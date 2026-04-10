Shop the 11 best Cracker Barrel new arrivals, from strawberry glitter globes to porch rockers.

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There’s a reason people are obsessed with shopping at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: there is nothing quite like it. The curated selection of merchandise, ranging from clothing and shoes for the whole family to home decor and even furniture, is both unique and comforting. If you can’t make it into the actual brick-and-mortar store, you can shop for many of the items online. And, there are so many fabulous new arrivals for spring and summer. What should you buy? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel new arrivals hitting shelves now.

1 The Cutest Sandals

Cracker Barrel is definitely not where I thought I would be checking out spring and summer sandals, but here we are! I came across this pair of Floral Rhinestone Comfort Sandals for just $29.99, and now I am obsessed. I love the color, style, and embellishments, and obviously, the low price.

2 The Strawberry Glitter Globe

Just when I thought the spring and summer glitter globes couldn’t get any better, I spotted this Strawberry Glitter Globe for $59.99. One of Cracker Barrel’s trademark decorations that rotates seasonally, the fruit-inspired design joins the likes of the Ice Cream Glitter Globe, $31.99, which my 10-year-old daughter would describe as “preppy.”

RELATED: 11 Best Cracker Barrel New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

3 Lots of Lemon Decor

Speaking of fruit, there are lots of ways to decorate with lemons. If you need a little positivity reminder, Cracker Barrel is selling the perfect citrus wall art. This When Life Gives You Lemons Wall Sign is super adorable and just $17.99.

4 And, Spring Blow Molds

There are also lots of spring blow molds, including this Red Flower Blow Mold, $59.99. “This piece is so unique and spectacular! Awesome paint job and nice large size. The ladybug is sweet too! We’re so glad we ordered one,” a shopper writes.

5 And, Flamingo Decor

The fun flamingo collection has landed at Cracker Barrel just in time for summer. I love this Solar Neon Flamingo Yard Stake, powered by the sun, for $24.99. Don’t forget to add the matching Metal Flamingo Planter, $59.99.

6 Beautiful Summer Dresses

The dress department at Cracker Barrel is getting packed with so many fun styles. I love this Strawberry Print Tier Blue Dress, $54.99. “So cute,” writes a shopper, adding that the figure-flattering frock with tiered layers “fits perfectly.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 A Marble Honeycomb Cutting Board

I love thisMarble Beehive Cutting Board, $29.99, which looks so bougie and buzz-worthy. It is from the bee collection, which is super adorable and features a unique beehive motif carved into smooth marble, and can be used for prepping, serving, or displaying cheeses and charcuterie.

8 Chinoiserie-Inspired Glitter Gobes

I always love the glitter globes, but this Floral Vase Glitter Globe, $49.99, is my favorite. I am so into the whole Grandmillennial blue-and-white trend, and this looks just like a ginger jar. Your friends are going to ask where you got it and be shocked when you tell them.

9 Rocking Chairs

Bring the Cracker Barrel rocking chair vibe home with you with the POLYWOOD ® All-Weather Heritage Rocker, available in a range of colors for $289.99. “I keep this on my front porch all year long. It is not covered so it is out in the rain and the snow. All I have to do is pressure wash it in the spring and we’re good to go again for another year. It has not faded or discolored. We got it in white,” writes a shopper. “This rocking chair looks beautiful on our front porch. The dark grey matches our other Polywood furniture, making it easy for us to make our own set. It was assembled quickly and has clear instructions. It has kept clean during spring and pollen season and feels very durable. It has a comfortable seat!” adds another.

10 The Cutest Rasperry Candles

There are produce-inspired candles hitting the store, perfect for your kitchen. I love this 9 Oz. Raspberry Basket Candle, which legit looks just like a basket of berries. “Looks good enough to eat. But, don’t. It’s made of wax,” writes a reviewer about the $12.99 item.

11 And, This Chicken Basket

Chicken and rooster-themed items are so popular right now, and Cracker Barrel is here for it. Get the Chicken-Shaped Wire Basket for $24.99. It is a “delightful blend of rustic style and practical storage,” the store writes. It is made of sturdy wire and shaped whimsically into a chicken. Use it to store eggs, produce, or simply as decor.