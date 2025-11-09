Aldi just dropped cozy new winter clothing finds that shoppers say are too good to miss this week.

The temperature is rapidly dropping on the East Coast, and snowfall is already being predicted this weekend in some parts of the country. There is no better time to shop for winter clothes than now, and Aldi is here to help. The grocery store dropped its weekly “Upcoming Aldi Finds” the other day, and it includes so many winter wardrobe must-buys, including cozy bathrobes, warm gloves, holiday-print pajamas, and winter coats. Here are the 7 best new Aldi winter clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Lots of New Holiday Socks

When asked about the clothing items not to miss at Aldi, shoppers don’t hesitate to respond that it’s the socks. The store is dropping Christmas socks for men and women, just $1.99 for a two-pack. GetMerry Moments Holiday Socks in various patterns, including Dog/Gray, Deer/Gray, Gingerbread/Blue, Heart/Brown, Nutcracker/Gray, Santa/Red, and Trucks/Green.

2 Character Winter Coats

It’s winter coat season and Aldi has the best deals for kids. For $14.99, the store is selling a variety of Licensed Children’s Character Puffer Jackets. Choose from Frozen, Minnie, Paw Patrol, and Spider-Man, available in various kids’ sizes.

3 And, the Matching Puffy Boots

Don’t forget to buy a pair of matching Cozy Boots in each print. Kids will love wearing these puffy, Ugg-style boots, all winter long.

4 Warm Bathrobes for Men and Women

Bathrobes always make a great gift. Leave it to Aldi to design a super-cozy, warm option on a budget. The Avenue Men’s Micropush Bathrobe and Serra Ladies Microplush Bathrobe come in navy and white, $14.99 each. Each features white piping and looks much more luxurious than the price suggests.

5 And, Holiday Pajamas

Aldi is upping its holiday pajama game this year, dropping lots of new styles, including the Merry Moments Men’s Holiday Pajama Set in the Nutcracker print. Get matching jammies for the whole fam, just $12.99.

6 Fleece Lined Legging

If your regular leggings aren’t keeping you warm enough, head to Aldi for its famous fleece-lined pair. For $6.99, choose from Serra Fleece-Lined Leggings in Black, Coffee, and Printed.

7 Gloves and Mittens for Kids

I hate spending a lot of money on kids’ gloves. Not only do they lose them on repeat, but even if they manage to keep the pair together all season long, they usually need a bigger size the following year. I am going to stock up on Lily & Dan Children’s Winter Gloves, available for $4.99 in Black, Blue, and Pink. There is also a mitten version, Lily & Dan Children’s Winter Mittens, available in Pink and Blue for the same price.