11 Best Wayfair Early Black Friday Deals Starting This Week

Whether you’re ripping out the kitchen and starting all over, or giving your bedroom a minor facelift, now is the time to splurge on new decor, furniture, and bedding. In anticipation of the busiest shopping weekend of the year, Wayfair has already slashed prices on hundreds of items as part of its early Black Friday sale. Keep reading to see what’s worth buying.

1 Dakota Fields Throw Pillows

If your living room or screened-in porch could use a facelift, take advantage of Wayfair’s early Black Friday sale, which includes major discounts on throw pillows from Dakota Fields. The brand is running discounts on:

2 Mistana Hillsby Oriental Indoor Rug

Save 76 percent on this gorgeous Mistana Hillsby Oriental Indoor Rug, which comes in more than 30 sizes and 13 colors. Prices start at $108.

3 Sand & Stable Hertford Midcentury Upholstered Wood Chair

Your dream reading nook includes floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and this comfy Sand & Stable Hertford Midcentury Upholstered Wood Chair. Right now, shoppers can get it for 71 percent off for just $112.

4 Latitude Run Alizeh Arched Oversized Full Length Mirror

Transform your entryway with the Latitude Run Alizeh Arched Oversized Full Length Mirror (on sale for $66), which also comes with mounting accessories if that better suits your space and needs.

5 Bedsure Bedding

My household runs on Bedsure, so I’m sprinting to Wayfair, where the brand’s bedding is up to 80 percent off. Here are three deals catching my eye:

6 Wade Logan Ashyra Resin Table Lamp

Droves of shoppers are rushing to purchase this Wade Logan Ashyra Resin Table Lamp (on sale for $52), whose base and lamp shade colors are customizable.

“This lamp is more than just a light source—it’s a statement piece. The way it sits on the desk adds a touch of modern elegance without overpowering the space. Its warm glow softens the room and creates a cozy, focused vibe that’s perfect for both work and winding down,” one customer raved.

7 Smart Toilets

A toilet with a bidet, auto flush, heated seat, quiet-closed lid, and built-in night light—now that’s luxury. But during Wayfair’s early Black Friday sale, shoppers can save upwards of $1,400 on smart toilets, including:

8 Mikasa 65-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set

If you love throwing dinner parties, don’t miss the opportunity to snag this Mikasa 65-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set (on sale for $81) for 84 percent off. It comes with enough servingware for a dozen people.

9 Langley Street Crompton Moroccan Weave Rug

Suitable for both indoors and outdoors, the Langley Street Crompton Moroccan Weave Rug (sale price: $37) comes in 19 colorful geometric patterns and 24 sizes.

10 Crystal lighting

It is my dream to have a chandelier in my forever home, so catch me adding all these to my mood board.

11 Noritake ColorTrio Stax 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Nab this stunning Noritake ColorTrio Stax 16-Piece Dinnerware Set while it’s as little as $130—that’s 78 percent cheaper than the regular price!