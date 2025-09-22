 Skip to content
Daily Living | News

7 Best Bath & Body Works Items to Grab Before the End of September

Shoppers are stocking up on these Bath & Body Works fall favorites before September ends.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I won’t lie: Fall is my favorite season at Bath & Body Works. As someone who struggles to get over the end of summer, walking into the mall store in the middle of back-to-school month actually gets me excited for the coming months with all the fall-feeling fragrances. It doesn’t hurt that there are some nostalgic aromas and new and innovative products mixed in. Here are 7 Bath & Body Works items to grab before the end of September.

1
The Entire Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Collection

Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works Milk Bar Birthday Cake Foaming Hand Soap
Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works

I am beyond obsessed with the new Milk Bar x Bath & Body Works collaboration. Who doesn’t want to smell like birthday cake all the time? Start with the Milk Bar Birthday Cake Foaming Hand Soap, $8.95 or part of the Mix & Match promo, five items for $27.

RELATED: 7 Best Bath & Body Works Soaps Shoppers Are Buying Fast.

2
Body Wash That Smells Like the Apple Orcharch

Country apple body wash Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

Picking apples at the orchard on a crisp, fall day is an American pastime. Inhale the experience with Country Apple Body Wash, back at Bath & Body Works. It’s on sale for $5.95 from $14.95. “Oldie but Goodie,” one shopper writes. “Love this scent! Stock up every few years when it circles back. Been a favorite of mine since like 1994 🍎.”

3
A Woodsy, Cozy Body Lotion

Book Loft Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works has bottled up the curling-up-with-a-good-book nostalgia into Book Loft Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, $16.95, with notes of crisp bergamot, neroli and cozy woods. “This smells exactly like L’eau Papier,” wries a shopper. “Such a rich scent! Lasts a long time to!” adds another.

4
Your Favorite 90s Nostalgia Scent

cucumber melon Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works recently brought back a nostalgic favorite: Cucumber Melon Fine Fragrance Mist. The collection, available online for $5.95, smells like you remember it at the mall during your youth. “Oh, cucumber melon… my dear old friend,” a shopper writes. “I used this in the 90s and still use it off and on today. It’s nostalgia, and best worn after a shower on a hot day, the smell alone cools you. This reminds me of when things were much simpler on life for me. My friends I grew up with feel the same way. One smell of it, they pull it away from you to spray some cucumber melon on themselves. Life is good.”

5
Kickoff in a Candle

football season
Bath & Body Works

The season is finally here, whether you prefer high school, college, or NFL football. What better way to celebrate football season than by lighting up Bath & Body Works’ beloved candle scent? Football Season 3-Wick Candle, on sale for $14.95, smells like fall, “cozying up on the bleachers with a warm flannel blanket,” with notes of fresh eucalyptus, blue sage, and cedarwood. One shopper claims it is “amazing and lingers throughout my house. I will definitely have this burning during Football Season! Go Birds 💚🦅💚🦅💚!”

RELATED: 3 Bath & Body Works Shopping Changes Happening This Month.

6
A Lip Mask That Tastes Like S’mores

toasted smores lip mask Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

Lip masks are so hot right now, and I love this Toasted S’mores Lip Mask, $10.95. It tastes like the campfire treat with notes of whipped vanilla, caramelized sugar, and cocoa cream.

7
This Scream-Worthy Halloween Candle

I Scream Float Candle Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works

If you are busy decorating your home for Halloween, buy this I Scream Float 3-Wick Candle  ASAP, just $26.95. It has notes of “fizzing cola, frightful vanilla float and spooky sweetness,” according to the brand, and shoppers are obsessed. “Reminds me of the caramel cream soda candle that came out years ago which was very good. Loved that candle it was so good bought 2 What a treasure this candle!” writes one.

