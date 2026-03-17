Shop the 11 best Cracker Barrel home decor finds, from Easter blow molds to rustic art.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you shopped at Cracker Barrel in the past few weeks? The old country store attached to the famous homestyle chain restaurant is getting in so many fantastic new items for spring and summer. And, the best news is, many of them are available on the website. From wall decor to blow molds and glitter globes, all your favorite Cracker Barrel products have gotten a spring refresh. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel home decor finds this week.

1 Easter Glitter Globes

The Easter decoration section at Cracker Barrel is hopping! The glitter globe, one of the store’s trademark items, is available in lots of spring designs, including the Easter-specific Led Bunny Truck Glitter Globe for $59.99. It is adorably decorated with two bunnies driving a pink Easter-themed car. It offers a warm glow when turned on.

2 Animal Skulls

If you are a fan of rustic decor, the western collection at Cracker Barrel is right up your alley. The Bull Skull Wall Decor, a Cracker Barrel exclusive, makes a statement. It’s currently on sale for $29.99 down from $49.99.

RELATED: 11 Best Cracker Barrel New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

3 And, the Rooster Collection

There is also the rooster collection with lots of “cock-a-doodle-do” inspired items, including this Rooster Framed Canvas, $29.99. The canvas features a striking rooster design and is framed beautifully

4 An Easter Bunny and Carrot Blow Mold

There are several new Easter blow molds, including this Welcome Carrot Bunny Blow Mold for $59.99. “Love this sweet bunny. He’s so happy,” writes a happy shopper. “I wish I could upload a picture of this, because it looks just as good in real life. Paint is nice and bright, so it’ll look great night and daytime,” adds another.

5 And, a Spring Flower Blow Mold

In addition to Easter blow molds, Cracker Barrel is dropping spring blow molds. The Red Flower Blow Mold, $59.99, is quite popular. “This piece is so unique and spectacular! Awesome paint job and nice large size. The ladybug is sweet too! We’re so glad we ordered one,” a shopper writes.

6 Cow Mugs

Cracker Barrel mugs and tumblers are functional and double as decor. I love the Deja Moo 40 Oz. Tumbler, $19.99. “I’ve heard this bull before,” reads the mug, which is hand-wash only. “Take your beverages everywhere you go with one of our tumblers. Putting the fun in functional, let your personality shine while increasing your hydration,” writes Cracker Barrel.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 A Terra Cotta Bee Flower Pot

Outdoor season is just around the corner. All of your plants will look gorgeous in the Bee Terra Cotta Flower Pot – Large, $24.99. The rustic, durable, and beautiful pot is great for indoor plants and outdoor plants.

8 A Marble Beehive Cutting Board

Dress up your kitchen with flowers displayed in a Ceramic Strawberry Vase. Get the glass vase for just $24.99, one of many great items in the berries collection.

9 Long Live Cowgirls Art

Another great item in the new Western collection at Cracker Barrel is for your wall. This Long Live Cowgirls Block Sign is just $12.99 and adds western and rustic charm to your wall.

10 And, Citrus Art

There are tons of citrus-themed decorations throughout the store, including wall art. The Lemons Canvas Wall Decor and Limes Canvas Wall Decor are both $14.99.

11 A Marble Beehive Cutting Board

There are even more buzz-worthy items in the new bee collection. The Marble Beehive Cutting Board is $29.99 and blends natural elegance with functional design. It features a unique beehive motif carved into smooth marble, and is perfect for prepping, serving, or displaying cheeses and charcuterie.