11 HomeGoods Finds to Grab Before the Year Is Over

From early spring decor to neutral staples, these HomeGoods finds are worth grabbing now.

I visited my local HomeGoods in Dresher, PA, for the first time in a week today and can confirm that the store has received a significant amount of new merchandise. While there is still a large holiday section filled with Christmas decorations, wrapping paper, and gifts that will likely go on sale later in the week, the store is receiving an influx of early spring merchandise. This includes Valentine’s Day decor, New Year’s Eve supplies, and a wide selection of fresh, neutral merchandise to help ease the post-holiday blues. Here are the 11 best HomeGoods fresh finds to grab before the end of the year.

1 Beautiful Drapes

HomeGoods just received a shipment of gorgeous drapery panels, and these are sure to sell fast. If you want matching curtains for a room with several windows, run to your store for these Callisto Home patterned panels. Each set is $49.99 and includes two 96-inch-long drapes. They look high-end, unlike many other discount-store drapes, which tend to look cheap.

2 Clean, White Dishes

Most of the interior designers I know recommend sticking to clean, white dishes. This high-end set from Sur La Table will freshen up your kitchen and dining situation. It comes with four bowls, pasta bowls, and dinner plates and is a steal at $29.99. There was a large table filled with other options at my store.

3 Valentine’s Day Throw Pillows and Blankets

In addition to all the spring throw pillows and blankets, there is a small section of Valentine’s Day-specific designs. I especially appreciate all the heart-shaped pillows, as they add a fun little vibe to your room. My daughter loves these for year-round use.

4 Decorative Boxes

An entire endcap was filled with new decorative boxes. I love that each of these is pretty neutral but offers a little texture and a natural feel to a space while also providing extra storage for small items and papers you don’t want out.

5 New Lamps and Lighting Fixures

There were several new small lamps and lighting fixtures. My daughter thought that these little dog lamps were adorable. However, there are lots of non-canine options. We even saw a tomato lamp and a strawberry lamp.

6 So Many Decorative Pieces and Vases

You know the aisle at HomeGoods that is devoted to decorative pieces, vases, coffee table books, and everything else you need for your shelves and tables? It is stocked with so many gorgeous things right now. I love all the textured vases, candle holders, and jars. These will be perfect for spring and summer.

7 Wine, Beer, and Cocktail Glasses

If you are hosting a New Year’s Eve bash, head to HomeGoods. They are fully stocked with a wide selection of glasses for all your celebratory needs. Whether you drink wine, martinis, beer, or champagne, make sure to get the proper glass for your bash.

8 Dubai Chocolate

If you like Dubai chocolate, HomeGoods has it covered. There is a vast selection, like several shelves, filled with options of the pistachio and chocolate trendy treat.

9 This Serena & Lily-Esque Daybed

I nearly screamed when I saw this Serena & Lily looking daybed-slash-chaise, which is just $399.99, a fraction of the coastal cool brand’s cost. I don’t have room for it in my home, but if I did, I would have snapped it up immediately.

10 So Many Coffee Table Books

If you are on the hunt for some new coffee table books, HomeGoods should be your first stop. In addition to this section, there was another display of gorgeous, big, glossy fashion coffee table books to make a significant statement. And, as always, the books sell for way under retail at HomeGoods.

11 And, Back to Neutral Candles

As the holidays come to a close, it’s time to transition back to neutral scents. Santal is always my go-to. This DW Home candle is an excellent dupe for Le Labo’s Santal fragrance, and costs under $20.