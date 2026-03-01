From activity kits to beauty items.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you’re stocking up on spring arts and crafts, or looking to diversify your beauty cabinet, we found so many savvy and cute items at Five Below. Grab face masks and DIY crochet kits for your next girls’ night, or travel essentials for your upcoming vacay. And, a majority of our fave products are under $10. Keep scrolling to see the 11 best Five Below new arrivals hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Spring Break Finds.

1 Satin Travel Pillow & Eye Mask Set

Do you struggle with sleeping on planes? Catch up on your zzz’s with the help of this silky smooth Satin Travel Pillow & Eye Mask Set ($10). It comes in blue and pink.

2 Activity Books

If you’re looking to spend less time on your devices, pick up this Mindful Coloring Book ($5) or Calming Activity Book ($5), the latter of which features word search puzzles, mini yoga workouts, coloring pages, and inspiring quotes.

3 Cool Crochet Pouch

Make your new go-to summer clutch by hand using this beginner-friendly Cool Crochet Pouch ($6). It comes with everything you need to get started, including yarn, a crochet hook, a yarn needle, and an instruction guide with a link to a video demonstration as well.

4 ScentxScent Glaze Fragrances

A new season calls for a new scent. Available at Five Below, ScenxScent dropped two new Glaze Fragrance Layering Sets: Fruit Whip Layering Fragrance Trio Set, featuring Watermelon, Vanilla, and Strawberry scents, as well as Banana Split Layering Trio Set, featuring Banana, Vanilla, and Cherry. Both sets retail for $7 each.

RELATED: 11 Best New Five Below Easter Finds.

5 Oval Velvet Storage Ottoman

Maximize space with this Oval Velvet Storage Ottoman ($20), which functions as extra seating, a foot rest, and storage unit. The piece takes less than five minutes to assemble, and its plush, velvety texture adds flair.

6 Itty Bitty Knit Kit Set

Dip into your creative side with this Itty Bitty Knit Kit Set ($4); suitable for ages 10 and up. Choose from three designs: Candy Wrapper, Cutie Pop, and Lollipop.

7 Flare Automatic Baseball Launcher Set

Practice your swing with this Flare Automatic Baseball Launcher Set ($10), designed for solo use. Plus, it’s easy to assemble and disassemble for on-the-go play.

8 Spalife Undereye Masks

Upgrade your skincare routine with Spalife’s new Rise & Shine Brightening Undereye Masks ($5), which is formulated with vitamin C and caffeine to give your undereyes an extra boost of radiance. At night, slip into relaxation mode with Spalife’s peptide and lavender-infused Night Shift Soothing Undereye Masks ($5).

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Spring Home Finds.

9 Chalkfiti Novelty Chalk Set

Encourage your kiddos to embrace their creativity and get outside with Chalkfiti’s Novelty Chalk Set ($1). The chalk comes in various shapes, such as street food, happy faces, fruit, and rainbows.

10 Candy Lip Butter Balm & Oil Set

Five Below is giving us all the ’90s nostalgia feels with its line of Lip Butter Balm & Oil Sets ($5) in flavors of Bubble Yum, Jolly Rancher Gummies, Lucky Charms, and Watermelon Sour Patch Kids.

11 Boxing Gloves

Step up your workout game with the Series-8 Fitness Boxing Gloves ($7). They’re designed with ventilation holes as well as adjustable velcro cuffs for a personalized fit.