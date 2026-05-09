11 Best Tractor Supply Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves This Week

Get ready to get back into the garden, dive into the pool, and entertain all summer.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We don’t know about you, but the entire Best Life team is pretty excited about being able to spend quality time outside again after a long and brutal winter. And this week, Tractor Supply is stepping up its game once again with an impressive set of products that will make it so easy to get all that fresh air we’ve been craving. From essential garden products and pool party saviors to barbecue upgrades and more, you’re going to find something you love. Here are the best Tractor Supply outdoor living finds that are flying off shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

1 GroundWork Garden Trellis

Sometimes, it’s not just about growing out your garden, but also letting it grow up. And whether it’s creeping floral vines or homegrown tomatoes, this GroundWork Garden Trellis ($19.99) is a key addition to your growing space. Customers who’ve purchased the item appear to love it, giving it a 4.9-star average rating for being “very strong” and “well-priced.”

2 Red Shed Solar Wind Chime

It’s very easy to get so focused on how your yard looks that you forget it’s important to consider how it sounds, too. That’s why we love this glass Red Shed Solar Wind Chime ($19.99), which not only will fill your garden and green space with that soothing, melodic tinkling noise, but also lights up at night to provide an enchanting glow.

3 Red Shed Metal Tub On Stand

Summer is the time of year when hosting duties feel like they’re never done. That’s why it can pay to have entertaining hardware like this Red Shed Metal Tub On Stand ($50.99) on hand. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, but it has plenty of space to stash cool cans, wine bottles, and more for those outdoor get-togethers. We also love the handy attached bottle opener.

4 YETI M20 Backpack Soft Cooler

When it comes to carting beverages and snacks through oppressive summer heat, it’s honestly hard to beat YETI products. But while we love their hard coolers, this YETI M20 Backpack Soft Cooler ($325) takes things to the next level. With enough room for 36 cans, it’s even easier to pack into your car and then carry out to the beach or pool.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, customers seem to love the item, giving it a 4.8-star average in the review section. “It holds a lot, is great looking, and keeps things super cold as expected. The straps are sturdy and comfortable, and the top seal works great,” writes one happy shopper.

RELATED: 7 New Aldi Outdoor Finds Shoppers Say Are Selling Fast.

5 Sunjoy Charcoal Kamado Grill

In case you haven’t learned by now, not all grills are created equal. This Sunjoy Charcoal Kamado Grill ($399.99) has become legendary for providing a low and slow heat for roasting or the high heat you need for searing, all in one package. We also love that this version comes complete with a 20-inch pizza stone, which really changes up the use cases!

It’s also worth noting that the product currently holds a coveted 5-star rating average on the Tractor Supply website.

“I have used a lot of grills, and this one is my favorite!” gushes one happy customer. “I love how easy it is to dump the ashes and to put the tray back in. I love the option of a pizza stone to be able to cook pizza and get that smoky BBQ flavor! The racks are easy to clean, and I had no stickage when I was cooking. Great grill! Easy to put together and easy to use! Highly recommended!”

6 Feasto Outdoor Potting Bench

Looking for a compact place to store your gardening supplies? This Feasto Outdoor Potting Bench ($139.99) is the ideal outdoor cabinet for your tools, supplies, and hardware, while still providing a workspace for all that dirty work. Pro tip: This can also function as an outdoor bar or dining storage space!

7 Sunjoy Heavy-Duty Hardtop Gazebo

Don’t think an umbrella is going to cut it? It’s surprisingly easy to create a mini living room in your backyard when you’re working with a Sunjoy Heavy-Duty Hardtop Gazebo ($679.99). This model even includes mosquito nets to keep pesky flying insects out on those balmy evenings.

“The double roof style and steel construction with wood appearance all make it perfect,” writes one shopper. “This gazebo met all of our needs. It is beautiful and couldn’t be more perfect.”

8 Werph Pop Up Screen Tent Canopy

Looking for something a little less permanent? This Werph Pop Up Screen Tent Canopy ($97.99) is ideal for smaller spaces and spur-of-the-moment solutions for those buggy evenings, immediately popping up with no assembly required. Of course, this also makes it great for beach days and camping!

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves Now.

9 RedStone Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Tool Set, 3-Piece

If you’re leaning into a whole new outdoor cooking arrangement, you’re going to need the right implements to actually put it to use! And if we’re being honest, it doesn’t really get better than the value of this RedStone Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Tool Set ($9.99). Complete with a spatula, brush, and set of tongs, it’s everything you’ll need to get flipping—for a lot less.

10 Sunjoy Floating Pool Canopy

Dealing with the sun is one thing when you’re lounging beside the pool, but it can get a lot harder to find shade once you jump in the water to cool off. This Sunjoy Floating Pool Canopy ($223.99) is a truly unique way to keep the sun away, complete with a floating tray for your snacks and drinks!

11 Upland Patio Wooden Porch Swing

Besides a rocking chair, the only other ideal outdoor seating arrangement for spring and summer is still something with a little movement. This Upland Patio Wooden Porch Swing ($203.99) is easy to install and is all but assured to become your go-to hangout space during warm weather season. We also love that it’s made from durable materials, meaning it’ll also last!