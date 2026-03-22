Shop the 11 best Cracker Barrel spring decor finds, from glitter globes to rustic wall art.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s officially spring, and Cracker Barrel is here to celebrate! Sure, you can feast on all the warmer-weather-inspired dishes at the southern-style restaurant. You can also shop the old country store’s selection of fun and fabulous spring decor. From new blow molds and glitter globes to wall art, there are so many amazing items to help decorate your home in the spring spirit. What should you shop for now that it is officially spring? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel spring decor finds starting this week.

1 An Ice Cream Glitter Globe

Glitter globes are one of Cracker Barrel’s trademark decorations, with new seasonally inspired designs dropping every month. One of the newest is this Ice Cream Glitter Globe, $31.99, which my 10-year-old daughter would describe as “preppy.”

2 And, a Squirrel with Acorn Blow Mold

I will confess that some of the Cracker Barrel store items are so ridiculous that it makes them cool. This Squirrel with Acorn Blow Mold is currently on sale for $49.99, and shoppers are obsessed. “Love this,” one writes.

RELATED: 11 Best Cracker Barrel New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

3 A Fern Accent Light

There are lots of little lamps and lighting fixtures at the store. One of the newest is this Fabric Fern Accent Light, $24.99. It features a colorful, eye-catching tropical print that casts a warm, inviting glow, transforming a dark room into a tropical paradise.

4 Lots of New Wall Art

There is a ton of new wall art at the store. One of my favorites is this “cock-a-doodle-do” inspired item. The Rooster Framed Canvas, $29.99, features a painting of a rooster and sunflowers, exquisitely framed.

5 Western Art

If you are a fan of rustic and western decor, run to Cracker Barrel and shop the western collection. One of my favorites is the Bull Skull Wall Decor, a Cracker Barrel exclusive, which makes a statement. It’s currently on sale for $29.99, down from $49.99.

6 A Bee Planter

There are also lots of buzz-worthy new items in the bee collection. One of my favorites is the Bee Terra Cotta Flower Pot, $24.99. The rustic, durable, and beautiful pot is great for indoor plants and outdoor plants.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, A Stawberry Vase

There is also a fabulous new berry collection, including this Ceramic Strawberry Vase. Your faux or real flowers will looks so pretty in it. Get the glass vase for just $24.99, one of many great items in the berries collection.

8 And, the Blue-and-White Collection You Have Been Waiting For

Cracker Barrel is delving into the grandmillennial trend this month with a beautiful blue-and-white collection. It includes this Blue Ceramic Bow Wall Decor ($24.99), a Ceramic Square Decorative Jar ($24.99), and a Blue Floral Photo Frame ($24.99). Each is timeless and will look great in your home.

9 A Marble Beehive Cutting Board

The Marble Beehive Cutting Board, also part of the bee collection, $29.99, blends natural elegance with functional design. It features a unique beehive motif carved into smooth marble, and is perfect for prepping, serving, or displaying cheeses and charcuterie.

10 And, a Lemon Collection

If you are a fan of citrus-themed decorations, Cracker Barrel is the place to shop. The Lemons Canvas Wall Decor and Limes Canvas Wall Decor are both $14.99.

11 And, This Cowgirls Artwork

Also in the Western collection at Cracker Barrel is this Long Live Cowgirls Block Sign. It is $12.99 and adds western and rustic charm to your wall.