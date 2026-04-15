Shop the 11 best Cracker Barrel finds this April, from Snoopy blow molds to strawberry vases.

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‘Tis the season to shop at Cracker Barrel! The old country store is getting in so many fabulous products in every aisle for the spring and summer season, ranging from clothing and shoes to home decor and even the most patriotic of blow molds perfect for all the upcoming holidays. If you aren’t shopping at the store, you can order many items on the website. What should you throw in your cart ASAP? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel finds hitting shelves mid-April.

1 This Patriotic Snoopy Blow Mold

What is red, white, and blue and truly adorable? This Snoopy Hot Air Balloon Blow Mold, currently on sale for $49.99. “Have it sitting in our living room and for some reason, our cats enjoy it!” one shopper writes, while another maintains it is a “collector’s must-have” and that it is “so cute.”

2 Spring and Summer Sandals

Can you believe these adorable spring and summer sandals are selling at Cracker Barrel? I came across this pair of Floral Rhinestone Comfort Sandals for just $29.99, and I am in disbelief. I love the color, style, and embellishments, as well as the low price. They will look adorable with summer dresses.

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3 Strawberry Glitter Globe

Cracker Barrel is getting in all their spring and summer glitter globes. The berry theme is all over the store. This Strawberry Glitter Globe for $59.99 and I am obsessed with the fruit-inspired design. There is also an Ice Cream Glitter Globe, $31.99.

4 A Caterpillar Planter

I mean, talk about clever! This Metal Caterpillar Planter, $49.99, is a definite conversation starter. It includes three places for plants and also a front dish for water. It is made out of iron.

5 Lots of Wall Art

The wall art department is filled this season. The Lemons Canvas Wall Decor and Limes Canvas Wall Decor, both $14.99, are a great option for anywhere in the house, especially the kitchen. The Rooster Framed Canvas, $29.99, has also been a hit with shoppers, thanks to its striking rooster design and beautiful framing.

6 Flamingos Everywhere

The flamingo collection is also popular at Cracker Barrel right now. I love this Solar Neon Flamingo Yard Stake, $24.99. Don’t forget to add the matching Metal Flamingo Planter, $59.99. “I use this in my backyard to light the way when taking our dog out to pee at night. I want to buy more so that I can line my front yard with them because they are so nice looking,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Cracker Barrel Christmas Decor Items Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 So Many Cute Salt and Pepper Shakers

There are tons of new salt-and-pepper shakers that are adorable. In case you don’t know, Cracker Barrel fans collect these and the store drops new designs every season. I love this Stand Mixer Salt and Pepper Set, on sale for under $10. It’s a great gift for the cook in your life.

8 A Citrus Apron

Lemons are everywhere right now, including Cracker Barrel. This Citrus Apron, $16.99, is adorable and great for your chef. Not into the design? There are lots of other great options on the website, all of them reasonably priced.

9 A Caterpillar Blow Mold

There are so many adorable spring and summer blow molds. I’m dying over how cute this Caterpillar Blow Mold is, and it’s on sale for $39.99. The Red Flower Blow Mold, $59.99, is also amazing.”This piece is so unique and spectacular! Awesome paint job and nice large size. The ladybug is sweet too! We’re so glad we ordered one,” a shopper writes.

10 A Rocking Chair

Bring the Cracker Barrel porch vibe home with you. The Char-Log Wooden Star Rocker, $159.99, is a customer favorite. “Bought 3 for our daughter and son in law’s new home with a front porch. They get rave reviews from the neighbors walking by saying they are the nicest in the entire neighborhood. Love them!” writes a shopper.

11 And, a Strawberry Vase or Pot

Cracker Barrel is going berry crazy right now! I love this Ceramic Strawberry Vase, $24.99. Your flowers will look so gorgeous popping out of it. They also show it with strawberry plants, so it could make a good planter for your indoor berries.