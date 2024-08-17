8 Cool and Useful Netflix Features You're Probably Not Using

There’s no denying that the rise of Netflix has forever changed how we watch our favorite shows and movies. Anyone who has ever lost an evening—or even an entire weekend—to a binge-watching session can attest to just how easy it can be to get sucked in and hit that “Are you still watching?” prompt again and again. But even though the streaming service has made it simpler than ever to access content on demand, there are still some handy tricks you might not know about. Read on for eight cool and useful Netflix features you’re probably not using.

1. You can search for shows and movies by actor. Netflix Big names have long been a way to draw audiences to the box office, and streaming hasn’t changed that. However, staying on top of the latest releases has made it somewhat more complicated to follow some of your personal favorites’ careers—unless you have a Netflix account. One of the service’s most overlooked features is the ability to One of the service’s most overlooked features is the ability to search for content by actor or artist. Besides typing their name into the app’s search bar, you can also dive deeper by clicking the “More info” button after you’ve finished a program and selecting their name from the “cast” tab, according to MakeUseOf.com. This will bring up their entire body of work that you can dive right into or bookmark to watch later.

2. You can play games. Shutterstock Most people are entertained by Netflix’s broad catalog of content that they can access simply by pressing play. But did you know you could also use your membership to literally play? Besides being a streaming platform, Netflix users are also usually surprised to discover that they also have access to Besides being a streaming platform, Netflix users are also usually surprised to discover that they also have access to about 50 different games . The titles are available for download to mobile devices and tablets as part of your membership, with options like vintage versions of the iconic Grand Theft Auto series, arcade-style games, sports, puzzles, and more.

3. You can reboot your algorithm. Dean Drobot / Shutterstock Even though Netflix started cracking down on password sharing not long ago, there’s a decent chance that the algorithm that’s supposed to help you find your next binge-watch has gotten seriously derailed. But instead of slogging through lackluster recommendations, use a handy feature to get back on track. Members can easily reset their algorithm by going through their viewing history and removing titles they don’t want to be associated with their account, according to MakeUseOf.com. Simply click on the account icon and select “viewing history” to access yours and begin dropping shows and movies that don’t appeal to you or were abandoned mid-watch. This can be especially helpful if your interests have changed in recent years or if you share the account with someone you live with.

4. Don't neglect the rating option. Shutterstock Your viewing history isn’t the only way Netflix decides what it wants to serve up to you next. The service has also long provided a way to rate content, providing users the option to mark titles as “did not like,” “liked it,” and “loved it.” While it can be easy to skip over this as the credits roll on the final episode, it can actually help keep the app aware of what you actually want to watch. Making it a point to use this feature can cut down on the time you spend frantically searching for something new to start.

5. Optimize download for travel and mobile viewing. Shutterstock Netflix isn’t just a great option for hanging out on the couch: The app is also available on mobile devices, making it a fantastic way to pass the time while traveling or commuting. But unfortunately, it’s only helpful if you’re someplace with a decent cell or internet connection—unless you plan ahead. According to Tom’s Guide, users can change their settings to ensure they’re never left without another episode on the go. One involves enabling “Download Next Episode,” which will both download the next segment of the series you’re watching onto your device and delete any finished content. And if you trust Netflix’s algorithm, turning on “Downloads for You” will have the app stockpile content it thinks you'll enjoy offline. Do you have a show or movie you know you’ll want to have access to? You can also always prep specific content ahead of time simply by clicking “download” on its title page.

6. Reset your watch progress. Shutterstock Whether you’re prone to falling asleep mid-episode or someone else in your home is better at bingeing shows than you, it can be hard to stay on top of which shows you’ve actually watched. Instead of jumping around trying to find where you left off, you might want to try starting from scratch with Netflix’s helpful feature that allows you to reset your watch progress. Similar to fixing your algorithm suggestions, you’ll have to access your viewing history to get started, per MakeUseOf.com. From there, you can choose to restart an episode or go back to the beginning of an entire series. This way, you can make your way through your new favorite show at your own pace.

7. Learn keyboard shortcuts. Shutterstock Watching Netflix on your laptop? You might be surprised to know you can navigate the experience more easily by using keyboard shortcuts, just like in some of your other go-to programs. According to Tom's Guide, the relatively straightforward commands include being able to jump ahead 10 seconds by using the left and right arrow keys and controlling volume with the up and down keys. You can also press “M” to quickly mute your content or “F” to quickly enter full-screen mode.