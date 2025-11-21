7 Best Williams Sonoma Early Black Friday Deals Starting This Week

Find major markdowns on Le Creuset, Staub, Nespresso, and more.

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to refresh your kitchen or upgrade a few high-end home staples, Williams Sonoma is kicking off the season early. The retailer just launched a wave of early Black Friday deals, and the savings are big enough to rival the main event. From coveted cookware and countertop appliances to luxe entertaining essentials, these markdowns are already moving fast. Here are the best Williams Sonoma Early Black Friday deals to shop starting this week.

1 Le Creuset 8-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven: 38% Off

Le Creuset is notorious for rarely going on sale, but Williams Sonoma currently has a slew of items from the brand for up to 40 percent off. If you’re looking to build your collection, we recommend going with this tried-and-true workhorse: The 8-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven, which is currently marked down from $475 to $300. Even more unusual is the fact that all 17 colors are included in the sale. Use the heavy Dutch oven for slow-braising meat, simmering a pot of soup, and so much more.

2 Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Set: 31% Off

Pricier doesn’t always mean better, as is the case with Lodge’s affordable cast-iron skillets. They’re a favorite of Ina Garten and Alton Brown, and I can say from personal experience that these will last you forever. Right now, you can grab this Lodge Cast Iron Skillet Set for $48, normally $70. It comes with a 10 1/4″ fry pan and a 12″ fry pan, both of which are preseasoned to resist rust and sticking.

3 Philips Airfryer 2000 Series XL: 46% Off

Williams Sonoma has marked down the best-selling Philips Airfryer 2000 Series XL from $130 to just $70.

One shopper calls the product a “game changer” and says she loves how quickly it cooks the food, without any waiting time for preheating. “Since getting the Airfryer we have used it every single day, from cooking homemade chips to fish, chicken and toasted sandwiches. I love how simple it is to use and how easy it is to clean, straight in the dishwasher!” she wrote.

4 Zwilling Knife Block: 50% Off

Thanks to their centuries-long German craftsmanship, Zwilling knives are considered some of the best in the game. That reputation typically comes at a high cost, but for their early Black Friday sale, Williams Sonoma has marked down this Zwilling Knife Block from $400 to $200.

This particular set is part of the brand’s eco-friendly collection. The knives feature high-carbon stainless-steel blades crafted using an innovative process that minimizes CO2 emissions, and ergonomic handles made with more than 75 percent recycled polypropylene.” It comes with a paring knife, fine-edge prep knife, chef’s knife, bread knife, honing steel, kitchen shears, and the storage block.

5 Set of 3 Staub Stoneware Baking Dishes: 47% Off

For those in the know, it usually comes down to Le Creuset or Staub for cast-iron cookware. But whichever team you’re on, this Set of 3 Staub Stoneware Baking Dishes is a can’t-miss deal, marked down from $190 to $100. Choose from cherry red, rustic turquoise, or sapphire blue.

“Crafted from stoneware with a durable porcelain enamel finish, they distribute and retain heat evenly to ensure uniform baking,” reads the product description. “Use them for everything from lasagnas and casseroles to cobblers or crisps.”

6 Nespresso Vertuo POP+ Limited Edition: 38% Off

I’ve tried a lot of coffee makers in my day, and nothing even comes close to Nespresso’s ability to produce coffee-shop drinks at home. The Nespresso Vertuo POP+ Limited Edition is not only the smallest Vertuo machine, but perhaps the most stylish, as it has a sleek matte black design with gold accents. For the true barista experience, go with the bundle, marked down from $210 to $130, which includes the Vertuo Pop+ machine, the Aeroccino 3 milk frother, and 12 coffee capsules.

In recent years, experts have made the case for switching from plastic to silicone kitchen utensils. Not only can they withstand higher heat and not scratch pans, but they also don’t release harmful chemicals into your food. This GreenPan Silicone Tools With Spoon Rest set is a great choice if you’re looking to make the change, as it’s marked down from $70 to $30. The set comes in dark gray or navy blue and includes a spoon, turner, wide tongs, and utensil rest.