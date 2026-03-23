7 Best New Harbor Freight Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The latest drop includes lawn equipment, storage, and of course, power tools.

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If you’re the kind of person who’s hands-on with all kinds of projects, there’s a decent chance Harbor Freight is one of your top stores. And besides making it easy to spruce up your lawn and garden, the discount hardware retailer has once again dropped some new products into its inventory that are absolutely worth checking out. The latest includes everything from lawn maintenance equipment and tool storage options to power tools and project management materials. Read on for the best new Harbor Freight finds hitting shelves this week.

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1 Atlas Backpack Blower Kit

If you’ve got a lot of lawn to clear before the spring growing season, you’re going to need the right equipment. This Atlas Backpack Blower Kit ($500) runs entirely on battery, making it easy to grab and go in a pinch without having to worry about filling with gasoline. It’s a landscaper’s best friend!

2 Bauer Modular Rolling Box

Working on the go requires a bit more preparation to avoid a really frustrating situation. The Bauer Modular Rolling Box ($70) takes your tools and supplies on the road, capable of carrying up to 60 pounds and customizable in 50 different configurations to fit your needs.

3 Bauer Circular Saw

Getting those cuts just right doesn’t come from skill alone. With the right tool like this Bauer Circular Saw ($50), you’ll buzz right through lumber on any job, all without having to worry about cords restricting your movement. It’s also designed with visibility in mind to ensure accuracy each time.

4 Icon 9 In. Wire Stripper, Cutter, and Crimper

It’s hard to think of a more essential tool in your arsenal than one like the Icon 9 In. Wire Stripper, Cutter, and Crimper ($33). Even if you’re only occasionally doing electrical work, there’s no feasible replacement for something like it.

This one even boasts a rare perfect 5-star review, with customers saying that it’s “great high quality” and “awesome.” People also gush about the quality, saying they have “easy to read markings and [are] definitely built to last.”

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5 Franklin Portable Scaffold

Need to get up a little higher than a ladder can provide? A Franklin Portable Scaffold ($130) is perfect for those situations when you’re painting a ceiling, applying drywall high up, or otherwise working further off the ground. Customers write in their reviews that they appreciate how it “saves many trips down from the ladder” and that “the wide platform is sturdy and comfortable.”

6 Berger TIG Welding Accessory Kit

If you’re planning on bringing out the big guns for sautering and fixing metal components, you’re going to need a Berger TIG Welding Accessory Kit ($80). This well-priced pack covers practically everything you’ll need, including a durable torch with a comfortable grip and a protective gas line sleeve. According to the manufacturer, it’s perfect for working on thin to medium gauge material

7 Hercules Dual-Action Polisher

Working on a touch-up job? You can secure even better results with this Hercules Dual-Action Polisher ($120), which features a powerful 4.5 amp motor and a 12 millimeter orbit that can quickly remove scratches and swirls.