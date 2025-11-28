11 Best New Lowe’s Christmas Decorations Flying Off Shelves

These new Lowe’s Christmas decorations are flying off shelves as shoppers prep for the season.

Have you been shopping for holiday decorations at Lowe’s? If not, you are missing out on so many festive finds and lots of great deals. The home improvement store has upped its game this holiday season, offering everything from fake and real Christmas trees to easy-to-install lighting systems and other decorations. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Lowe’s Christmas decorations hitting shelves this week.

1 Grinch Animatronics

Lowe’s has so many animatronic decorations, including a whole collection of six Grinch figures. This 4-ft Dr. Seuss The Grinch with Heart Musical Animatronic, $169, is sure to make a statement in your home as it moves to the beat of “You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch.” One shopper writes that it is “cute..easy to put together. Love how it dances and sings.”

2 Cheap Holiday String Lights

If you haven’t purchased string lights, head to Lowe’s. Holiday Living 100 -Count 27-ft Multicolor LED Plug-In Christmas String Lights are $4 off, just $4.98 per strand through December 3. Shoppers give them the stamp of approval, noting in reviews that they actually work.

3 A Decorated Grinch Tree

Grinch fans are also buying this 4.75-ft LED Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Christmas Tree, $99.98, also inspired by the popular movie. “Cutest tree ever,” writes a shopper. “I LOVE this tree. It’s cuter than expected. Liked it so much. We got one for grandma. She loves it too. Easy to put together. Just adorable.”

4 A Giant Indoor/Outdoor Nutcracker

This VEIKOUS 61.8-in Freestanding Nutcracker can be used indoors or outside and features white incandescent lights. It is on sale for $83.99

5 A Balsam Hill Fake Tree That Looks Real

Looking for a high-quality tree? Tree Classics by Balsam Hill Classic Fraser 7.5-ft Fir Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree with Multicolor LED Lights is currently just $448. “Balsam Hill quality tree for a great price,” writes a shopper. “Tree is beautiful and well made,” adds another.

6 A Wreath, Garland, and Tree Set

I love this one-and-done Holiday Living Indoor/Outdoor Pre-Lit 24-in Artificial Christmas Wreath, Garland, Potted Tree Set. For just $59 you get everything you need to decorate. “This classic traditional tree, wreath and garland set is good quality at a great price. This set is plenty full and accented with just enough berry and pine cones,” writes a shopper. “I used the garland and wreath from each set on my balcony to flank on each side of a 48in Scottsdale wreath also purchased from Lowe’s. I placed the trees on my front porch in modern planter. The trees are full and weighted with concrete which helps keep them intact on windy days. All pieces are prelit with the traditional incandescent warm white light. Highly recommend.”

7 Potted Real Mini Trees

Even if you opt for fake Christmas trees, you can infuse some life into your home with the Costa Farms 14-oz Fresh Christmas Potted Norfolk Island Pine 3-Pack, $26.98. “Beautiful, healthy plant, shipped quickly and arrived in excellent condition!” writes a shopper.

8 An Adorable Doormat

Lowe’s also has great holiday doormats. This Holiday Living 18-in x 30-in St Bernard Christmas Coir Non-Slip Grip Indoor or outdoor Winter Door Mat, $12.98, is festive and fun. “Bright and colorful,” a shopper writes. The only complaint people have? “Really liked the mat. Didn’t like the fact that my local store did not have it in stock. The store I picked it up from didn’t even have it on display and only showed 2 in stock.’6 weeks’ before Christmas!!!” writes a shopper.

9 Fun Window Clings

My kids love decorating windows with window clings. This set of Holiday Living 9.88-in Merry Christmas Window Clings, $2.98, is a cheap thrill for young ones who want to help with decorating. “Really cute on inside window,” a shopper writes. “I mean wow. You just cannot understand how much this product has changed my life. I would recommend to anyone that can afford it,” another says.

10 Festive Throw Pillows

Add some “Ho, ho, ho” to your sofa with this Holiday Living Christmas 13-in x 16-in Red/White Novelty Indoor Decorative Pillow. Shaped like Santa, it is super festive and just $16.98. “Adorable!” writes a shopper.

11 Easy to Set Up Cone Tree Lights

I love this set of Govee 7.5-ft LED Multi-function Color Changing Cone Tree Lights, $189.99. “The Govee cone tree light was surprisingly simple to put together and easy to add the app. It has tons of features, would highly recommend,” writes a shopper. “Easy set up,” writes another. “These lights are fantastic! So easy to set the tree up. I was trying to convince my girlfriend to buy another one and we can call it the Christmas tree..10 min it’s up.. done .”