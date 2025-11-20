Save big on Hatch, Ninja, Instant Pot, Bose, and more high-end brands.

As a professional shopaholic, it’s my responsibility to alert you to must-have products and can’t-miss sales. So here it is: Run, don’t walk, to Amazon. The online retailer has kicked off its early Black Friday sale, and many name brands have slashed prices on their most popular products, including Hatch, Ninja, Bedsure, Instant Pot, Bose, and more. Here are the 11 best Amazon early Black Friday sales starting this week.

1 Laifen SE Lite Hair Dryer

One of the biggest early Black Friday deals on Amazon belongs to the Laifen SE Lite Hair Dryer (40 percent off at $60), a high-speed dryer that reduces frizz and increases volume. Shoulder-length hair dries in under a minute, with wet long hair only needing five minutes to dry. Choose from six colors.

2 Hatch Restore 3

During Hatch’s early Amazon Black Friday sale, shoppers can save $30 on the Restore 3 Sunrise Alarm Clock, bringing the price down to $140. If you’ve been trying to limit your screen time at night, this is your sign to quit doomscrolling once and for all.

3 Breescape Cooling Sheet Set

Calling all hot sleepers! Breescape’s Cooling Sheet Set (regular price starts at $100) is up to 34 percent off ahead of Black Friday. The sheets are made from instant-cool fibers that promote breathability and a better night’s sleep. They’re available in bed sizes from twin to California king.

4 Dr. Scholl’s Shoe Inserts

Unfortunately for my feet, I love shoes that lack supportive arches and padded insoles. That’s why I’m taking advantage of Dr. Scholl’s early Black Friday deals on Amazon. Here are a few sales to look out for:

5 Ninja NeverDull 17-Piece Knife System

Starting today, Ninja’s NeverDull 17-Piece Knife System will be marked down to $230 (originally $400). The block is equipped with a built-in sharpener to maintain sharp edges for long-term use.

6 Instant Pot Mini Airfryer

If you’ve had your eyes set on the new Instant Pot Mini Airfryer, now is your time to strike. The price of the mini fryer in colors sea salt and black has been reduced from $90 to $60—but act quickly, this appliance is bound to sell out!

7 Bedsure GentleSoft Bubble Faux Fur Blanket

Don’t know what to get Grandma and Grandpa for Christmas? We spotted Bedsure’s GentleSoft Bubble Faux Fur Blanket (originally $55) for 46 percent off! It comes in 11 colors and three sizes.

8 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Available in five colors, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are currently on sale for $298 from $430. They’ve racked up over 5,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, and more than 2,000 shoppers have purchased them in the past month alone.

9 Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

For a very limited time, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Table is 56 percent off, bringing its price down to just $80.

10 Clorox Medium Room True HEPA Air Purifier

Kick allergens and viruses to the curb this flu season with the Clorox Medium Room True HEPA Air Purifier. Its $100 sale price is 29 percent cheaper than its typical $140 price tag.

11 Wooden Cooking Utensil Set

If you aren’t using wooden cooking tools by now, are you living under a rock? They’re gentler on cookware, don’t leach plastic and toxic chemicals onto your food, and they’re naturally antibacterial. Snag this six-piece Wooden Cooking Utensil Set while it’s on sale for $30.