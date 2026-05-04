Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel decor finds, from Snoopy blow molds to chic turtle planters.

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It’s May, and Cracker Barrel understands the assignment. With just weeks away from the Memorial Day weekend holiday and the unofficial start of summer, the Old Country Store is stocking up with everything you need to get your home summer-ready. From new blow molds and glitter globes to trendy decor, the inventory is really gaming up. There are so many items we are currently obsessed with. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel decor finds flying off shelves in May.

1 Patriotic Blow Molds

If you love Snoopy and America, celebrate both with the red, white, and blue Snoopy Hot Air Balloon Blow Mold. It is on sale for $49.99 and makes the perfect decoration for Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day weekend. “Have it sitting in our living room and for some reason, our cats enjoy it!” one shopper writes, while another maintains it is a “collector’s must-have” and that it is “so cute.”

2 Food-Inspired Glitter Globes

Food is going viral right now, but in decorative form. And, Cracker Barrel has so many gourmet glitter globes in the collection this spring and summer, including the Strawberry Glitter Globe for $59.99 and the Ice Cream Glitter Globe for $31.99. Both are so much fun and will attract lots of attention, sparkling when lit up.

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3 Turtle and Caterpillar Planters

Eccentric animal planters for your garden are items you didn’t know you needed. This Sea Turtle Planter for $49.99 is adorable. “Very pretty turtle,” writes a shopper. “I would recommend this to a friend or a family member it is very pretty in person.” The Metal Caterpillar Planter, $49.99, is another eccentric find.

4 A Coca-Cola Neon Sign

What is more American than Coca-Cola? This Coke Bottle Neon Sign, $59.99, is such a fun wall decoration, especially in the summer. The classic bottle lights up a room and is perfect for a kitchen, basement, game room, man cave, or retro-themed space.

5 Fun Salt and Pepper Sets

There are new salt-and-pepper shakers for collectors (IYKYK). This Beach Dogs Salt and Pepper Set has a black-and-yellow lab with shades on for $12.99. This Stand Mixer Salt and Pepper Set, on sale for under $10, is also so cute and a great gift for the cook in your life.

6 A Caterpillar Blow Mold

Is this the summer of the caterpillar? Cracker Barrel things so. Get the Caterpillar Blow Mold, on sale for $39.99. If you prefer flowers, the Red Flower Blow Mold, $59.99, is also amazing. “This piece is so unique and spectacular! Awesome paint job and nice large size. The ladybug is sweet, too! We’re so glad we ordered one,” a shopper writes.

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7 A Baby Turtle Glitter Globe

It is also the summer of the turtle at Cracker Barrel. I am dying over how cute this Turtle with Baby Glitter Globe. It basically feels like a work of art for $89.99. “Absolutely beautiful,” writes a shopper. “I went back and forth with myself about making this purchase but am soooo glad I got it! I couldn’t stop looking at it in the store and now I can’t stop looking at it here in my home. It’s so sparkly and blue! A lovely piece!”

8 A Cozy, Beachy Knit Throw Blanket

Cracker Barrel even knows how to make a cozy throw blanket with beach vibes. The Stripe Pattern Knit Throw, $27.99, features a soft knit texture and white and aqua stripes. It will look and feel great on your bed or sofa.

9 A Palm Tree Candle Holder

Cracker Barrel is giving tropical vibes. While known for down-home country decor, the country store has an island and beach-inspired collection. These Small Metal Palm Tree Candle Holders, $24.99, will definitely grab attention.

10 Something Blue Candles

There are also new candles at Cracker Barrel, including this 10 Oz. Embossed Glass Candle “Something Blue” scent for $16.99. The subtle but beautiful scent comes in a gorgeous blue glass jar, and will infuse fragrance into your space.

11 And, This Stunning Heart-Shaped Wreath

If you have empty hooks from hanging your Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Easter wreaths, run to Cracker Barrel. This gorgeous Wooden Heart Wreath is the perfect spring and summer wreath. I love its clean white look and the unexpectedness of it. Get it for $29.99.