were also more basic options if you aren’t into the gold girly look.

8 Upholstered Dining hairs

I was actually pretty surprised to find a huge set of upholstered designer dining chairs. Each was priced at $179.99, down from the original $300.

9 This Really Cool Glass Table

I was drawn to this blue glass table imported from India. It is artisan-made and definitely makes a statement. You can use it indoors or outside. Get it for $119.99 or pay double elsewhere.

10 A Jane Austin Book Set

This Jane Austin book set is so pretty and would make a thoughtful gift for any reader. It comes with six gorgeously bound editions of the author’s timeless books and retails for $99.99, but costs at least $50 at other stores.

11 A Versatile White Sofa

If you are looking at Crate & Barrel or Pottery Barn sofas, stop and run to HomeGoods instead. This gorgeous white sofa is totally comfy and versatile for under $1,000.