7 Best New Tractor Supply Deals Hitting Shelves This Week

You can save some serious money on decor, tools, garden supplies, and pool products.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It pays to keep an eye on what Tractor Supply adds to its inventory, but it’s also worth staying on top of what goes on sale. And this week, we are happy to report that the rural retailer has slashed prices on some pretty enticing products. Whether you’re on the hunt for a gift, overhauling your outdoor space, getting back into the garden, or upgrading your toolbox, there’s a lot of money to be saved right now. Here are the best Tractor Supply deals hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Deals Starting Right Now.

1 Nuu Garden Patio Umbrella

Savings: $24

When it comes to spending time outdoors during the spring and summer, there’s really only one true essential piece of furniture. Fortunately, this Nuu Garden Patio Umbrella ($51.99) is so well priced that you won’t have to dip into savings to replace that worn-out piece on your back deck—especially now that it’s on sale.

It doesn’t hurt that it’s also received glowing praise on the Tractor Supply website. “Great price, looks good, easy to install and operate,” writes one 5-star reviewer.

2 Melrose International Modern Cement Planter on Wood Legs

Savings: $4

There are many different directions you can go in when decorating your outdoor space. And if you ask us, this Melrose International Modern Cement Planter on Wood Legs ($35.99) is one of the best-priced ways to get an elevated aesthetic that looks like a piece out of Crate & Barrel or West Elm for a fraction of the price.

3 Nuu Garden Outdoor 2-Person Patio Bistro Set

Savings: $303

Looking to deck out your outdoor space with something a little more modern? This Nuu Garden Outdoor 2-Person Patio Bistro Set ($166.99) is the perfect ensemble for two, especially if you’re working with a smaller patio or balcony. Cushions are also included!

4 DeWalt Cordless 20V Combo Tool Kit, 4-Piece

Savings: $199

Summer is certainly made for spending time outdoors, but it’s also arguably peak season for home projects. And if you’re looking for an affordable way to get things done, we’re hard-pressed to find a better deal than this 4-piece DeWalt Cordless 20V Combo Tool Kit ($199.99), which includes a circular saw, reciprocating saw, power drill, work light, batteries, and chargers.

Clearly, with a 4.8-star average rating, this is the kind of value customers appreciate. Reviewers call it a “great kit,” while others say “can’t beat it or find a better deal anywhere else.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 Sun Dolphin Sun Slider 5-Seat Pedal Boat

Savings: $50

Just because you don’t have a motorboat doesn’t mean you can’t spend a relaxing day out on the water! This Sun Dolphin Sun Slider 5-Seat Pedal Boat ($599.99) is a true summertime gem that essentially makes it possible to take a stroll out on the lake.

“I loved every minute!” writes one happy customer. “We were able to go as a couple, we took our daughter, and I was also able to make it 2 miles by myself! So glad I bought this!”

6 Veikous Garden Potting Bench

Savings: $10

The secret to gardening success is finding a way to stay organized. And with this, Veikous Garden Potting Bench ($109.99), you get so much more than a place to transfer your greenery into new planters. Complete with storage shelves, a drawer for tools, and even a stainless steel sink, it’s the kind of outdoor workspace that can really come in handy.

7 Nuu Garden Outdoor Reversible Round Rug

Savings: $13

When you’re decorating your patio or deck, don’t make the common mistake of forgetting a ground covering! Fortunately, this Nuu Garden Outdoor Reversible Round Rug ($11.99) is not only a good way to bring the whole space together, but the 5-foot-wide piece is also available at a jaw-droppingly low cost.

“There’s nowhere you can buy an outdoor rug like this at this price,” writes one happy customer.

8 YETI 35 oz. Rambler Straw Mug

Savings: $8.40

If you’re going to be on the go this summer, you can’t let your hydration slide. This YETI 35 oz. Rambler Straw Mug ($33.60) is the easiest way to tote around your favorite beverage, and can even keep your drinks cold for hours thanks to its double insulation.

And for a popular name-brand like YETI, finding this model at this price is almost unheard of. “Built like a tank, [but with] grace, beauty, and ergonomics, all well done,” writes one happy customer.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Deals Starting in May.

9 Even Embers 3-Burner Griddle

Savings: $50

Whether you’re stepping up your grilling game or prepping for tailgate season, it’s hard to beat the pricing on this Even Embers 3-Burner Griddle ($199.99). And even experienced BBQ pit masters will be surprised by how versatile this piece of equipment is.

“It is a reasonable price and not too out of touch like so many of the trendy brands are,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It focuses on being a solid griddle, without all the extra fuss. You can do so much with this, like smash burgers, fried rice, omelets, pancakes, hot dogs… the list goes on.”

10 Rae Dunn Highland Cow Inflatable Pool Float

Savings: $8.10

With pool season just around the corner, it’s important to take stock of your inflatables. And if you’re looking for a no-bull replacement for popped pieces, we’d suggest this Rae Dunn Highland Cow Inflatable Pool Float ($18.89). The best part? It comes with an accompanying floating cup holder! And if you’re going for that barnyard look, it can’t hurt to pick up a chicken version, too.

11 GroundWork Vintage Metal Planter

Savings: $18

There are plenty of perks to having a raised garden bed, but it’s even better when the hardware used for it looks as good as this GroundWork Vintage Metal Planter ($101.99). With a sturdy construction and rustic aesthetic, it’s perfect for your flowers, veggies, and more.