11 Best New Dollar General Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Did someone say spring? Dollar General just replenished its shelves with brand-new kitchenware, bed linens, plant accessories, and artwork that’s all decked out in pastel and floral patterns for spring. We even spotted a few items from Dolly Parton‘s exclusive line with D.G., too. Expand your decor collection and plant nursery with these new spring home finds at Dollar General, starting at just $3.

1 Dolly Parton Spring Egg Tray

Give your gorgeous deviled eggs a run for their money in the Dolly Parton Spring Egg Tray ($5). The pink floral platter can hold a dozen eggs or six deviled eggs—which recipe will you try next?

2 True Living Passion Fruit & Hibiscus Fresheners

Embrace the new season with True Living’s spring scent, Passion Fruit & Hibiscus, in the form of Scented Wax Melts ($4), Single-Wick Candles ($5), and Fabric Freshener Spray ($4).

3 Fabric-Lined Woven Bread Basket

Available in three joyful prints, this Fabric-Lined Woven Bread Basket ($6) adds a pop of color to your brunch or dinner spread. Added bonus: The fabric is removable for easy cleaning.

4 Ceramic Warmer

Evoke cozy vibes and an aromatic atmosphere with the help of this Ceramic Warmer ($6), featuring hand-painted flowers and bumblebees. D.G. recommends using the warmer with your favorite essential oils or wax melts (like the aforementioned melts from True Living).

5 Floral Wooden Lazy Susan Tray

Every kitchen needs a Floral Wooden Lazy Susan Tray ($8). The swivel plate is a foolproof organizing hack for spices, oils, dressings, and condiments, or you can use it for serving food, too. This wooden lazy Susan comes in an abstract floral print and a “Life is Beautiful” print.

6 Kathy Ireland Peach & White Queen Sheet Set

Brighten up your bedroom with Kathy Ireland’s vibrant Peach & White Queen Sheet Set ($20). The fitted sheet is compatible with deep mattresses up to 14 inches.

7 Faux Greenery Plant in Ceramic Planter

Good news: You don’t have to be a green thumb to keep this Faux Greenery Plant in Ceramic Planter ($6) alive. Find a cute place for the fake plant in your bathroom, office, kitchen, or reading corner.

8 Plant Stand

Running low on window sill or bookshelf space? This handy-dandy Plant Stand ($6) is here to save the day! Choose from Kelly green or white.

9 Plant Mister

Keep your plants, succulents, and flowers hydrated—in style—with this vintage-inspired Plant Mister ($3). The ribbed glass bottle comes in blue, green, and pink.

10 Embroidery Frame Decor

Available in blue and yellow floral patterns, this Embroidery Frame Decor ($6) is perfect for small spaces or if you’re building a gallery wall.

11 Butterfly-Shaped Tabletop Decor

Nothing says spring like monarchs, and this Butterfly-Shaped Tabletop Decor ($3) is a beautiful addition to mantle or shelving displays.