Shop the 11 best Cracker Barrel spring finds, from viral blow molds to cute Easter decor.

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If you aren’t shopping at Cracker Barrel for all your spring and summer needs, you are missing out. The old country-store-themed shop, connected to the restaurant and also an online retailer, has so many amazing items for the new season. From Easter and spring blow molds and glitter globes to outdoor items, the store is stocking up on so many fun and fabulous finds. What should you shop for now? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel spring finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Easter Blow Molds

Cracker Barrel’s trademark blow molds are the gift that keeps on giving every season. Several new Easter styles are hitting the store, including the Welcome Carrot Bunny Blow Mold for $59.99. “Love this sweet bunny. He’s so happy,” writes a happy shopper. “I wish I could upload a picture of this, because it looks just as good in real life. Paint is nice and bright, so it’ll look great night and daytime,” adds another.

2 And, Easter Glitter Globes

Another popular Cracker Barrel product type that keeps coming back every season? The glitter globe. For Easter, the Led Bunny Truck Glitter Globe is a $59.99 item you don’t want to miss. It is adorably decorated with two bunnies driving a pink Easter-themed car. It offers a warm glow when turned on.

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3 This Easter Egg Wall Hanging

Add a splash of Easter spirit to your wall with the Wood Egg Easter Wall Decor for $19.99. It is shaped like an egg and decorated with holiday-themed items. It is “big and beautiful” and definitely worth buying. “This is a fabulous door decoration. Very pretty in person. Great size,” writes one shopper.

4 A Photo Clock

The Black Photo Frame Clock will help keep your loved ones’ spirits alive as you tell time. It features a sleek black frame with spaces to showcase your favorite photos and is a great gift idea at $99.99. “I love this clock!! Looks perfect with my decor even though I have a small apartment. Just purchased a second one to send to my son in UK as a house warming gift,” a shopper writes.

5 A Blue-and-White Collection of Your Dreams

Cracker Barrel is delving into the blue-and-white trend this month with a great new collection that includes this Blue Ceramic Bow Wall Decor ($24.99), a Ceramic Square Decorative Jar ($24.99), and a Blue Floral Photo Frame ($24.99). Each is timeless and will look great in your home.

6 Spring Blow Molds

In addition to Easter blow molds, spring blow molds are also arriving. The Red Flower Blow Mold, $59.99, is a hit with shoppers. “This piece is so unique and spectacular! Awesome paint job and nice large size. The ladybug is sweet too! We’re so glad we ordered one,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 Wooden Flowers

Wood flowers won’t wilt! This Purple Wooden Flowers figurine is just $6.99. The simple carved design is spirited and fun, and a great little decoration or gift idea.

8 Little Ceramic Bunnies

The Blue Ceramic Bunny, also available in yellow, white, pink, and purple, is just $3.99, and one of many collector items currently on the website. The little figurines can be displayed solo or as a group.

9 An Outdoor Flamingo

I am already planning my summer outdoor decor, and so is Cracker Barrel. One of the first items from their summer line is this Solar Neon Flamingo Yard Stake for $24.99. Don’t forget to add the matching Metal Flamingo Planter, $59.99.

10 Spring Kitchen Towels

Peanuts fans will love getting into the Easter spirit with this Snoopy Towel, perfect for your kitchen or bathroom, and just $11.99. “Perk up any kitchen with this lovely towel. Snoopy a bonus,” writes a shopper.

11 A Wood Carved Easter Bunny Bowl

Serve snacks or treats in this Wood Bunny Carved Bowl, $24.99, one of the hoppiest Easter hosting items of the season. It is also a great Easter decorative item for holding little trinkets or seasonal accents.