6 Best New Bath & Body Works Items Inspired by Milk Bar Bakery

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of the reasons why I love walking into the Bath & Body Works store at the mall, is that it makes me feel like a kid again. While so many of the stores from my youth have come and gone, the affordable body, beauty, skin, and fragrance brand is alive and thriving. While I can’t resist its old school scents like Cucumber Melon and Sun Ripened Raspberry, I am always here for exciting new collabs. This week, Bath & Body Works dropped a major partnership announcement with Milk Bar—you know, that dessert spot that serves up the most delicious sweets ever, to celebrate the brand’s 35th birthday. And, when I got to my porch on Friday afternoon, the first drop in the two-part collaboration was there, and I can honestly say it’s better (and sweeter) than I could ever imagine.

1 Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Will Hit Stores September 19

Starting Sept. 13, Bath & Body Works loyalty members will get exclusive early access to the collection, with a full launch to all customers on Sept. 19. The first Bath & Body Works x Milk Bar fragrance, Birthday Cake, will be followed by more scents debuting later in the year.

RELATED: 7 Best New Bath & Body Works Items Hitting Shelves This Month.

2 Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Candle

The first item in the collection is a 3-wick soy wax blend candle that smells so good I want to eat it. I love the pink metallic jar it comes in, which is covered in sprinkles. I would say this is my favorite item, as it encompasses your room in the aroma of birthday cake.

3 Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Fine Fragrance Mist

And the award for best packaging goes to Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Fine Fragrance Mist. My daughter immediately stole this from me, not only because it smells good, but the bottle pump is themed after a birthday candle. What exactly does it smell like? Christina Tosi, chef and founder of Milk Bar, describes it as “an experience for all five senses, especially the sweet, nostalgic scent of our epic layers of frosting, crumb, cake and sprinkles.”

4 Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Body Wash

Of course, you can never go wrong with body wash. The Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Body Wash will steam up your shower in birthday cake smells.

5 Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Ultimate Hydration Body Cream

Bath & Body Works is also famous for its hydrating body lotion and cream. The tube of Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Ultimate Hydration Body Cream is adorned with sprinkles, and smells like dessert.

6 Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Foaming Hand Soap

Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Foaming Hand Soap is also a winner in my opinion. While the body wash comes in a paler pink bottle, the hand soap is a bright pink covered in sprinkles. It will definitely liven up your sink.

RELATED: 4 New Luxury Perfume Dupes at Bath & Body Works for $271 Cheaper.

7 Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Hand Sanitizer Spray

The last product is a Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Hand Sanitizer Spray and hand sanitizer spray holder. I recommend it for little kids who love cake but don’t love keeping their hands clean.