Shop the 7 best Walmart spring clothing finds, from Free Assembly sets to mesh ballet flats.

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I have a secret to let you in on: All the most stylish women I know shop for clothes at Walmart. Sure, they don’t buy all of their clothing at the discount superstore, but they definitely like to brag about the bargain finds they score there. You have to shop carefully to get the best items that are cheap, but don’t look it. And this week, there are so many fabulous and fashion-forward items to put in your cart. What should you grab before the best items sell out? Here are the 7 best Walmart spring clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Matching Peplum Top and Skirt

I had to do a double-take of this outfit to make sure it was really being sold at Walmart. The Free Assembly Women’s Sleeveless Pintuck Peplum Top and Free Assembly Women’s Pintuck Knee Length Skirt look super polished and put together, definitely something you would pay a lot of money for. The top is just $26 and the skirt, $28.

2 A Yellow Dress for Less

The No Boundaries Mixed Media Mini Dress in a mellow yellow color is another great find for under $13. “Super cute and lots of compliments . I’m a plus girl and this dress flattered my body . Bring us more colors,” writes a shopper. “Cute even for the ladies with curves love the color,” adds another.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Tailored Looking Seersucker Pants

These Free Assembly Women’s High-Rise Cropped Patch-Pocket Seersucker Pants look like they were tailored by a professional. They sell out fast, so if you happen to find your size, buy them immediately. “These pants are perfection. I love everything about them. First they are darling beautiful shade of pink, they fit very well and are true to size fit a little loose but that’s exactly what I wanted. Has a little stretch and I mean a little but no stretch in the waist so if your problem area is your waist you might want to go up a size. But they are so pretty,” writes a shopper.

4 An Easy Pink Dress

I love having easy, comfy dresses on hand for summer because they replace my winter sweats in style. This Time and Tru Women’s and Women’s Plus Cotton Swing Dress with Short Sleeves is size-inclusive, available in sizes XS to 4X. I love the pink, but it comes in several other color options. “Perfect little dress to just throw on! The sleeves are the bif seller for me – they are so pretty! I am 5’5″ and this dress hits right at my knees. I love that this is 100% cotton as well!” writes a shopper.

5 A Crochet Top with Matching Cardigan

Once upon a time, Scoop was the most stylish NYC store. Now you can get the brand at Walmart. I am loving this refined-looking Scoop Women’s and Women’s Plus Crochet Sweater Tank Top with Sweetheart Neck and Scoop Women’s V-Neck Sweater Cardigan, Midweight sweater set.

6 Mesh Ballet Flats

These No Boundaries Women’s Mesh Ballet Flats come in polka dots, gingham, and other spring-inspired patterns. “I purchased two pairs of these and find them to be very comfortable and extremely cute! I purchased my typical size 8 and I find them to fit true to size. They actually feel very nice on the feet almost like slippers,” a shopper writes. “They are so on trend and they look adorable with jeans! You can’t beat the price.”

7 And, This Comfy Lounge Set

I wear lounge sets out in public, even if they are made for sleeping. This Joyspun Women’s French Terry Lounge Sleep Short Sleeve Top and Capri Pants Set is super comfy and comes in spring color options. Each set is just $25.98.