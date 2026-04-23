11 Best New Cracker Barrel Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop the 11 best new Cracker Barrel finds, from Snoopy blow molds to sea turtle planters.

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Spring and summer are in the air, at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, at least! The popular shopping spot, which always has a stellar assortment of home decor, clothing, and gift items at fair prices, is getting in new merchandise every day. From its trademark blow molds and glitter globes to patriotic decor and even front porch-style rocking chairs, there are so many new finds worth checking out. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel finds for the season.

1 Sweet New Glitter Globes

Cracker Barrel is incorporating the gourmand trend into its glitter globe collection with the latest spring and summer glitter globes. This Strawberry Glitter Globe is for $59.99, and I am obsessed with the fruit-inspired design. There is also an Ice Cream Glitter Globe, $31.99.

2 A Patriotic Snoopy Blow Mold

What is red, white, and blue and truly adorable? The latest bow mold style from Cracker Barrel. The Snoopy Hot Air Balloon Blow Mold is on sale for $49.99, and is the perfect July 4th decoration. “Have it sitting in our living room and for some reason, our cats enjoy it!” one shopper writes, while another maintains it is a “collector’s must-have” and that it is “so cute.”

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3 A Coca-Cola Neon Sign

Bring a little American flavor and style to your home with the Coke Bottle Neon Sign for $59.99. The classic bottle lights up a room and is perfect for a kitchen, basement, game room, man cave, or retro-themed space.

4 So Much Patriotic Decor

Cracker Barrel always goes big for American-centric holidays. With Memorial Day weekend and then July 4th approaching, there are so many new decorations honoring the country. Get this Patriotic Shaved Wood Wreath for $39.99 or the Fiber Optic Firecracker Glitter Globe for $39.99. There is also the Solar Cracked Glass Bulb Wind Chime, $29.99.

5 A Sea Turtle Planter

Cracker Barrel is an unexpected resource for all of your outdoor and gardening needs. There are so many eccentric planters this season, including this adorable Sea Turtle Planter for $49.99. “Very pretty turtle,” writes a shopper. “I would recommend this to a friend or a family member it is very pretty in person.”

6 And This Beach Dogs Salt and Pepper Set

Just when you thought Cracker Barrel’s salt and pepper sets couldn’t get any cuter, they drop this Beach Dogs Salt and Pepper Set, featuring a black-and-yellow lab with shades on. Get it for $12.99.

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7 A Caterpillar Planter

This Metal Caterpillar Planter, $49.99, is a definite conversation starter and another clever and eccentric item for your garden. It includes three places for plants and also a front dish for water. It is made out of iron.

8 A Mixer Salt and Pepper Set

Another new salt-and-pepper shaker that is adorable? This Stand Mixer Salt and Pepper Set, on sale for under $10. It’s a great gift for the cook in your life. In case you aren’t aware, people collect Cracker Barrel salt-and-pepper shakers.

9 And, a Caterpillar Blow Mold

Another adorable spring and summer blow mold? The Caterpillar Blow Mold, on sale for $39.99. The Red Flower Blow Mold, $59.99, is also amazing. “This piece is so unique and spectacular! Awesome paint job and nice large size. The ladybug is sweet too! We’re so glad we ordered one,” a shopper writes.

10 A Patriotic Rocker

The Char-Log Wooden Star Rocker, $159.99, looks similar to the classic Cracker Barrel rocking chairs. “Bought 3 for our daughter and son in law’s new home with a front porch. They get rave reviews from the neighbors walking by saying they are the nicest in the entire neighborhood. Love them!” writes a shopper.

11 And, New Wall Art

There are so many great framed prints hitting the store, including the Lemons Canvas Wall Decor and Limes Canvas Wall Decor, both $14.99, and the Rooster Framed Canvas, $29.99, which has also been a hit with shoppers, thanks to its striking rooster design and beautiful framing.