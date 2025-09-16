7 Best Things to Buy at American Eagle This Fall

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you missed out on the American Eagle x The Summer I Turned Pretty collection, don’t fret. The clothing retailer just released its AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce line, and it’s the perfect soft launch for fall. The edit comes on the heels of AE’s controversial “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” campaign, followed by a three percent drop in same-store sales for Q2 earnings, reports The New York Times. Nevertheless, AE has curated a cozy selection of fall fashion for the upcoming season, from knit sweats to trendy silhouette jeans. Here are the seven best things to buy at American Eagle this autumn.

1 Long Weekend Pullover Sweater: $59.95

If you’re on the hunt for a new fall sweater, consider your search over. This cozy number has an oversized fit (so you’ll be able to add an undershirt come winter) and a ribbed hemline and cuffs.

“This might actually be the perfect fall sweater. I need it in every color now,” writes a five-star reviewer.

The Long Weekend Pullover Sweater comes in six colors, including seasonal hues like brown, cream, and mauve.

2 Low-Rise A-Line Denim Midi Skirt: $59.95

Hop on the jean skirt trend with AE’s Low-Rise A-Line Denim Midi Skirt. It has a thigh-high front slit, so you can show off cute shoes like kitten heel boots or platform loafers. The low-rise waistband has some stretch for extra comfort. (Plus, it’s currently 40 percent off.)

3 Sherpa Vest: $69.95

I have my eyes set on this Sherpa Vest—it’s thick enough to protect you from the crisp fall air, but you won’t overheat in the sun. You can throw it over a snug tee or maxi dress now, then layer it over a turtleneck long-sleeve shirt once the weather cools down. It comes in two staple colors: black and khaki.

It’s “so soft and warm” and “perfect for layering throughout fall and winter,” writes one shopper.

4 V-Neck Lace Blouse: $44.95

This day-to-night V-Neck Lace Blouse is easy to dress up. You can wear it to the office with pleated trousers or linen pants, and style it with dark wash jeans for a night out on the town. Just don’t forget to grab a jean jacket in case it gets cold!

“It’s very lightweight and flowy, and just slightly cropped. It is well constructed but still looks delicate thanks to all the lace detailing. I paired mine with a V-cut tank and high-waisted wide-leg AE jeans,” says one shopper.

5 Hanky Hem Midi Dress: $74.95

This plaid midi dress has a ruched waist that’s super flattering for the curves and creates a subtle asymmetrical hem. It’s simple yet chic, and it looks extremely comfy, which is about everything you could ask for in a fall dress. Plus, it’s a good in-between option if you aren’t exactly ready to whip out your sweater dresses quite yet.

Keep it casual with sneakers like the model, or zhuzh things up with knee-high leather or suede boots. The Hanky Hem Midi Dress comes in a brown and black plaid pattern.

6 Whoa So Soft Scoop Neck Vest: $34.95

Make the Who So Soft Scoop Neck Vest office-ready with a pair of wide-leg trousers and ballet flats. It’s “crafted from luxurious yarns with a cashmere feel” and has a “classic-fitting vest” fit. Choose from three neutral brown tones.

“I tried this on and immediately fell in love with how cozy it is but still super lightweight!! This is a new fall staple in my wardrobe!!” one shopper raves.

7 Dreamy Drape Stretch Super High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Jean:

American Eagle is known for its denim collection, and the Dreamy Drape Stretch Super High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Jean is a top favorite. You can mix and match them with a variety of tops and knit sweaters. Peep the distressed raw hems!

They come in sizes 000 to 20 in short, regular, and long lengths.