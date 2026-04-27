Shop the 11 best Cracker Barrel clothing finds, from cute baby rompers to chic summer dresses.

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Cracker Barrel might not be the first place you think of to shop for your spring and summer wardrobe. However, the Old Country Store attached to a popular Southern restaurant actually has some adorable outfits for men, women, and kids at surprisingly affordable prices. This season, there are so many fabulous options to help you game up your look. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Cracker Barrel clothing new arrivals hitting shelves now.

1 A Multi-Tiered Dress

Who knew you could get a gorgeous dress for special occasions at Cracker Barrel? The Border Print Red Maxi Dress is on sale for $18, down from $59.99, and won’t be around long. The 100 percent rayon frock features tiered layering, a contrast-print trim, and a belt that can be styled multiple ways.

2 And, a Pretty Burgundy Chiffon Frock

This Burgandy Floral Chiffon Dress is also dwindling in inventory, marked down to $18.99 from $59.99. “I love the way this dress fits. It’s very comfortable, and I get a lot of compliments whenever I wear it,” a shopper writes. “You can dress it up or wear it casually,” another happy shopper writes.

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3 This Gorgeous Floral Pink and Green Midi

I love this Deep Teal with Pink Midi Dress for spring. The 100% cotton dress features a square neckline, puffed sleeves, and a tiered skirt, creating a romantic look. And, it is just $59.99. “I’ve gotten into being more particular about the fabric of clothing I wear so anytime I can find something that is truly 100% cotton, I am loving it,” writes a shopper about the flattering and romantic dress.

4 A Watermelon Bloomer Dress

So the whole fruit vibe is super hot right now, and it seems fitting that Cracker Barrel carries food-themed outfits. This Infant Watermelon Knit Colorblock Bloomer Dress is part of the new summer collection, and it couldn’t be cuter. Get the set for $24.99 and prepare to be on cuteness overload.

5 And, a Strawberry Set

Playing on the fruit theme, if you prefer strawberries, then dress up your baby in this equally adorable Infant Petal Strawberry Romper and Hat Set. With its “berry-inspired charm,” the brightly colored romper with a leafy petal neckline and a matching hat will get lots of attention. Available in sizes 3 to 18 months for $26.99.

6 The Perfect Denim Dress

Cracker Barrel has elevated basics, too, like this Blue Denim Dress. I am a total sucker for a great denim dress, as they are totally versatile. This would look amazing any time of the year, but especially Memorial Day if you add patriotic accessories. Get it for $49.99. Available in sizes small to XXL.

7 Snoopy Patriotic T-Shirt

Cracker Barrel is seriously bringing the patriotic spirit this season. In addition to red, white, and blue home decor, the store is carrying many clothing items that will take you through all the American holidays, Memorial Day through Labor Day. And how cute is this Snoopy Patriotic Tie-Dye Tee for $19.99?

8 And, a Patriotic Dress

My absolute favorite pattern in the summer is gingham. Ever since I was a kid, the seersucker, tiny check print has always been a sign that the warmer season is here. This Embroidered Red Gingham Dress is perfect for summer nights and patriotic celebrations. Get the adorable dress that looks designer for just $59.99.

9 A Bougie-Looking White Dress

You can never have too many white dresses. They are so easy to style (not as easy to launder, but that’s what OxiClean is for!) The Embroidered Smocked Waist White Dress, $54.99, definitely looks like a designer dress from an exclusive boutique with a flowy, tiered silhouette and textured finish.

10 Braided Comfort Sandals

Who says you can’t find the cutest shoes that are actually comfortable? The Double Strap Sparkle Comfort Sandals, $29.99, have shiny, braided straps for a chic look and a cushy, lightweight sole for all-day comfort. They are currently available in whole sizes seven through 10.

11 Lots of Great Graphic Tees

If you are a fan of graphic and novelty t-shirts, don’t skip Cracker Barrel. There are so many fabulous seasonal styles there right now, including this Salty But Good Catch Blue Tee for $19.99. Not your style? Check the website for other fun tees.