11 Best New Dollar General Spring Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

March 8, 2026
Including items from Dolly Parton’s new spring line.
March 8, 2026
Did someone say spring?  Dollar General just replenished its shelves with brand-new kitchenware, bed linens, plant accessories, and artwork that’s all decked out in pastel and floral patterns for spring. We even spotted a few items from Dolly Parton‘s exclusive line with D.G., too. Expand your decor collection and plant nursery with these new spring home finds at Dollar General, starting at just $3.

1
Dolly Parton Spring Egg Tray

deviled egg plate
Dollar General

Give your gorgeous deviled eggs a run for their money in the Dolly Parton Spring Egg Tray ($5). The pink floral platter can hold a dozen eggs or six deviled eggs—which recipe will you try next?

2
True Living Passion Fruit & Hibiscus Fresheners

passion fruit and hibiscus candle, wax melts, and room spray
Dollar General

Embrace the new season with True Living’s spring scent, Passion Fruit & Hibiscus, in the form of Scented Wax Melts ($4), Single-Wick Candles ($5), and Fabric Freshener Spray ($4).

3
Fabric-Lined Woven Bread Basket

blue and yellow lemon fabric-lined woven bread basket
Dollar General

Available in three joyful prints, this Fabric-Lined Woven Bread Basket ($6) adds a pop of color to your brunch or dinner spread. Added bonus: The fabric is removable for easy cleaning.

4
Ceramic Warmer

floral ceramic warmers
Dollar General

Evoke cozy vibes and an aromatic atmosphere with the help of this Ceramic Warmer ($6), featuring hand-painted flowers and bumblebees. D.G. recommends using the warmer with your favorite essential oils or wax melts (like the aforementioned melts from True Living).

5
Floral Wooden Lazy Susan Tray

floral lazy Susans
Dollar General

Every kitchen needs a Floral Wooden Lazy Susan Tray ($8). The swivel plate is a foolproof organizing hack for spices, oils, dressings, and condiments, or you can use it for serving food, too. This wooden lazy Susan comes in an abstract floral print and a “Life is Beautiful” print.

6
Kathy Ireland Peach & White Queen Sheet Set

peach and white sheets
Dollar General

Brighten up your bedroom with Kathy Ireland’s vibrant Peach & White Queen Sheet Set ($20). The fitted sheet is compatible with deep mattresses up to 14 inches.

7
Faux Greenery Plant in Ceramic Planter

faux plant in a beige ceramic pot
Dollar General

Good news: You don’t have to be a green thumb to keep this Faux Greenery Plant in Ceramic Planter ($6) alive. Find a cute place for the fake plant in your bathroom, office, kitchen, or reading corner.

8
Plant Stand

green and white plant stands
Dollar General

Running low on window sill or bookshelf space? This handy-dandy Plant Stand ($6) is here to save the day! Choose from Kelly green or white.

9
Plant Mister

colored glass plant misters
Dollar General

Keep your plants, succulents, and flowers hydrated—in style—with this vintage-inspired Plant Mister ($3). The ribbed glass bottle comes in blue, green, and pink.

10
Embroidery Frame Decor

floral embroidered framed decor
Dollar General

Available in blue and yellow floral patterns, this Embroidery Frame Decor ($6) is perfect for small spaces or if you’re building a gallery wall.

11
Butterfly-Shaped Tabletop Decor

wooden butterfly tabletop decor
Dollar General

Nothing says spring like monarchs, and this Butterfly-Shaped Tabletop Decor ($3) is a beautiful addition to mantle or shelving displays.

