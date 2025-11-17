11 Best New Ross Dress for Less Christmas Gifts Hitting Shelves This Week

These new Ross Christmas gifts are flying off shelves and make luxe-looking presents for less.

Have you started shopping for Christmas gifts? I ran into my local Ross Dress for Less store this week and found so many fantastic gift ideas for everyone on your list. Are you shopping for kids? How about their teachers and bus drivers? Obviously, friends and family are on there, too. What should you check out at your store this week? Here are 11 Ross Dress for Less Christmas gifts flying off shelves.

1 Laneige and Other Sephora Finds

If you are shopping for a Sephora kid, don’t bother paying full price at the beauty store. Ross had so many trendy and in-demand products, including the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for way under retail.

2 This Amazing Jewelry Kit and Carry Case

The toy section at Ross wasn’t huge, but what they had was honestly impressive. This All-in-One Jewelry Carry Case has enough beads and supplies to make over 100 bracelets, and it all comes in a great carrying case. Get the set for $24.99.

3 Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Set

Ross has so many name-brand toys, including this Hot Wheels Monster Trucks set. The massive collection of tracks and accessories is just $59.99, compared to over $100 retail. It has lights and sounds that will keep kids entertained for hours on end.

4 Accessory Sets

There are a bunch of accessory sets from name brands. Some have hats and scarves and others, gloves. they are all reasonably priced and boxed as a gift set.

5 Grinch Slippers for the Whole Family

Have a Merry Grinchmas with slippers for the whole family. In addition to matching family pajamas, there are lots of slipper options that also make great gifts.

6 Drunk Elephant Products

I found a bunch of Drunk Elephant skincare and bodycare products at my store. Teens and tweens are obsessed with this line, and they are so much cheaper at Ross.

7 Dog Toys

Don’t forget about Fido! Ross has a great selection of dog toys, perfect for your pet’s holiday gift. Give them something to unwrap and chew on so they will stay entertained all Christmas day.

8 A Disney Train Set

This Disney train set is perfect for a holiday gift that can be enjoyed all year long or brought back out every holiday season. The collectible train set is just $49.99.

9 This Compound Kings Set

If you are shopping for a slime lover, this huge Compound Kings gift set will keep them busy for weeks. It comes with so many different types of slime and putty with glitter and mix-ins. I can’t believe it is just $19.99.

10 A Cuisinart Coffee Maker

Ross has a bunch of small kitchen appliances. This Cuisinart coffee maker is way under retail, and makes an excellent gift for a new homeowner or coffee lover in need of a new machine. It is just $74.99 compared to $130 retail.

11 And, Lots of Tree Hut Scrubs

Tree Hut is another one of my daughter’s favorite body care brands. This Shea Sugar Scrub smells like heaven and makes a great stocking stuffer. Get it for just $7.49.